Waterloo, Iowa February 1, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Craig White, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, and Chris Schwartz.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file with the County Auditor the Compensation Board’s recommendation for the Black Hawk County Elected Officials’ salaries of a 4% across the board increase for Fiscal Year 2018-2019. Motion carried.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin to approve INTERIM ASSIGNMENT of Carol Laurie, Health Services Director and allowing a 10% increase in salary, pursuant to the Non-Bargaining Classification and Compensation policy effective February 22, 2018 to perform the duties of Country View Administration until a replacement has been selected, as recommended by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Coordinator. Motion carried.

PRESENTATION/DISCUSSION by Marcus & Millichap on marketing the Country View Care Facility. Ryan Fleming of Marcus & Millichap said his company, which had been contacted by the county, has extensive experience helping entities sell health care facilities. He explained the process in some detail, from identifying appropriate buyers through handling the bidding process. He said the county would be able to specify requirements on continued treatment of residents and the disposition of present staff. He said the process would take up to six months. The supervisors asked various questions but made no decisions.

The Board considered various aspects of the FY19 Black Hawk County budget. Finance Director Susan Deaton said that although some outside agencies had requested more funding than approved last year, she had them in the budget at current year levels, as follows:

Northeast Iowa Food Bank $30,000

Operation Threshold $10,000

UNI Local Food Program $ 5,000

NE Iowa Area Agcy on Aging $ 5,000

Iowa Legal Aid $10,000

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Magsamen to fund these agencies at current fiscal year levels. Schwartz said he thought they should be given more as their expenses have increased.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, White.

NAYS: Schwartz. Motion carried.

Laylin said the county libraries are currently receiving $141,000 and are requesting $146,000.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin to fund the county libraries at $146,000 for FY19.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Motion carried.

The Board discussed salaries. Deaton said bargaining units negotiated 3% increases for FY19, and she put 3% in for non-bargaining employees pending Board approval. Little said that some part-time employees, particularly those in the Election Office who were formerly added on an election-by-election basis as temporary employees, shouldn’t be given the same increase as full-time non-bargaining employees. White agreed, saying that part-time election staff was making more than some Country View employees with longer service. Schwartz said he would like all county employees to be making at least $15.00/hour within three years.

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen to approve a 3% salary increase for full-time non-bargaining employees only.

AYES: Little, White.

NAYS: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz. Motion failed.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz to approve a 3% salary increase for all non-bargaining employees.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: Little. Motion carried.

Deaton said the proposed budget includes equity increases for several employees based on length of service. She said the total amount was about $19,000 but only $6,047 would be from the General Fund and thus directly affect tax askings.

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen to give a 3% equity increase to all non-bargaining employees.

AYES: Little.

NAYS: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White. Motion failed.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin to approve the proposed equity adjustment for designated employees.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: Little. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to approve the County Compensation Board’s recommendation of a 4% salary increase for elected officials.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz.

NAYS: White. Motion carried.

The Board reviewed capital requests. Little said the IP phone system recommended by Superintendent of Maintenance Rory Geving could be put off for a year. Geving said there is a year left on the maintenance agreement with Marco, the county’s provider, but it is possible that if repairs are necessary, the manufacturer may not support repairs initiated by Marco because of the age of the equipment.

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen to remove the new phone system from the budget request.

AYES: Little.

NAYS: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White. Motion failed.

The Board discussed other capital requests. White said he would like the four-wheel-drive vehicle requested by the Health Department removed. Magsamen thought it should stay, and he said the two small sedans being replaced could be used by courthouse staff. Little said they weren’t considered safe. Patty Humpal of the Health Department said they would be safe for in-town driving; they were just problematic on difficult terrain or in heavy weather.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin to approve the capital requests as presented in the proposed FY19 budget. Motion carried, Little dissenting.

The Board considered Country View. Deaton showed the tax askings effects of adding $1 million, $2 million, or $2.5 million to cover Country View deficits out of the General Fund, and also the effect of reducing the levy for debt service by using $500,000 in Debt Service Fund reserves, which have grown large due in part to underestimating the amount of local option sales tax revenue received by the county. Little questioned using those reserves when there would be payments necessary in future years. Deaton said that debt maturation is such in the next two years that $500,000 in reserves could be used in both FY19 and FY20 without jeopardizing the fund balance. She said that her best estimate for the Country View deficit is approximately $2 million, but it is dependent on whether County Social Services will or won’t continue to contribute approximately $1 million. She said that increasing proposed tax askings by $2 million for Country View while reducing those for debt service by using $500,000 in fund reserves would cause an overall increase in tax askings from FY18 to FY19 of about $2 million, or about 5.5%. She said this would mean an increase of about $6.85 in property taxes for a residential dwelling with an assessed value of $100,000.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz to increase the budget request by $2 million to cover anticipated deficits at Country View, and to decrease it by $500,000 by way of using that amount from Debt Service Fund reserves.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: Little. Motion carried.

The Board tentatively set the FY19 budget public hearing for March 6 at the regular 9:00 weekly meeting of the Board. Laylin said she would be out of town but would participate by telephone.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned at 11:08 am.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor