COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS February 12, 2018

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on February 12, 2018. Mayor David Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Mike Johnson, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Johnson to approve the agenda.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to approve the CONSENT AGENDA including the following: Minutes of January 22 and 29, 2018, disbursements, totaling $71,281.97, Clerk’s Report, Administrative Report and Police Report for January 2018 and Approval of Liquor License for The Getaway Bar & Grill.

Library Director Jolene Kronschnabel presented the QUARTERLY LIBRARY REPORT. For the fourth quarter of 2017, 5,253 items were circulated, and patrons saved $51,305 by borrowing items from the library. Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to accept the Q4 2017 Library Report.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to ADOPT THE FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 529 – STOP SIGNS. The ordinance approves the placement of stop signs on Bowers Avenue at the Commercial Street intersection and on Sweet Avenue at the Commercial Street intersection. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Smith to waive the requirement for three readings and move to adoption. Roll call vote passed 5-0 and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 529 approved and effective upon publication.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to ADOPT THE FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 530 – YIELD SIGNS. The ordinance approves the placement of yield signs on Comstock Street where it intersects with Bowers Avenue and Sweet Avenue and on Allison Avenue at the Comstock Street intersection. Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to waive the requirement for three readings and move to adoption. Roll call vote passed 5-0 and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 530 approved and effective upon publication.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to ADOPT ORDINANCE 531 – PARKING VIOLATIONS: ALTERNATE. The ordinance amends the fee for non-payment of parking violations from $10.00 to $5.00 in accordance with the State code. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to waive the requirement for three readings and move to adoption. Roll call vote passed 5-0 and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 531 approved and effective upon publication.

The Council reviewed the current regulations governing the use of fireworks inside the City limits. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Johnson to change the dates allowed for use of fireworks to June 22 – July 8 and December 15 – January 3 each year. The City Clerk will prepare an ordinance for the next Council meeting.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE RESIGNATION OF JANE WHITTLESEY FROM ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to APPROVE THE MAYOR’S APPOINTMENT OF DAWN HENDERSHOT AND COREY LORENZEN TO THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION. Hendershot’s term will begin immediately and expire December 31, 2018 and Lorenzen’s term will begin immediately and expire December 31, 2019.

Moved by Harrill seconded by Gaston to APPOINT JEFF HUTTON TO THE PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION. Hutton’s term will begin immediately and expire December 31, 2020.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to SET TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON VACATING ALLEY between Lots 2 and 3, Block 5 Original Plan, La Porte City, Iowa. The public hearing will take place on February 26, 2018.

Moved by Sadler, seconded Smith to ADOPT RESOLUTION 18-06 SETTING TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON SALE OF CITY PROPERTY. The public hearing on the sale of the alley between Lots 2 and 3, Block 5 Original Plat, La Porte City, Iowa will take place on February 26, 2018.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE JOB DESCRIPTION- MUSEUM ASSISTANT.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to AUTHORIZE CITY CLERK TO APPLY FOR BLACK HAWK COUNTY GAMING GRANT to fund a portion of the cost of playground equipment for the Aquatic Center.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to AUTHORIZE CITY CLERK DISPOSE OF ORGAN AT COMMUNITY CENTER.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to enter closed session at 7:24 PM . Pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1) the City Council may enter closed session as provided in Section 21.5(1)(i) of the Iowa Code “to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.”

The City Council returned to open session at 7:48PM

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to ACCEPT THE RESIGNATION OF JULIE GROTE FROM THE LA PORTE CITY FIRE RESCUE SERVICE.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to adjourn at 7:51PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 2/12/2018

General Fund

Advanced Systems, Copier Pmt 206.04

Advanced Systems, Contract 24.46

Aflac, Ins 305.35

B&B Lock & Key, Change Locks 741.06

BHC Recorder, Ord 513 360.00

BH Waste Disposal, Cont 30,347.94

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 1,995.18

CECHFP, Fuel 56.68

City Laundering, Cleaning 310.35

Davison K, Mileage 10.03

Dutton Braun et al, Legal 2,690.62

EBS, Health Ins Admin 126.11

EFTPS, PR Taxes 3,778.49

EBS, PSF 1,870.23

Gall’S Inc, Shirt & Collar Brass 45.00

GIS Benefits, Met Life 221.33

Goodyear Commercial Tire, Tires 234.20

IA Dept Of PS, Iowa Syst 300.00

Ia Dept Of Revenue, Garnishment 48.20

Iowa FF Assoc, 2018 Dues 312.00

IMFOA, FY19 Dues 100.00

Iowa Park & Rec Assn, Training 580.00

IPERS, Pension 1,563.04

LPC Printing, Pubs 300.68

LPC Motor Supply, Brk Cal X2 94.99

Menards, Digital Timer 24.99

Miller Window Svc, Cleaning 92.00

Monkeytown, Towel Dispenser 25.44

Morend, JYoga Class 360.00

Motorhead Mayhem Svc 857.40

Mutual Of Omaha, St Dis Ins 133.42

N Croud Company, Website 47.88

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 68.75

Racom Corp, EDACS 26.77

Spence Farm Fertilizer, Tordon 16.77

Teamsters Local 238, Union Dues 104.11

Thriftway, Supplies 4.53

IA Treas, Q4-17 Sales Tax 574.60

Urb’s DIB, Supplies 188.47

Varsity Cleaners, Cleaning 51.50

Total General 49,198.61

Road Use Tax Fund

Allen Occupational Health, Testing 26.00

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 246.53

CECHFP, Fuel 650.88

EFTPS, PR Taxes 928.37

Ia Dept Of Revenue, Garnishment 1.80

Iowa Prison Industries, Signs 132.88

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 292.87

Sled Shed, Recoil Assy 31.28

Teamsters Local 238, Union Dues 1.38

Tifco Industries, Electical Con ector Kit 39.95

Urb’s DIB, Supplies 34.01

Total Road Use Tax 2,385.95

Sewer Fund

CECHFP, Fuel 122.04

Central Iowa Dist, Janitor Supplies 95.00

City Laundering, Cleaning 190.85

EBS, Health Ins Admin 28.02

EFTPS, PR Taxes 359.28

GIS Benefits, Met Life 44.16

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 221.05

Mutual Of Omaha, St Dis Ins 21.75

Teamsters, Union Dues 1.51

Thriftway, Supplies 8.38

IA Treas, Q4-17 Sales Tax 452.40

Urb’s DIB, Supplies 226.90

Total Sewer 1,771.34

Ambulance Fund

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 141.22

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies 116.28

EFTPS, PR Taxes 99.42

GIS Benefits, Met Life 7.05

Klocke’s Em Vehicles, Bulbs 35.41

LPC Printing, Envelopes 39.00

Mutual Of Omaha, St Dis Ins 2.87

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 18.27

Racom Corp, Edacs 26.77

Superior Welding, Oxygen 39.75

Urb’s DIB, Supplies 16.73

Varsity Cleaners, Uniform Cleaning 24.00

Waterloo Fire Rescue, Mutual Aid 300.00

Total Ambulance 866.77

Accounts Payable 54,222.67

Payroll Checks 17,059.30

Report Total 71,281.97

Fund Recap

General 62,051.33

Road Use Tax 4,944.37

Sewer 3,056.34

Ambulance 1,229.93

Grand Total 71,281.97

January 2018 Receipts

General 79,763.28

Equipment Replacement 2,685.00

Economic Development 17,811.49

Road Use Tax 19,062.21

Employee Benefits 1,424.60

Special Revenue TIF 1,304.96

Debt Service 1,829.27

Permanent Funds 240.51

Sewer 27,449.43

Ambulance 7,847.56

January 2018 Receipts 159,418.31