February 9, 2018
The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on February 9, 2018, at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Mike Johnson, Kathy Strubel, Bill Matthes, and Robyn Oberhauser.
Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0.
January minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.
The Board reviewed the Wellmark Health Insurance Policy for 3/1/18 – 3/1/19. Susie Pinckney from Wellmark telephone conferenced with the board to explain the new policy, the current policy is no longer avaible. Barz made a motion to approve the quote, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.
Informed the board that Bill Matthes passed his crane test.
Keune made a motion to adjourn meeting, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0.
Meeting adjourned at 5:15 pm.
Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary
JANUARY 2018 DISBURSEMENTS
ACCO chemicals $196.80
Advanced Systems
maint agreement $66.63
Altorfer gen #6 $4,276.42
Answer Plus answer service (2) $109.66
Black Hills Energy gas $1,319.56
Casey’s Gas expense $230.66
CVB&T taxes,fee,state $10,708.56
City Laundry laundry service $448.73
City of La Porte payback $2,973.62
Compressed Air & equipment
Water Gauge $26.88
Data Tech W-2 forms $56.02
Delta Dental dental ins (2) $351.28
Ditch Witch Financial
lease pmt $6,810.00
East Central Coop gas $100.00
EMC Insurance work comp Bill $500.00
Fidelity Security vision ins $137.98
Hach Water Chemicals $755.53
Ia Dept of Rev sales tax $1,895.00
IPERS IPERS $4,518.42
Itron Hardware maint $1,476.72
Jonson, Mike reimburse-class $125.41
Kestone Labs Water testing $25.00
La Porte Motor trencher $167.64
LPC Connect phone serv $417.16
LPC Post Office billing $847.16
LPC Printing & Design supplies $96.17
LPC Utilities Dep refunds
dep refunds $127.00
LPC Utilities – interdept well #5 $1,454.33
Matthes, William reimburse $139.91
Monkeytown supplies $17.71
Motorhead mayhem truck repair $294.07
On-Site Shredding $68.48
Petty Cash postage $46.59
Polladwater Water Supplies $160.89
RPGI purchased power $80,162.77
School bus Sales Hydr Snow Plow $8.57
Secretary of State Notary $30.00
Shermco series 2016 $750.00
St Clair Furance $170.90
Stuart Irby CO supplies $2,578.35
Thriftway supplies $14.72
Urbs Hardware supplies $27.37
Unity Point Clinic Drug test $15.00
Veridian Visa
school and travel exp $1,831.66
Wellmark health ins $7,007.82
Electric / payroll $134,619.04
Water $18,372.51
Series 2016 $750.00
GRAND TOTAL $153,741.55
JANUARY REVENUE 2018
Electric $150,515.62
Water $44,508.16
Interest $10.53
Diesel Engine Reserve $1,746.38
Capital Improvement Reserve $2,003.82
GRAND TOTAL $198,784.51