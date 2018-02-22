Waterloo, Iowa February 13, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Craig White, Chair; Linda Laylin, Frank Magsamen, and Chris Schwartz.

Absent: Tom Little.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously, Little absent.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IRS fed pay 51.13

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 23.25

ACCESS SYSTEMS eq rpr 74.26

AHLERS & COONEY svc 1,610.50

B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq rpr 1,249.52

BICKLEY, MARK svc 575.00

BRUSTKERN MICHAEL J rent 200.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC maint 2,239.29

CHIEF supl 505.89

CITY LAUNDERING CO supl 260.00

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS

svc 50,272.56

DUNCAN, TARA svc 175.00

FULLER, ANGELA svc 525.00

KLENK, BRENDA L B svc 5.00

KRUSE DAVID rent 200.00

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 1,926.35

LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTINA SHRIVER svc 198.00

MAIL SVCS svc 3,482.65

MARTIN BROS DIST CO supl 104.30

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 926.51

MENARDS WLOO supl 69.18

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 400.00

MET TRANSIT AUTHORITY misc 300.00

MIDWEST AUTOMATED TIME SYSTEMS svc 366.55

NEOPOST USA INC supl 140.00

ON SITE INFO DESTRUCTION

svc 184.08

PEHL, KRISTIN rent 200.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,492.46

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC

svc 271.50

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 67.89

RACOM CORP svc 750.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 654.52

SANDEES LTD supl 14.25

SHAHRIARI DARIA T svc 48.00

STANLEY CONVERGENT SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC svc 303,300.00

WBC MECHANICAL INC prts 66.48

WD INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

WEBER PAPER CO supl 117.66

WEX BANK misc 267.98

BUNGER DEBRA mil 187.20

SWANSON JANIS mil 13.30

COUNTRY VIEW ipers 1,087.31

A & P FOOD EQUIPMENT eq rpr 816.95

A TO Z RENTALS rent 250.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 350.00

BHC EXTENSION misc 35.00

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

eq rent 56.00

CF UTILITIES svc 1,342.26

CEDAR VALLEY SPORTSPLEX

svc 540.00

CTR FOR BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

svc 850.00

CENTURYLINK tel 55.46

CHICKASAW CO svc 77.63

CLIFTONLARSONALLEN svc 1,500.00

CNC INVESTMENTS rent 295.00

COURIER publ 319.68

COVENANT MED CTR svc 416.00

DAHL VANHOVE SCHOOF FUNERAL HOME svc 1,000.00

DATASPEC INC maint 1,396.00

DEN HERDER VETERINARY HOSP

svc 76.72

DICKEYS PRINTING supl 140.00

ECOLAB CTR supl 342.00

EMPLOYEE & FAMILY RESOURCES educ 1,216.96

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC

supl 274.29

FURLAND JAMES rent 500.00

G MEDICAL svc 1,015.12

GREENWAY svc 4,769.29

GREENWOOD DRUG INC meds 69.17

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 2,000.00

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc 2,652.50

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 225.00

HAWTHORNE RENTALS rent 250.00

HORSLUND JOEL rent 200.00

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 1,525.02

HUNEY VAUGHN COURT REPORTERS LTD svc 154.05

HY VEE ACCTS REC food 270.00

INTOXIMETERS INC misc 115.00

IA ASSOC OF CO COMMISSIONERS & VETERAN educ 180.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES svc 324.39

JC ENTERPRISES INC rent 250.00

JONES , MICHAEL K rent 200.00

JUSTIN BEAVER PROPERTIES

rent 375.00

KEARNS FUNERAL SVC svc 200.00

KOENIG SCOTT rent 450.00

KW ELECTRIC INC svc 213.00

LEE, AMANDA svc 317.50

LINN CO svc 947.86

LOCKE FUNERAL HOME INC

svc 200.00

LPC CONNECT svc 168.91

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17,035.45

MOTEL 6 room 135.00

MULDER, SCOTT rent 275.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 14.14

NELSON LARRY rent 500.00

N IA JUV DETENTION SVCS

svc 1,550.00

NORTH IOWA REPORTING svc 195.00

UNI svc 300.00

PALMER LEIGH PROPERTIES

rent 200.00

PALMER LUTHERAN HEALTH CTR INC reimb 1,825.09

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS svc 1,022.50

POLK CO SHERIFF svc 39.36

PRIORITY DISPATCH CORP

educ 365.00

R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC rent 900.00

RAMADA HOTEL & CONVENTION CTR svc 61.60

RICOH USA INC maint 5,499.36

ROOFF RAMONA rent 225.00

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

STANARD & ASSOCIATES INC

svc 337.50

TEDS HOME AND HARDWARE

supl 282.08

TORNEYS ELECTRIC MOTOR SVC

eq rpr 35.00

TRAETOW EUGENE rent 225.00

UNITY SQ TOWNHOUSES rent 275.00

US CELLULAR svc 5,288.13

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 380.59

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 69.49

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 2,064.88

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 456.84

WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 866.96

WHITE KELLY reimb 166.47

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS tel 202.65

XEROX CORP svc 75.22

WEST FORK CSD svc 300.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

N IA JUV DETENTION SVCS

svc 25,087.22

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

ACCESS SYSTEMS eq rpr 853.94

ON SITE INFO DESTRUCTION

svc 13.39

ROBY, HEATHER mil 105.68

BUTLER CO AUDITOR svc 1,054,762.50

LEISTIKOW, ASHLEY reimb 261.13

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

BHC TREASURER svc 50.46

BLACK HILLS ENERGY util 624.66

FIX TIRE CO fuel 57.14

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIP prts 81.05

CITY OF HUDSON util 31.75

MENARDS CF supl 122.28

MENARDS WLOO prts 251.69

RACOM CORP eq rpr 437.50

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 157.91

SLED SHED prts 79.66

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 128.58

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL supl 196.63

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC supl 1,207.50

CF UTILITIES util 6.98

CENTURYLINK tel 88.92

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR

fuel 837.06

E CENTRAL IA COOP fuel 4,673.80

HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL util 354.33

K CONSTRUCTION INC svc 9,570.26

LIBERTY TIRE RECYCLING svc 193.07

LPC CONNECT tel 38.35

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 39.43

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

KEEFE SUPL CO food 1,601.40

MCKEE FOODS food 72.39

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 784.20

RURAL SEWER FUND

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 30.00

URBAN SVCS svc 1,360.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 33,519.24

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 137,078.13

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 70,087.70

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 1,222.48

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND BHC TREASURER pmt 30,000.00

FARMERS MUTUAL TELE CO tel 130.76

GRAINCOMM III rent 5,150.00

COLOFF MEDIA rent 1,800.00

COURIER publ 94.86

LPC CONNECT tel 246.78

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 34.17

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

BHC TREASURER svc 10,906.99

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 433.62

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND A-1 CAREERS svc 868.30

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 619.49

BHC TREASURER misc 8,221.38

CANTATA HEALTH svc 78.00

CF UTILITIES util 67.50

CHERYL DAVIS SAUERBREI

svc 2,155.50

CINDY (KRAMER) RECKER svc 923.50

CITY OF WATERLOO misc 1,454.50

DIRECT SUPPLY INC supl 824.86

ROBERT S GRITTMANN svc 2,000.00

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 72.52

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO

eqp rpr 45.34

FIX TIRE CO eqp rpr 1,826.28

GENEVIEVE SHAFER mile 188.30

HD SUPPLY FACILITIES MAINT LTD supl 457.67

HORIZON HCS INC svc 301.20

HPSI PURCHASING SVCS svc 50.00

LANCASTER ENTERPRISES svc 124.54

MARTIN BROS food/sup 11,739.46

MARTIN HEALTH SVCS svc 5,255.69

MAXIMUM SS svc 284.00

MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL

supl 4,984.90

MENARDS CF supl 1,005.40

NETWORK SVCS CO svc 1,337.51

NORTHERN IA THERAPY svc 20,081.32

PITNEY BOWES supl 258.24

PLUMB SUPPLY CO eqp rpr 140.16

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC

svc 90.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL supl 87.99

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO svc 1,297.13

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

svc 4,333.00

UNITYPOINT CLINIC PSYCHIATRY

svc 120.00

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 950.26

WILSON RESTAURANT SUPL

supl 249.50

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said paved roads are in good condition and motor graders are finishing their second pass on gravel roads.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held February 6, 2018 and February 8, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Laylin moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

SECONDARY ROADS 18,880.05 INURANCE TRUST 18,880.05

COUNTY SERVICES 33.47 GENERAL BASIC – DHS 33.47

COUNTY SERVICES 114.83 GENERAL BASIC – DHS 114.83

COUNTY SERVICES 1,111.53 GENERAL BASIC – MAINTENANCE 1,111.53

GENERAL BASIC – DHS 12,035.53 GENERAL BASIC – MAINTENANCE 12,035.53

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT., NAME POSITION TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

DALESKE, CHRISTA E MSTR CTRL TECH 21.66 1/28/2018 ANN STEP INCR

DODD, BLAKE W DEPUTY SHERIFF 27.63 1/28/2018 ANN STEP INCR

JOLLEY, JARED T CIV DETENT OFR 18.15 2/5/2018 SCH/SHT CHGE

MCKINLEY, ALEXANDER A CIV DETENT OFR 18.15 2/5/2018 SCH/SHT CHGE

O’CONNELL, COLTON J CIV DETENT OFR 18.15 2/7/2018 PROB COMPLETED

ODOBASIC, SANDA CIV DETENT OFR 18.15 2/5/2018 SCH/SHT CHGE

OLMSTEAD, HENRY A MSTR CTRL TECH 18.15 2/5/2018 SCH/SHT CHGE

PAULSEN, BROOKE L DEPUTY SHERIFF 26.56 1/28/2018 ANN STEP INCR

RECHKEMMER, AMBER L CIV DETENT OFR 18.15 2/5/2018 SCH/SHT CHGE

SCHELLHORN, MISSY L BOOKING CLERK 18.15 2/5/2018 SCH/SHT CHGE

SCHMIDT, JOSEPH R DEPUTY SHERIFF 29.88 1/27/2018 LONG INCREASE

SCROGGINS, CHRISTIAN M CIV DETENT OFR 18.15 2/5/2018 SCH/SHT CHGE

SMOCK, ALEX D DEPUTY SHERIFF 26.56 2/3/2018 SCH/SHT CHGE

SPAULDING, BRANDON T DEPUTY SHERIFF 24.11 1/28/2018 ANN STEP INCR

STRONG, MATTHEW R MSTR CTRL TECH 18.15 1/29/2018 SCH/SHT CHGE

TYLER, JAMMIE L BOOKING CLERK 18.15 2/5/2018 SCH/SHT CHGE

ATTORNEY, Brian Williams DECKER, RYAN N ASST CTY ATTY 36.53 2/9/2018 TERM PENDING

HUDSON, MICHAEL ASST CTY ATTY 33.26 1/28/2018 ANN STEP INCR

COUNTRY VIEW, Dennis Coleman

ALBERTSON, LANCE P COOK 16.38 1/28/2018 ANN STEP INCR

ANDERSON, JHASMIN D NURSING ASST 13.77 1/31/2018 NEW HIRE

BOREL, KELLY L NURSING ASST 15.47 1/28/2018 ANN STEP INCR

GEDUSKY, ROBYN L REG NURSE 24.84 1/28/2018 ANN STEP INCR

GIESLER, KARI J NURSING ASST 14.35 1/22/2018 TERMINATED

HOWARD, NAKAJE D NURSING ASST 13.77 1/31/2018 NEW HIRE

JOHNSON, BENJAMIN L DEVELOP AIDE 16.10 1/28/2018 ANN STEP INCR

KIRK, LAMAURICE U CERT REHAB ASST 18.93 1/28/2018 ANN STEP INCR

MCGEE, MARISSA S NURSING ASST 13.77 1/31/2018 NEW HIRE

OFORI, JILL M DEVELOP AIDE 13.77 1/29/2018 TERMINATED

OLER, SALLY M NURSING ASST 16.76 1/28/2018 SUCCESS BIDDER

SHAFER, GENEVIEVE K COUNTRY VIEW ASST ADMINISTRATOR

72100.00 2/9/2018 TERM PENDING

SIMMONS, ALEXIS P DEVELOP AIDE 16.76 1/28/2018 ANN STEP INCR

SMITH, KELLI M FOOD SERV WRKR TRAIN 12.28 1/11/2018 TERMINATED

TAYLOR, BROOKLYN D DEVELOP AIDE 14.87 1/28/2018 SUCCESS BIDDER

WESSELY, BRENDA L COOK 17.10 2/5/2018 TERM PENDING

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas TAYLOR, BRADLEY J LEAD WKR – FACILITIES 23.81 2/1/2018 SUCCESS BIDDER

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for AgVantage FS, Community Electric Inc., Hawkeye Alarm & Signal Co.

4. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of January 31, 2018.

B. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa.

2. The allowable/disallowable MILITARY SERVICE TAX EXEMPTION LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little.

Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and Eric W. Johnson of Beecher, Field, Walker, Morris, Hoffman, and Johnson, P.C. to represent Black Hawk County in connection with the sale of the Country View Care Facility with an attorney fee of $240.00 per hour and no retainer fee, $160.00 per hour for associate attorney fees, and $100.00 per hour for paralegal fees be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, White.

NAYS: Schwartz.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the City of Waterloo to authorize a City of Waterloo hired contractor to enter an EPA brownfields environmental site for the purpose of completing the environmental assessment.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from Artisan Ceiling Systems, Waterloo, Iowa for the replacement of the acoustical ceiling tile and grid for the Black Hawk County Courthouse 1st, 2nd, and 3rd floors in the amount of $299,990.00 be approved and for Chair to sign the contract, conditional to the receipt of the performance bond and certificate of insurance as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said the ceiling tile project cost is substantially higher than anticipated, and that the overall project after rebate would be over the $460,000 budget by $74,000. Schwartz said he would rather spend $40,000 to switch to LED lights and forget the ceiling tiles.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, White.

NAYS: Schwartz.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that CHANGE ORDER #3 received from Dewberry Engineers, Inc. for the Jail Security System Project in the amount of $17,620.00 be approved and for Chair to sign for same as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said that the first punchlist for finalizing the project showed that four tour guards (which electronically monitor staff performing required rounds) were installed that were not in the original specifications, and that more intercoms are needed so that staff can hear master control in “outside” areas like stairwells. He said if there are no more changes, the project will be $71,000 under budget.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Equipment Operator IIIB, (full time) in the Secondary Roads Department be approved, as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Motion carried.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAX SALE CERTIFICATE ASSIGNMENT for a vacant lot (Parcel 9011-29-201-009) located in Waterloo, Iowa, pursuant to §446.31 of the Code of Iowa be approved and said Certificate of Purchase of Tax sale be assigned to ACC 18, LLC with a TAX SALE assignment fee of $10.00 and the tax payment of $95.00 as recommended by Rita Schmidt, County Treasurer.

Schmidt said the parcel was the back end of a barn, and the assignee would pay the total amount of tax due. She said the matter will be cleared up so that the adjacent parcels will be combined.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the 2017 Black Hawk County WAGE LISTING be received and placed on file and to direct the County Auditor to publish in the Waterloo Courier. Motion carried.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a PUBLIC HEARING to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-200 from a request submitted by Roger Kalsem at 2905 Cherrywood Lane to rezone 1.55 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District and 2.15 acres from “R-S” Residential-Suburban District to “A” Agricultural District to swap the location for a buildable lot. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a PUBLIC HEARING to be held at 9:07 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the request submitted by Jeff Rottinghaus for a Conditional Amendment in the “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District in order to allow the owner of a mini-storage to store boats, recreational vehicles, campers and etc., outdoors. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MINOR PLAT OF SURVEY submitted by David Peters to minor plat 12.67 acres located at 6519 Leversee Road into two lots. A 2.89 acres parcel zoned “A-R” Agricultural Residential District and 9.78 acres parcel zoned “A” Agricultural District. The property in question is located West of 6519 Leversee Road and approximately a half mile South of Leversee Road and West Bennington Road intersection, and if approved that the County Auditor be directed to certify a copy of this Resolution for the Black Hawk County Recorder.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said that the supervisors had approved the rezoning of the property in December, that the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval unanimously, and the Technical Review Committee has no concerns.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Magsamen to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a PUBLIC HEARING to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Courthouse Lighting Upgrade Project. Motion carried.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz to direct the Finance Director to advertise for a PUBLIC HEARING on the proposed Black Hawk County Budget for the Fiscal Year 2018-2019 to be held on March 6, 2018 at 9:07 a.m. in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa. Motion carried.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a PUBLIC HEARING to be held at 9:09 A.M. on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on Ordinance No. 71, Chapter 9.05 Engine Noise Reduction Ordinance (Jake Brake Ordinance) and renaming the ordinance to Engine Noise Reduction Ordinance of the Black Hawk County Code of Ordinances. Motion carried.

The Board considered various aspects of the FY19 Black Hawk County budget. Finance Director Susan Deaton showed the Board a number of budget scenarios that included late changes in Sheriff’s Office expenses and Recorder’s Office revenues.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin to increase Sheriff’s Office expenditures by $29,000 and to increase Recorder’s Office revenues by $25,000 in the FY19 budget. Motion carried.

After discussing various scenarios and noting that they would prefer to defer action until Supervisor Little could participate, the supervisors asked Deaton to present them with two scenarios at the February 15 budget session. Both scenarios would include a $2.5 million General Fund allocation for Country View and would use $500,000 in Debt Service Fund reserves; one would retain the $340,000 new phone system and the other would remove it. White asked Deaton to get fiscal information on instituting a program for 30-year county employees that would pay for health insurance for early retirement.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor