Waterloo, Iowa February 15, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Craig White, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, and Chris Schwartz. Little attended telephonically.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors considered various aspects of the FY19 Black Hawk County budget. Magsamen said he still supported allocating $2 million for Country View and using no Debt Service Fund reserves. He didn’t want to remove the $340,000 request for a new phone system. He said future expenses won’t be able to be reduced, so reserves that aren’t available in the future shouldn’t be used. Laylin said that the Debt Service Fund reserves may only be used to pay down debt service obligations and may as well be used now to prevent a $11.74 tax increase on a $100,000 home. She said the phone system is a critical part of the county infrastructure and felt it should stay in the budget. She wouldn’t support allocating $2 million for Country View without the reduction of Debt Service Fund reserves. Little said he thought the phone system would end up costing much more. Schwartz said he supported $2 million for Country View and reducing $500,000 in Debt Service reserves and leaving in the phone system.

Laylin agreed with Little that there had been much talk and little action on Country View over the last 30 years, but she thought ideas that have come to light in the past year may lead to a sustainable resolution. Magsamen said that with most Country View residents being supported by the state at only 80% of their cost, he could only see savings by reducing the number of Medicaid-eligible residents. Little said that solutions for the operating side of the budget don’t address the looming infrastructure needs at Country View. Magsamen said that is why he is emphasizing that a $2 million infusion in FY19 won’t be enough. White said that despite the difficulty in finding worthwhile solutions, he feels an obligation to continue to serve the residents. Schwartz said Country View could adopt Dubuque County care facility practices of maintaining a nurse pool to cover absences and adjusting shifts to times more conducive to a 24-hour facility. Magsamen said Dubuque County still puts $3.5 million a year into their facility.

Magsamen said that since Schwartz voted on the prevailing side in the Board’s February 8 action to “change General Fund support for Country View in the FY19 budget from $3 million to $2 million” without reference to use of Debt Service Fund reserves, he could move to reconsider the motion.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin to reconsider the action of February 8, 2018 to change General Fund support for Country View in the FY19 budget from $3 million to $2 million, without reference to use of Debt Service Fund reserves.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors revoted on Supervisor Magsamen’s February 8, 2018 motion to change General Fund support for Country View in the FY19 budget from $3 million to $2 million, without reference to use of Debt Service Fund reserves.

AYES: None.

NAYS: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

Motion failed.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin to allocate $2 million in the General Fund for Country View support, and to offset taxes by use of $500,000 in Debt Service fund reserves, both in the FY19 budget.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: Little. Motion carried.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor