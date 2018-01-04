Waterloo, Iowa December 27, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, and Craig White. Chris Schwartz was available via conference call.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS -none

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IPERS ipers 109,859.11

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 0.07

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 605.32

IRS fed pay 70,997.06

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 28,942.05

IPERS ipers 108,089.14

SSA fica 100,269.21

BHC SHERIFF oth pay 147.05

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 127.50

A TECH/FREEMAN ALARM svc 72.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 53.07

BICKLEY, MARK svc 545.00

BMC AGGREGATES supl 359.52

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 87.86

CHIEF supl 1,035.61

CONTROL INSTALLATIONS OF IA

svc 447.64

CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 159.14

DIRECTEC CORP maint 307.35

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC

util 1,510.05

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC svc 160.80

EQUIFAX INFO SVCS svc 20.00

FASTENAL CO prts 53.36

FORD JILL S svc 184.00

FULLER, ANGELA svc 735.00

HALTOM JENNIFER svc 134.00

HOLZAPFEL SUZANNE svc 7.00

IWI MOTOR PARTS prts 132.15

KARENS PRINT RITE supl 254.00

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 2,481.50

KLENK, BRENDA L B svc 48.00

MANATTS supl 485.88

MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL

supl 956.46

MENARDS CF misc 1,057.14

MENARDS WLOO misc 106.41

NEOPOST USA INC eq rent 117.00

NORTHERN SAFETY CO INC

supl 230.81

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

maint 130.00

P&K MIDWEST supl 19.74

PATTERSON DNTL SUPL INC supl 97.53

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,853.78

PHOTO PRO svc 13.46

RACOM CORP svc 1,950.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 1,088.61

SANDEES LTD supl 91.20

SCOTT, TRAVIS reimb 120.00

SLED SHED prts 136.35

STRAND JEANNE svc 132.00

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL

svc 1,133.51

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS supl 1,155.95

WEBER PAPER CO supl 3,473.06

BROWN HEATH reimb 120.00

DABILLO , ROSE supl 300.00

FINKE ALAN reimb 120.00

GRUENWALD EDWARD reimb 120.00

KOELLING NICHOLE reimb 120.00

NIELSEN , ANN-MARIE mil 62.75

NORTHRUP CHERRIE reimb 120.00

PETERSEN TROY reimb 120.00

PLATT MARSHA mil 172.77

RUTLEDGE, JODI reimb 120.00

SHELTON , KATHERINE reimb 120.00

SWINGEN STANLEY JR reimb 120.00

VAN MEETEREN BRIAN reimb 120.00

AFLAC ins 2,157.17

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61

oth pay 681.94

COMMUNITY HLTH CHARITIES IA

oth pay 43.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 2,329.50

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 618.08

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 536.42

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 5,479.48

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 992.20

NM CHILD SUPPORT oth pay 208.15

PECU oth pay 24,950.60

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 1,405.24

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 663.25

AHMETASEVIC, ISMETA mil 47.19

ARMSTRONG ROLAND rent 280.00

BAILEYS TEST STRIPS AND THERMOMETERS supl 172.50

BBE PRO / MAC TOOLS prts 32.99

BENTON BLDG CTR supl 73.90

BHC LANDFILL svc 214.61

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 191.86

BUCHANAN CO SHERIFF svc 45.13

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 93.06

CINTAS CORP svc 26.76

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl 1,459.61

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 997.73

COURIER publ 987.24

COVENANT MED CTR INC svc 20.00

COVENANT MED CTR INC

reimb 2,681.40

DEPENDABLE AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTS supl 24.36

DEWBERRY ARCHITECTS INC

supl 2,500.00

DUBUQUE CO svc 20.28

ENVIRONMENTAL HAZARDS SVCS supl 189.02

FAYETTE CO SHERIFF svc 121.14

GLAXOSMITHKLINE supl 5,130.90

GLOBAL EQUIP eq 147.98

GLOBAL PROTECTION CORP

supl 4,829.50

GORDON LYNN A svc 206.00

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 1,685.25

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS

svc 8,800.00

IOWA CANCER CONSORTIUM

dues 20.00

IOWA ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH ASSN svc 565.00

U OF IA svc 74.87

U OF IA svc 1,000.00

JOHNSON , LINDA svc 682.00

KOZAK, KARL reimb 90.00

KW ELECTRIC INC eq rpr 1,265.76

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 105.02

LARSON CONSTRUCTION CO, INC

svc 243,963.67

LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER

svc 375.75

LINN CO svc 388.61

LINN CO svc 1,666.67

LPC VETERINARY CLINIC svc 30.36

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.92

MPH INDUSTRIES INC supl 343.02

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 121.85

MUTUAL WHEEL CO supl 107.92

MYERS, WADE reimb 245.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 291.79

NATIONAL EMERGENCY NUMBER dues 137.00

NELSON MFG CO svc 298.10

ODONNELL ACE HDWR CO eq 5.99

OREILLY AUTO STORES eq 404.09

OVERHEAD DOOR CO OF WLOO INC eq rpr 337.00

PATHWAYS BEHAVIORAL SVCS

educ 345.00

PITNEY BOWES eq 4,162.50

POLK CO SHERIFF svc 55.33

PROFESSIONAL OFFICE SVCS

supl 674.50

RYDELL CHEV INC eq 549.00

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB eq 60.90

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB eq 312.08

SCHEELS supl 97.96

SEAMANS, ROBERT rent 225.00

SNYDER & ASSOCIATES svc 3,500.00

SOMMERFELT FAMILY HOUSING

rent 347.50

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc 126.97

STELLAR TRUCK & TRAILER

prts 795.95

STRUXTURE ARCHITECTS

svc 3,535.69

SUNSET LAW ENFORCEMENT

supl 444.20

TORNEYS ELECTRIC MOTOR SVC

eq rpr 125.00

US POLICE CANINE dues 150.00

US POST OFFICE maint 460.00

US POST OFFICE svc 20.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 598.00

URBS DO IT BEST HDWR supl 2.38

US BANK HOME MORTGAGE

loan 274.00

US CELLULAR svc 2,117.19

US CELLULAR svc 188.63

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 54.80

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 268.16

WLOO MILLS CO supl 65.70

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 143.71

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 49.00

WAVERLY HEALTH CTR svc 148.64

WAVERLY TIRE CO eq 232.00

WERTJES UNIFORMS svc 22.50

WEST PAYMENT CTR svc 1,854.42

WINNESHIEK CO SHERIFF svc 39.00

ANDERSON LYNDSEY reimb 120.00

BAUCH, KYLE reimb 120.00

BRIGGS, ANDREW reimb 150.00

JONES SCOTT reimb 120.00

OSTERHAUS MICHELLE mil 57.82

SVOBODA, CONNIE reimb 120.00

TURNER TAMARA M reimb 165.48

WEIMER JAMES reimb 120.00

WARD, TERRY misc 80.00

BEENKEN, SAMANTHA mil 93.99

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND IPERS ipers 933.29

IRS fed pay 567.09

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 290.65

IPERS ipers 1,052.54

SSA fica 1,034.61

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 1,637.50

AFLAC ins 2.46

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 0.22

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 0.58

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 5.52

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 275.54

PECU oth pay 26.40

COURIER publ 729.90

PATHWAYS BEHAVIORAL SVCS

educ 5.00

WINTER, AIMEE mil 8.97

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IPERS ipers 3,394.79

IRS fed pay 2,356.44

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,013.07

IPERS ipers 3,373.36

SSA fica 3,314.66

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 18.00

BAILEY JACKIE reimb 663.26

BATES, FELICIA mil 122.46

DEWITT MARTINSON JANET

reimb 40.00

DOWELL KAREN reimb 114.58

KIEFER, APRIL mil 517.57

PAULSEN, MONICA mil 726.96

ROBY, HEATHER mil 78.78

AFLAC ins 6.16

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 125.08

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 21.60

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 13.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 165.00

PECU oth pay 25.00

PATHWAYS BEHAVIORAL SVCS

educ 20.00

SCHREIBER SUSAN mil 972.66

RURAL BASIC FUND

IPERS ipers 9,845.92

IRS fed pay 5,276.75

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,104.24

IPERS ipers 9,069.44

SSA fica 7,097.78

AFLAC ins 181.86

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 134.61

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 15.25

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 125.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 100.00

PECU oth pay 3,088.00

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 284.00

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 9,424.30

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IPERS ipers 12,477.34

IRS fed pay 8,465.71

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,644.32

IPERS ipers 12,454.97

SSA fica 12,168.46

ACES svc 31.50

ANTON SALES eq 102.99

ASPRO INC supl 299.70

BMC AGGREGATES svc 349.14

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 171.57

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

prts 110.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIP prts 222.83

INRCOG svc 1,234.59

MANATTS supl 65.38

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 238.60

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 102.41

AFLAC ins 124.70

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 13.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 442.29

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 68.70

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 480.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 25.00

PECU oth pay 2,357.00

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 561.50

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC supl 731.50

CENTURYLINK tel 174.26

CERTIFIED POWER INC eq rpr 589.36

CINTAS CORP svc 28.70

CINTAS CORP svc 28.70

FIFTH STREET TIRE INC prts 50.00

CITY OF GILBERTVILLE util 68.54

GRACIOUS FOODS fuel 1,153.69

HOTSY EQUIPMENT CO INC eq 62.12

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.18

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

prts 129.40

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 95.42

OVERHEAD DOOR CO OF WLOO INC eq rpr 437.50

PATHWAYS BEHAVIORAL SVCS

educ 30.00

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS

supl 107.63

STOKES WELDING prts 683.89

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 308.89

WAVERLY TIRE CO prts 260.00

WITHAM AUTO CTR prts 16.09

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND CF UTILITIES svc 7,701.92

STRUXTURE ARCHITECTS svc 380.00

TROUPE, BRUCE svc 362.50

RECORDER’S RECORD MGT FUND COTT SYSTEMS svc 19,870.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IPERS ipers 155.17

IRS fed pay 113.23

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 30.32

IPERS ipers 185.25

SSA fica 190.48

BOB BARKER CO INC eq 343.08

KEEFE SUPL CO food 3,102.24

MCKEE FOODS food 109.56

MENARDS CF supl 39.70

MENARDS WLOO supl 39.70

EMA RADIO SYSTEM-CAP FUND ELERT AND ASSOCIATES svc 41,888.11

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

eq 31,046.40

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS svc 5,532.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 235.21

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 3,483.20

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 14,076.59

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 149,779.04

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 720.79

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IPERS ipers 603.78

IRS fed pay 501.23

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 223.78

IPERS ipers 603.75

SSA fica 620.80

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 130.07

CENTURYLINK tel 1,413.33

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 364.78

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND IPERS ipers 547.58

IRS fed pay 407.36

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 166.67

IPERS ipers 547.58

SSA fica 555.60

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 1.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 50.00

MEDIACOM svc 135.90

RADIO COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS svc 5,185.00

US CELLULAR svc 181.76

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 81.84

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IPERS ipers 4,104.27

IRS fed pay 2,575.58

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,165.89

IPERS ipers 4,101.17

SSA fica 4,119.98

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 1.00

MARCO INC maint 185.23

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 74.31

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 51.55

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 1,295.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 144.76

PECU oth pay 2,441.00

PATHWAYS BEHAVIORAL SVCS

educ 10.00

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 185.42

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND A-1 CAREERS svc 1,520.28

ACCESSIBLE MED IA svc 2,948.50

AMERICAN BOTTLING CO food 196.80

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 780.56

BCG DATA SVCS svc 7,613.78

BRIGGS HEALTHCARE supl 217.14

CITY OF WATERLOO supl 877.46

CJM FINANCIAL INC svc 397.50

CREATIVE FORECASTING INC

supl 60.00

DIRECT SUPPLY INC supl 421.36

DOLLYS TRANSPORT svc 65.00

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 388.40

FIX TIRE CO eq rpr 431.83

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc 515.00

HD SUPPLY FACILITIES MAINT LTD supl 319.80

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 12,103.75

HOCKENBERGS food 478.01

HORIZON HCS INC supl 395.50

LIDDLES ECOWATER SYSTEMS

eq rpr 80.00

MARTIN BROS food/supl 12,248.97

MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL

supl 3,012.75

MEDLINE INDUSTRIES INC supl 541.43

MENARDS CF supl 745.32

MENARDS WLOO supl 82.77

MI-T-M EQUIPMENT SALES & SVC

supl 40.20

NETWORK SERVICES CO supl 935.08

PDCM INSURANCE svc 240.00

PROSHIELD FIRE & SECURITY

bldg 1,253.00

STANLEY HEALTHCARE eq rpr 179.50

STERLING COMPUTERS supl 800.00

UNITYPOINT CLINIC PSYCHIATRY

svc 120.00

US BANK food/supl 1,743.02

US CELLULAR util 456.03

WLOO COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT

svc 71.19

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS – Cathy Nicholas gave an update on the conditions of the roads. New single-axle dump truck has been received and should start to use it this week. Last week Supervisors Laylin and Magsamen asked us to provide information on our five year plan, specifically the next two years in preparation for next year’s budget. Nicholas asked if the Board would like that information in work session or present that information in the updates. The Board requested it be an agenda item.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held December 19, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 135,757.00 GENERAL 135,757.00

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 98,845.00 GENERAL 988,485.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 1,303,997.75 GENERAL 1,303,997.75

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 585,624.00 SECONDARY ROADS 585,624.00

GENERAL 226,899.25 SECONDARY ROADS 226,899.25

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for CliftonLarsenAllen LLP, D and D Tire, Virgil Ehrig, Mike Fereday Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., Storey Kenworthy Company Inc., Telephone and Data Systems Inc., Tyler Technologies Inc., Quam Trucking LLC., WBC Mechanical Inc.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The AUDIT REPORT for FY17 for Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

UPDATES-Ben Delagardelle d/b/a Urban Services, Inc. was not present to give his monthly Washburn Sanitary Sewer System update.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Kirk Gross Co., Waterloo, IA for carpet for the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisor’s meeting room with a bid of $2,215.87 be approved as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed vacation of Weiden Road (Legally described as All that part of the West Half of Section Twenty-One (21), Township Eighty-Eight (88) North, Range Twelve (12) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Black Hawk County, Iowa, being a strip of land Three (3) Rods in width (49.5 feet) with the Centerline of which being described as follows: Commencing at a point on the East line of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (N.W.1/4-N.W.1/4) being located 50.0 feet South of the Northeast Corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (N.W.1/4-N.W.1/4) of aforesaid Section 21; Thence Southerly along said East line of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (N.W.1/4-N.W.1/4) to the Center West Sixteenth (C.W.1/16th) Corner of said Section 21; Thence continuing Southerly along the East line of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (S.W.1/4-S.W.1/4) of said Section 21 to a point on the East line of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (S.W.1/4-S.W.1/4) of said Section 21 being located One-Thousand ninety-five (1095.0) feet North of the Southeast Corner of said Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (S.W.1/4-S.W.1/4) of said Section 21, and containing 4.70 Acres (204,715 Sq.Ft.), more or less.)

White asked if the fifty names will be in there at that time. He also stated that this has come before the Board at least two times and questioned why it was on the agenda. Little stated that it would be proper when it comes back on to have those names brought forward. White stated it is not costing the county that much money to leave the road alone. White asked who put the hearing on the agenda. Nicholas stated that she requested the agenda item. Laylin indicated she had not seen the petition with the fifty names on it. Nicholas stated having it on the agenda allows for sending letters per the Iowa Department of Transportation instructions and the Code of Iowa to notify everyone adjacent to the property by certified mail. White stated it seemed like a waste of tax payer dollars.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Magsamen

NAYS: White, Little Motion carried.

Moved by Little by seconded by White that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $1,855.00 to attend the National Public Employer Labor Relations Association in Charleston, South Carolina scheduled for April 15th-18th, 2018. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED THAT THE PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Tony Thompson, County Sheriff, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase spare radio parts for $316,015.83 to be used for the public safety radio system. Magsamen stated these are key parts that are not available on short turn around. They would be funded through the bond contingency fund, similar to what other counties have with radio systems. Little asked if this was actually buying the parts or allocating the dollars. Magsamen said it was for purchasing and storing the parts. Little asked where they were planning on storing the parts. Magsamen will be kept at the Sheriff’s training facility because some of the discs are up to 6 to 8 feet in diameter. Little asked if this was mainly electronics. Magsamen stated it was mostly equipment that needs to be on the towers themselves. Little asked if any of the equipment could be obsolete in five to seven years. Magsamen said he asked that question and was told these are parts they need to maintain the existing system in case of disaster and we lose parts on the tower. Little asked if that was the end of the contingency fund. Magsamen stated we still have approximately $100,000 in the fund after the reassignment of $340,000 for CJIS. Little asked what they plan to do if they need more than $100,000. Magsamen stated we could hold off on purchasing the parts until the end of the process. The project is to be completed in the March timeframe. Little stated it would make sense to wait in case more funds were needed. He asked if money is not coming from contingency fund where would it come from. Magsamen stated we would not buy the parts unless they had the funding for it. Little stated that this should be changed to a resolution because of the dollar amount. White asked how old the parts are that we would be replacing. Magsamen indicated the life of the project was eight to ten years. White indicated it did not make sense to buy parts for a system that was not that old. Magsamen indicated it was a precaution in the event that we have something that fails or at a reduced level. Laylin asked if Sheriff Thompson should be asked to be present for more explanation of the memo he had provided to the Board.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Magsamen

NAYS: White, Little Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White thanked Magsamen for his leadership over the last year. Magsamen stated he is planning to give an overview of what has taken place in the last year.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Billie J. Heth, Payroll/Accounting Mgr.