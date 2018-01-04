BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES
December 21, 2017
The regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission was called to order at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 21, 2017 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Commissioners present: Sam Barrett, Brian Heath, John Mardis, and Ron Welper. Tom Little was absent.
AGENDA: Welper/Heath motion to approve the agenda. Motion carried.
MINUTES: Heath/Welper motion to approve the minutes from the November 16, 2017 regular meeting. Motion carried.
CLAIMS AND PAYMENTS: Resolution by Heath/Welper that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list); and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Barrett, Heath, Mardis, and Welper. Resolution passed.
ENGINEER’S REPORT: 2018 AECOM Service Agreement- Barrett/Heath motion to approve the 2018 AECOM Service Agreement in the amount not to exceed $550,000. Motion carried.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT: Heath/Welper motion to set the date for the 2018 Fall HHW/Electronics Collection Event in Cedar Falls for Saturday September 22, 2018 from 9 am to 2 pm. Motion carried.
NEW BUSINESS: Heath/Welper motion to approve a $2,500 salary increase for the Administrator position for the 2018 calendar year. Motion carried.
ADJOURNMENT: Welper/Heath motion to adjourn the meeting at 10:33 a.m. Motion carried. The next meeting of the Commission is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2018, in the Council Chambers, Waterloo City Hall, Waterloo, Iowa.
Schedule of bills:
Anderson, Lyndsey mileage 5.35
City of Waterloo services 5,470.59
Courier Communications printing 61.44
Frickson Bros. Excavating
services 28,300.00
INRCOG rent 370.00
LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc. printing 46.55
Menards – Waterloo supplies 158.79
MidAmerican Energy utilities 114.62
Midrange Consulting & Services
services 81.25
Test America testing 2,551.20
Treasurer – State of Iowa
sales tax 4,830.00
Turner, Tammy reimbursement 65.89
US Cellular phone 156.78
Waste Tech, Inc. operations 247,502.46
Waterloo Water Works water 31.20
AECOM engineering 22,189.23
Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P. accounting 920.00
Cedar Falls Utilities services 65.00
CenturyLink phone 234.39
City of Cedar Falls fuel 29.73
City of Waterloo fuel 100.17
Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman
services 192.50
INRCOG supplies 17.09
Iowa Department of Natural Res.
ton tax 94,632.96
RC Systems repairs 694.15
Test America testing 2,446.25
US Cellular phone 182.21