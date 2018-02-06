Waterloo, Iowa January 30, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Craig White, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Frank Magsamen.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as amended. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS . Former Health Department employee Arlene Prather O’Kane read a statement expressing several concerns over the direction of the Health Department. Board of Health member Mary Robinson said that the department division heads all agreed that change was needed, and new director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye has begun changes that have already been recognized at the national level.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IRS, ipers $5.90

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $13.49

ACES, agmt $21,228.00

B&B LOCK & KEY INC, eq $5.52

BICKLEY, MARK, svc $645.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS, food $9,403.28

CHIEF, supl $474.76

DUNCAN, TARA, svc $210.00

EHRLICH , BETH, svc $12.50

EQUIFAX INFO SVCS, svc $20.00

FULLER, ANGELA, svc $525.00

HALTOM JENNIFER, svc $5.00

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CTR, prts $366.60

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN, publ $22.26

MARCO INC, maint $42.55

MARTIN REALTORS INC, rent $400.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, misc $318.00

MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL, supl $1,002.16

MENARDS WLOO, supl $110.78

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT , rent $225.00

PAGE RACHEL, rent $215.00

PATTERSON DENTAL SUPL INC, supl $62.85

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS, svc $1,492.46

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC, supl $63.08

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl $600.59

STRAND JEANNE, svc $126.75

WEBER PAPER CO, supl $1,710.75

ABD PROPERTY MGMT, rent $900.00

ALLEN GLASS CO INC, eq rpr $805.88

BOUBIN MUFFLER, prts/lbr $81.00

C&S REAL ESTATE, rent $400.00

CASEY TIM, rent $200.00

CEDAR SQUARE APTS, rent $300.00

CENTER FOR BEHAVIORAL HEALTH,

svc $650.00

CENTURYLINK, tel $1,708.62

COMPRESSED AIR & EQUIP CO, eq

$238.23

COOLEY PUMPING, svc $828.00

COURIER, publ $420.16

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO, supl

$72.94

DAHL VANHOVE SCHOOF FUNERAL HOME, svc $200.00

DES MOINES CO, svc $21.16

DEWBERRY ARCHITECTS INC, svc

$1,750.00

DOLLESLAGER RICK, svc $600.00

DREAM INVESTMENTS INC, rent

$225.00

EMERSON PLACE APTS, rent $200.00

FEDEX, svc $134.36

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC, eq

$251.93

GIBSON SPECIALTY CO, supl $18.00

GRAYBILL BRETT, rent $275.00

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC, svc $200.00

HAMBLY MIKE, rent $200.00

HAWTHORNE RENTALS, rent $250.00

HI YIELD, rent $200.00

IA DIVISION OF THE IAI, dues $125.00

IA HEARTLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY, rent $200.00

ISAC, educ $190.00

KEARNS FUNERAL SVC, svc $2,500.00

KEYS, TED, rent $300.00

LANE 7, rent $704.83

LINN CO, svc $394.00

MALAISE SUSAN, svc $13.00

MASON LAW OFFICE, svc $50.00

METRO INVESTMENTS , rent $637.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $12.98

