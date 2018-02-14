February 9, 2018

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on February 9, 2018, at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Mike Johnson, Kathy Strubel, Bill Matthes, and Robyn Oberhauser.

Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0.

January minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

The Board reviewed the Wellmark Health Insurance Policy for 3/1/18 – 3/1/19. Susie Pinckney from Wellmark telephone conferenced with the board to explain the new policy, the current policy is no longer avaible. Barz made a motion to approve the quote, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Informed the board that Bill Matthes passed his crane test.

Keune made a motion to adjourn meeting, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0.

Meeting adjourned at 5:15 pm.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

JANUARY 2018 DISBURSEMENTS

ACCO chemicals $196.80

Advanced Systems

maint agreement $66.63

Altorfer gen #6 $4,276.42

Answer Plus answer service (2) $109.66

Black Hills Energy gas $1,319.56

Casey’s Gas expense $230.66

CVB&T taxes,fee,state $10,708.56

City Laundry laundry service $448.73

City of La Porte payback $2,973.62

Compressed Air & equipment

Water Gauge $26.88

Data Tech W-2 forms $56.02

Delta Dental dental ins (2) $351.28

Ditch Witch Financial

lease pmt $6,810.00

East Central Coop gas $100.00

EMC Insurance work comp Bill $500.00

Fidelity Security vision ins $137.98

Hach Water Chemicals $755.53

Ia Dept of Rev sales tax $1,895.00

IPERS IPERS $4,518.42

Itron Hardware maint $1,476.72

Jonson, Mike reimburse-class $125.41

Kestone Labs Water testing $25.00

La Porte Motor trencher $167.64

LPC Connect phone serv $417.16

LPC Post Office billing $847.16

LPC Printing & Design supplies $96.17

LPC Utilities Dep refunds

dep refunds $127.00

LPC Utilities – interdept well #5 $1,454.33

Matthes, William reimburse $139.91

Monkeytown supplies $17.71

Motorhead mayhem truck repair $294.07

On-Site Shredding $68.48

Petty Cash postage $46.59

Polladwater Water Supplies $160.89

RPGI purchased power $80,162.77

School bus Sales Hydr Snow Plow $8.57

Secretary of State Notary $30.00

Shermco series 2016 $750.00

St Clair Furance $170.90

Stuart Irby CO supplies $2,578.35

Thriftway supplies $14.72

Urbs Hardware supplies $27.37

Unity Point Clinic Drug test $15.00

Veridian Visa

school and travel exp $1,831.66

Wellmark health ins $7,007.82

Electric / payroll $134,619.04

Water $18,372.51

Series 2016 $750.00

GRAND TOTAL $153,741.55

JANUARY REVENUE 2018

Electric $150,515.62

Water $44,508.16

Interest $10.53

Diesel Engine Reserve $1,746.38

Capital Improvement Reserve $2,003.82

GRAND TOTAL $198,784.51