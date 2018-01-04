BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES

December 21, 2017

The regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission was called to order at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 21, 2017 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Commissioners present: Sam Barrett, Brian Heath, John Mardis, and Ron Welper. Tom Little was absent.

AGENDA: Welper/Heath motion to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

MINUTES: Heath/Welper motion to approve the minutes from the November 16, 2017 regular meeting. Motion carried.

CLAIMS AND PAYMENTS: Resolution by Heath/Welper that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list); and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Barrett, Heath, Mardis, and Welper. Resolution passed.

ENGINEER’S REPORT: 2018 AECOM Service Agreement- Barrett/Heath motion to approve the 2018 AECOM Service Agreement in the amount not to exceed $550,000. Motion carried.

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT: Heath/Welper motion to set the date for the 2018 Fall HHW/Electronics Collection Event in Cedar Falls for Saturday September 22, 2018 from 9 am to 2 pm. Motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS: Heath/Welper motion to approve a $2,500 salary increase for the Administrator position for the 2018 calendar year. Motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT: Welper/Heath motion to adjourn the meeting at 10:33 a.m. Motion carried. The next meeting of the Commission is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2018, in the Council Chambers, Waterloo City Hall, Waterloo, Iowa.

Schedule of bills:

Anderson, Lyndsey mileage 5.35

City of Waterloo services 5,470.59

Courier Communications printing 61.44

Frickson Bros. Excavating

services 28,300.00

INRCOG rent 370.00

LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc. printing 46.55

Menards – Waterloo supplies 158.79

MidAmerican Energy utilities 114.62

Midrange Consulting & Services

services 81.25

Test America testing 2,551.20

Treasurer – State of Iowa

sales tax 4,830.00

Turner, Tammy reimbursement 65.89

US Cellular phone 156.78

Waste Tech, Inc. operations 247,502.46

Waterloo Water Works water 31.20

AECOM engineering 22,189.23

Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P. accounting 920.00

Cedar Falls Utilities services 65.00

CenturyLink phone 234.39

City of Cedar Falls fuel 29.73

City of Waterloo fuel 100.17

Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman

services 192.50

INRCOG supplies 17.09

Iowa Department of Natural Res.

ton tax 94,632.96

RC Systems repairs 694.15

Test America testing 2,446.25

US Cellular phone 182.21