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $6,920.20

MID STATES ORG CRIME INFOR CTR,

dues $250.00

MOSES, RICKY, rent $200.00

NELSON LARRY, rent $1,049.10

NORTH STAR REALTORS, rent $225.00

PITNEY BOWES, eq lse $1,172.70

PITZENBERGER ANTHONY, rent

$550.00

POLK CO SHERIFF, svc $84.58

PRINT INNOVATIONS, supl $1,475.00

PURDY PROPERTIES, rent $500.00

R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC, rent

$250.00

RBR HOLDINGS , rent $200.00

RICOH USA INC, supl $6.87

ROOFF RAMONA, rent $225.00

RYAN RALSTON, rent $200.00

SAILER LAW , svc $288.00

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB, supl $196.52

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC, svc

$2,000.00

SHRED MASTER INC, svc $43.82

SUCCESSLINK, svc $1,643.00

SUMMERHAYS, JOSHUA, rent $275.00

TAMA CO SHERIFF, svc $53.50

THOMSON WEST, svc $408.00

TITAN PROPERTY INVESTMENT, rent

$415.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSPITAL, svc

$659.00

US CELLULAR, svc $2,213.90

US CELLULAR, svc $198.29

VALLEY RENTALS, rent $275.00

VOSHELL MICHAEL, rent $200.00

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $409.03

WEST PMT CTR, svc $99.00

WILSON ROBIN, rent $275.00

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS, tel $3,197.20

EDWARDS, MOLLY, svc $260.00

ANYTIME FITNESS, svc $287.55

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

COOK AMY P, svc $431.00

CENTRAL IA JUVENILE DET CTR, svc

$13,752.27

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT, svc

$1,321.96

N IA JUV DETENTION SVCS, svc

$64,061.35

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

tel $14.69

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

ISAC, educ $190.00

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

tel $103.27

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

ACES, svc $31.50

ALTORFER INC, supl $91.20

ANTON SALES, supl $260.50

BMC AGGREGATES , supl $3,029.28

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIP, eq $1,185.04

INRCOG, svc $783.87

MENARDS CF, eq $159.94

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO, supl

$193.75

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl

$56.46

SCOTS SUPL CO INC, supl $424.47

SLED SHED, prts $12.10

BLACK HAWK MITIGATION , svc

$54,500.00

BLACK HAWK MITIGATION , svc

$300.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO, supl $130.64

CF UTILITIES, util $62.80

CENTURYLINK, tel $226.50

CERTIFIED LABS, svc $835.48

DONS TRUCK SALES INC, eq $117.59

GCR TIRES & SVC, eq $1,790.00

CITY OF GILBERTVILLE, util $68.54

GRACIOUS FOODS, fuel $638.54

GROSSE STEEL CO, eq $676.00

HUNTER EQUIP SVC, eq $78.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $43.45

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO, prts

$211.45

RYDELL CHEV INC, prts $463.02

SURE PLUS MFG CO, prts $241.68

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSPITAL, svc

$55.00

VERIZON WIRELESS, svc $853.95

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

tel $29.36

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

KEEFE SUPL CO, food $2,155.74

MCKEE FOODS, food $78.19

LABSOURCE INC, supl $448.20

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN

MODERN BUILDERS INC, svc

$12,050.00

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO, svc

$35,509.50

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS, svc $1,045.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, svc $249.66

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$38,593.32

PREFERRED ONE INS CO, ins

$197,914.22

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, flx sp

$2,194.40

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

CF UTILITIES, util $247.53

CENTURYLINK, tel $1,414.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $198.52

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

GLOVER LORRAINE, misc $19.00

CENTURYLINK, tel $187.40

MEDIACOM, svc $135.90

CITY OF WATERLOO, fuel $51.24

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

MARCO INC, maint $185.23

WELLMARK, ins $9,005.93

METCALF JULIA D, mil $65.27

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

tel $59.82

US CELLULAR, cell $652.58

US FOODS, food $3,209.90

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

tel $123.22

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO, svc

$5,661.50

CAREY LUELLA, reimb $50.00

NTT DATA LONG TERM CARE SOL,

svc $180.00

RURAL SEWER FUND

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $268.49

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$16,079.30

EIDE BAILLY , ins $120.00

FIRST ADMINISTRATORS INC, ins

$31,222.09

MADISON NATL INS CO, ins $1,314.44

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA, ins

$14,744.28

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

BHC TREASURER, svc $11,000.00

CENTURYLINK, svc $2,168.27

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

CENTURYLINK, svc $158.69

ISAC, educ $150.00

US CELLULAR, cell $177.31

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

WELLMARK, ins $7,620.28

CENTURYLINK, tel $77.89

KEY EQUIPMENT FINANCE, eq $156.25

US CELLULAR, cell $162.50

WATSON AND RYAN , svc $1,627.50

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

tel $2.16

DVORAK MICHAEL C, mil $46.90

TROTTER TRACY, mil $59.33

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

A-1 CAREERS, svc $2,457.07

ACCELERATED CARE PLUS LEASING INC, supl $261.77

ACCESSIBLE MED IA, svc $6,491.00

ALLEN OCCUPATIONAL HLTH SVCS,

svc $157.00

AMERICAN BOTTLING CO, supl $196.80

AMERICAN QUALITY FOODS, food

$57.53

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY, food

$753.39

CANTATA HEALTH, svc $3,982.00

CBS STAFFING , svc $2,101.13

CE SOLUTIONS, svc $4,940.00

CENTURYLINK, utl $51.41

DAVIS BROWN LAW FIRM, svc $525.00

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO, food

$188.73

FIX TIRE CO, eqp rpr $55.00

GRAPETREE MEDICAL STAFFING,INC,

svc $682.00

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, svc $19,972.50

MARTIN BROS, food/supl $8,138.50

MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL,

supl $1,803.02

NUCARA HOME MEDICAL, eqp $60.00

ON-SITE INFO DESTRUCTION, svc

$41.34

PROACTIVE SOLUTIONS INC, svc

$4,826.00

PROVIDERS PLUS INC, svc $213.16

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS, svc

$742.50

WLOO COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT,

misc $324.15

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said all roads are in good condition. She has been in contact with Grundy County about a shared project on Grundy Road in FY19.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held January 23, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Little moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Magsamen.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL – COMMUNICATIONS 2,502.96 GENERAL – MAINT 2,502.96

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT. NAME POSITION TO DATE CHANGE

AUDITOR, Grant Veeder

WALTER, CHERYL L ACCOUNT SPECIALIST 20.08 1/14/2018 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

BARRON, ELIZABETH CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 18.15 1/20/2018 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE

BERRY, JOSHUA V CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 18.15 1/20/2018 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE

CRISMAN, DREW E BOOKING CLERK 18.15 1/20/2018 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE

DOUGAN, SCOTT A JR DEPUTY SHERIFF 22.01 1/14/2018 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

HERNANDEZ, KEVIN R DEPUTY SHERIFF 25.79 1/25/2018 RESIGNED WITH NOTICE

O’CONNELL, COLTON J CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 18.15 1/20/2018 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE

OLMSTEAD, HENRY A MASTER CONTROL TECHNICIAN 18.15 1/17/2018 PROBATION COMPLETED

PEARCE, TAYLOR M BOOKING CLERK 18.15 1/20/2018 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE

PULLIN, LEAH R CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 18.15 1/20/2018 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE

SNOOK, BRANDON L DEPUTY SHERIFF 27.63 1/14/2018 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

STAINBROOK, ADAM J DEPUTY SHERIFF SERGEANT HOURLY 33.63 1/14/2018 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

STRONG, MATTHEW R MASTER CONTROL TECHNICIAN 18.15 1/22/2018 NEW HIRE

STRONG, MATTHEW R MASTER CONTROL TECHNICIAN 18.15 1/23/2018 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE

WOLTZEN, JENTRY L BOOKING CLERK 18.15 1/20/2018 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE

COUNTRY VIEW, Dennis Coleman

BOHATY, DEBORAH DIANE ACCOUNT SPECIALIST 18.37 1/14/2018 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

BROWN, BREIANA J DEVELOPMENTAL AIDE 13.27 1/18/2018 PROBATION COMPLETED

KAMARA, FALIKU J NURSING ASSISTANT 13.77 1/18/2018 PROBATION COMPLETED

VETERAN’S AFFAIRS, Kevin Dill

DAVIS, NICOLE M OFFICE SPECIALIST 15.42 1/16/2018 NEW HIRE

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Alderman Construction, Detail Cleaning, Halvorson Trane Service Co., R & R Drainage LLC.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Larry E. Griffith, Facility ID#61528 located at 2652 Petrie Road, Waterloo, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Dale Weber d/b/a Dale Weber Site Facility ID#68403 located at 7625 Jubilee Road, Gilbertville, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

3. The NOTIFICATION OF SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Engineer’s Office for an Engine Analyzer with Scan Tool Asset #3870 in the amount of $206.92.

4. The TERMINATION NOTICE received from Targeted Case Management, effective February 28, 2018, for approximately 3,979 square feet of office space in the Pinecrest facility pursuant to Section 21.3 of the Lease Agreement – Termination of Lease Due to Lack of Funds or Change in Law.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SERVICE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) to become a participant in the ISAC HIPAA Program with an annual fee of $1,950.00 be approved as recommended by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Magsamen that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase 6 tablets, 1 laptop, and docking stations for $11,668.64 and 6 Office 2016 Professional software for $2,139.00 from Sterling Computers/CDW-G, to be used by food inspectors at the Health Department.

White asked if the Health Department has that many food inspectors. Patty Humpal of the Health Department said yes. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen that the APPOINTMENT of Vince McFadden as a representative for the Black Hawk County Eminent Domain Board be approved, effective January 30, 2018. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Temporary Summer Helper/Intern position with no job offer to be extended until the budget has been approved and only after the adoption of the FY19 budget on July 1, 2018 in the Engineer Department be approved, as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Assistant County Attorney, (full time) in the County Attorney’s Office be approved, as recommended by Brian Williams, County Attorney. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin to accept the RESIGNATION from Dennis Coleman, County Country View Administrator, effective February 21, 2018. Motion carried.

WORK SESSION

The Board of Supervisors discussed various aspects of the proposed FY19 budget. Kamyar Enshayan, Director of the Center for Energy & Environmental Education at the University of Northern Iowa, discussed the Local Food Program. Iowa Legal Aid local manager Michelle Jungers discussed Legal Aid. Finance Director Susan Deaton and Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye discussed the Health Department. Deaton also presented on and the Board discussed employee salaries and benefits, Country View, and different final budget scenarios.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned at 11:20 am.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor