Waterloo, Iowa February 8, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Craig White, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, and Chris Schwartz.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to reconsider having Marcus & Millichap, Institutional Property Advisors, provide a professional opinion and propose a plan for the sale of Country View.

White said that he was changing his vote from February 6 on the matter because while he feels that Country View should remain open no matter what, he thought all opportunities for doing so should be explored. Schwartz said his position was unchanged, that Republicans in federal and state government and in the other counties of the County Social Services (CSS) consortium were not going to assist financially, so it will be up to Black Hawk County. Magsamen said that a private company interested in buying Country View may have the resources needed to adequately serve residents, pay employees, and improve the physical plant. Laylin said the Board had been told that no one was interested, but that appears to be incorrect, and it may be possible to improve the facility and serve more individuals. White said that the county could make stipulations about operating the facility that would bind a buyer. Schwartz said that the only way to enforce them would be through costly litigation. Magsamen said the county has access to quality attorneys who could assure compliance. Laylin said that Marcus & Millichap has experience with buyers that would be helpful in identifying a reliable company. White said that if Country View ultimately isn’t sold, the county won’t have to pay Marcus & Millichap anything.

Dolly Fortier, who has a relative at Country View, expressed doubt that the level of care there would be maintained by a private operator. She asked if Country View and similar facilities might form a coalition that could save money by buying materials in bulk. Bill Witt, who has a relative at Country View, said that Chris Hansen and Pam Delagardelle of the Western Home are looking at a new model that could integrate Country View into a managed care organization (MCO). He asked that the Board table its motion for sixty days to see what input they could get on this line. Magsamen said he would like to meet with those people while the county is going through the process of looking for a potential buyer, noting that the county has the right to refuse any offer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, White.

NAYS: Schwartz. Resolution adopted.

The Board further discussed Country View’s situation. Schwartz said the Board needed to address the replacement of Administrator Dennis Coleman, whose resignation is effective February 21. Magsamen said that if the Western Home provided management in the short term, it would give them insights that would aid them in making suggestions for the future. Magsamen said he and other staff are meeting in Des Moines on February 19 with Representative Sandy Salmon and attorneys and representatives of the MCO that owes the county half a million dollars to try to resolve that situation. Schwartz said that as the census drops, staffing should drop. Carol Laurie of Country View said that they have addressed staffing patterns in response to the dropping census, but that their biggest expense is the need to use temporary employee agencies. Schwartz said Country View should have a pool of nurses to draw on like at Sunnycrest.

The Board considered various aspects of the FY19 county budget. Magsamen moved to use $500,000 in Debt Service Fund reserves to decrease tax askings. Motion died for lack of a second. White said he would prefer to lower the General Fund support of Country View from $3 million to $2 million, and depend on General Fund reserves if needed. Finance Director Susan Deaton said that this would result in a tax askings increase of 6.7%, resulting in a 3.2% tax increase on residential property, or $11.70 on a $100,000 house. Schwartz asked how reserves would be affected. Deaton said that there would be an unassigned General Fund balance of about $10 million, or about 25% of General Fund expenditures.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz to change General Fund support for Country View in the FY19 budget from $3 million to $2 million. Little said that this would leave the budget about $1.5 million short. Magsamen said it puts pressure on the Board to seek remedies. Little said he wasn’t happy with increasing tax rates over 5% two consecutive years, and while the departments did a good job of presenting lean budgets, he thought the Board should look for cuts. Laylin said she wasn’t satisfied with the increase, but noted various ways the Board had tried to address costs at Country View in the past year. Schwartz said that in the long run the way to save property taxes is through meaningful criminal justice reform, which could end the jailing of individuals for non-violent drug offenses, and he thought the Board should get that message out. Little said that the City of Cedar Falls is going to have a decrease in taxes. Schwartz said that that is a result of reducing services in Cedar Falls.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: Little.

Resolution adopted.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

