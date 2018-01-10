Waterloo, Iowa January 2, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that to elect Craig White CHAIR of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors for the 2018 calendar year.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that to elect Tom Little CHAIR PRO TEM of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors for the 2018 calendar year.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz that the STANDING COMMITTEES for the 2018 calendar year be established Motion carried.

Boards and Committees Representative, Alternate

Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency Magsamen, Laylin

Black Hawk County Social Services 28E Governing Board White, Magsamen

Board of Health Laylin, Schwartz

Cedar Valley Good Food Network Schwartz, Laylin

Criminal Justice information System (CJIS) Little, Magsamen

First Judicial District Department of Correction Services Magsamen, White

IA Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG) Magsamen, Laylin

IA Northland Regional Economic Development Commission Laylin, Magsamen

IA Northland Regional Housing Council White, Laylin

IA Northland Regional Transit Commission (RTC) Magsamen, Laylin

IA Northland Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) Laylin, Schwartz

Main Street Waterloo Laylin, Schwartz

Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Laylin, Magsamen

Middle Cedar River Water Management Authority Schwartz, Laylin

North Iowa Juvenile Detention Commission Magsamen, White

Northeast Iowa Response Group (NIRG) Schwartz, Magsamen

Solid Waste Management Commission Little, White

Stepping Up Initiative Laylin, Schwartz

Upper Cedar River Water Management Authority Magsamen, White

Upper Wapsi Water Management Authority Magsamen, White

Urban Coalition Chair, Protem or Designee

Workforce Development Regional CEO Board Laylin

Moved by Little, secondedLaylin by that the APPOINTMENTS to the respective boards and committees as representative of the Board of Supervisors be approved for the 2018 calendar year. Motion carried.

Standing Committees

Alternative Energy Committee Magsamen, Schwartz

Black Hawk County Grundy Mental Health Magsamen, White

Budget: (all Fiscal Matters) Laylin, Little, Magsamen,

Schwartz, White

Building/Space: (Project Renovations, Security Vendor, Allocation of Space) Laylin, Schwartz

Community Services Little, Magsamen

Conservation Board Liaison Laylin, Schwartz

Country View Advisory Board Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White

Courthouse & Public Building Security Committee Laylin, Magsamen

Family and Children’s Council Magsamen, White

Food Bank White

Information Technology (Computer Operations, Technology Advances, Website Usage) Laylin, Little

Insurance-Health Laylin, Magsamen

Land Usage: (Liaison to Board of Adjustment) Little, Magsamen

Land Usage: (Liaison to Planning and Zoning) Laylin, Magsamen

North Star White

Operation Threshold Schwartz, White

Pathways White

Policy Review Committee Little, Magsamen

Property and Liability Laylin, Little

Public Health Liaison: Health Board Laylin, Schwartz

Public Safety: (Liaison to Enhanced 911 (E911), Consolidated Communicates Center (CCC)) Little, Magsamen

Regional Workforce Development Board Laylin

Veteran Affairs Commission Liaison: Laylin, White

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz to authorize the County Auditor’s office to issue Cigarette PERMITS on behalf of Black Hawk County for the 2018 calendar year. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the County Auditor be authorized to ISSUE CHECKS payable during 2018 for the following: water, lights, insurance, telephone, salaries, payrolls as fixed by the Board of Supervisors, postage, court reporters, jury and witness fees, express, employee criminal history record checks, bank and bond payments and fees, and emergency expense from the Community Services, Veteran Affairs and Sheriff’s Departments.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen. Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the following newspapers be designated as the three OFFICIAL NEWSPAPERS of Black Hawk County for the 2018 calendar year: The Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier, the La Porte City Progress Review and the Hudson Herald.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen. Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz that the following be appointed as Black Hawk County DEPARTMENT HEADS for the 2018 calendar year: Bob Lincoln, County Social Services, Catherine Nicholas, Engineer, and Kim Veeder, Information Technology. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to direct Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer, to CLOSE county roads as necessary during the 2018 construction season subject to prior notification to the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to direct Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer, to EMBARGO county roads as necessary for the 2018 calendar year subject to prior notification to the Board of Supervisors. Motion carried.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz to direct the Chair to sign the progress vouchers for FARM-TO-MARKET PAYMENTS for the 2018 calendar year. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to adopt the CONSTRUCTION EVALUATION pursuant to Iowa Code §459.304(3) regarding proposed Confinement Feed Operations (CFO) structures.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen. Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

ACES svc 21,228.00

BAUER BUILT TIRE svc 669.52

BICKLEY, MARK svc 640.00

BRUSTKERN MICHAEL J rent 225.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 9,391.25

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 85.45

DWD INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 100.00

HERNANDEZ , JASON svc 525.00

KIRCHNER HANSON KALEEN

rent 250.00

KRUSE DAVID rent 575.00

MARCO INC svc 272.76

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 425.00

MEADOW RIDGE WLOO rent 200.00

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 425.00

PAGE RACHEL rent 450.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,932.35

RACOM CORP svc 109.84

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 977.68

RYSON RENTALS rent 250.00

SMITH, KIMBERLY K svc 66.00

TRIPLE J RENTALS rent 225.00

WD INVESTMENTS rent 348.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 475.00

AC INVESTMENTS rent 225.00

BOHLMANN-KSM RENTALS, SHANE rent 200.00

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 400.00

CALIBRE PRESS INC svc 298.00

CENTURYLINK tel 607.11

CHRISTOPHERSON RENTALS

rent 225.00

CV PROPERTIES I rent 225.00

DARRELL WILDER rent 200.00

DCS MANAGEMENT rent 333.87

EASTGATE ESTATES rent 225.00

EASTSIDE MINISTERIAL ALLIANCE alloc 17,210.00

FAR MOORE rent 200.00

FEDEX svc 147.27

GOOD MATTHEW rent 200.00

GRAYBILL BRETT rent 250.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 200.00

HAWTHORNE RENTALS rent 375.00

INFOGROUP supl 571.00

JESSE COSBY NEIGHBORHOOD CTR

alloc 17,210.00

JPMM LLC rent 325.00

KOENIG SCOTT rent 250.00

LANE 7 rent 1,100.00

LEEHEY, JOE rent 250.00

MALBEC PROPERTIES rent 350.00

METRO INVESTMENTS rent 300.00

MHP 2216 LINCOLN ST rent 400.00

MICHAELSEN JORDAN rent 333.87

NICHOLS RONALD L rent 475.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 675.00

NYINT, SAW svc 20.00

OPERATION THRESHOLD

alloc 3,220.00

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH

svc 8,075.40

R&S PROPERTY MGMT rent 200.00

RICK WELCHER rent 250.00

RICOH USA INC supl 670.16

ROOFF RAMONA rent 225.00

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 450.00

S&D BUILDINGS rent 199.00

SCHEELS supl 74.99

SCHMIDT RANDY LEE rent 200.00

SCHNEIDER MELISSA rent 250.00

SHRED MASTER INC svc 162.68

SIDWELL CO svc 1,706.00

SMOCK ANGIE rent 250.00

SONOMA ASSOCIATES rent 200.00

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc 140.58

STOKES DEVELOPMENT rent 225.00

THOMPSON PROPERTY MGMT

rent 200.00

TJ REAL ESTATE rent 225.00

TYRONE JACKSON rent 135.48

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSPITAL

svc 115.00

VALLEY RENTALS rent 275.00

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 9,683.14

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 868.33

WERTJES UNIFORMS svc 108.98

WICKHAM FRANK rent 725.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND FOUR OAKS INC svc 3,732.00

LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA svc 9,236.70

PARRISH LAW FIRM svc 1,662.31

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 203.40

SECONDARY ROADS FUND FASTENAL CO supl 156.45

MENARDS WLOO supl 11.98

SLED SHED prts 40.68

WOODS, TONY reimb 50.00

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL supl 244.28

BLACK HAWK ELECTRICAL CO

svc 61,050.00

CF UTILITIES util 62.28

HOTSY EQUIP CO INC eq 72.00

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS

svc 9,434.84

LPC UTILITIES util 280.38

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 253.67

MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES

prts 247.50

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 136.80

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC

prts 408.17

SAM ANNIS & CO fuel 482.67

TITAN MACHINERY INC prts 39.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

MCKEE FOODS food 81.02

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

ins 216.00

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 26,861.76

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 134,209.62

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA

ins 24,836.74

SELF-INSURED/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND IA COMMUNITIES ASSURANCE POOL svc 6,918.81

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 312.80

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND CENTURYLINK tel 176.41

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND WELLMARK ins 9,005.93

DICKEYS PRINTING supl 200.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen. Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY food 330.38

B&B LOCK & KEY supl 155.00

CENTURYLINK util 51.35

CINDY (KRAMER) RECKER svc 998.50

DAVIS BROWN LAW FIRM svc 750.00

DENNIS COLEMAN reimb 89.70

DIRECTV util 610.19

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 39.08

HORIZON HCS INC supl 722.78

MARTIN BROS food/supl 9,055.51

MENARDS CF supl 29.98

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY CO

util 9,099.06

NETWORK SVCS CO supl 873.46

PROVIDERS PLUS INC svc 521.16

QUALITY PUMP & CONTROL

equip 6,875.95

THERMOPATCH CORP supl 291.34

UNITYPOINT CLINIC PSYCHIATRY

svc 120.00

WLOO WATER WORKS util 2,481.41

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen. Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said county roads are 30% snow and ice covered, that trucks are sanding intersections, that she isn’t expecting any melt today, and she’s expecting more snow by tomorrow.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held December 27, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Laylin moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT.M NAME POSITION TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

BASS, ASHLEY A MASTER CTRL TECH 18.78 12/17/2017 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

BENDICKSON, CASSIDY S MASTER CTRL TECH 18.15 12/27/2017 TERM. PENDING

BERRY, JOSHUA DETENT. OFFICER 18.15 12/19/2017 PROB. ENDED

ODOBASIC, SANDA CIV. DET. OFFICER 18.15 12/24/2017 SCH/SHFT CHGE

PULLEN, LEAH DETENT. OFFICER 18.15 12/20/2017 PROB. ENDED

TERRONES, BRENDA M DEPUTY SHERIFF 27.63 12/29/2017 TERM. PENDING

RECORDER, Rita Schmidt

NELSON, JULIE A OFFICE SPECIALIST 15.42 12/18/2017 NEW HIRE

ATTORNEY, Brian Williams

FORNESS, TONI L COURT DEBT RECOV. OFFICER 24.03 12/29/2017 TERM. PENDING

GROTH, TERESA COURT DEBT RECOV. OFFICER 24.03 12/27/2017 TERM. PENDING

CONS. COMMUNICATION, Judy Flores

MACDONALD, LISA A CIVIL. DISPATCHER 21.66 12/17/2017 ANN. STEP INCR

COUNTRY VIEW, Dennis Coleman

BRADWELL, KEYONIE L NURSING ASST 13.77 12/19/2017 NEW HIRE

CHIDESTER, MALINA A DEVELOP. AIDE 14.35 12/17/2017 ANN. STEP INCR

JOHANNSEN, JACKLYN J NURSING ASST 16.76 12/30/2017 TERM. PENDING

OFORI, JILL M DEVELOP. AIDE 13.77 12/19/2017 NEW HIRE

MURRAY, ROBERTA LPN 18.93 12/20/2017 PROB. ENDED

QUINN, MURIEL L DEVELOP. AIDE 16.76 12/27/2017 TERM. PENDING

WRIGHT, SHANEIKA M DEVELOP. AIDE 16.10 12/17/2017 SUCC. APPT

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

BARNETT, PATRICK PARTS & INVENT. CONTROL CLERK 23.68 12/29/2017 TERM. PENDING

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Gierke Robinson Company, Inc. and Marsden Building Maintenance, LLC.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Koob, Andy ID#59324, located at 5733 Spring Creek Road, Jesup, IA in Buchanan County with application in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Adnet Technologies, Farmington, CT for the setup for SQL Server and SharePoint Software for the Black Hawk County Information Technology Department with a bid of $2,755 be approved as recommended by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Adnet Technologies, Farmington, CT for the setup for the SharePoint Knowledge Transfer for the Black Hawk County Information Technology Department with a bid of $5,700 be approved as recommended by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Presentation/Discussion – The two-year plan for the Secondary Roads Department presented by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Nicholas gave a PowerPoint about planned road and bridge projects for 2018 and 2019. In 2018: Waverly Road resurfacing: $1.2 million Farm-to-Market (FM) funds, $450,000 federal aid. Elk Run Road resurfacing: $800,000 FM, $150,000 local match. Zaneta and Eldora Roads resurfacing: $600,000 FM and $550,000 federal. Raymond Road resurfacing in Dewar: $650,000 local fund. Finchford Road bridge rehab over W. Fork Cedar River: $760,000 federal, $190,000 local. Gresham Road bridge replacement: $87,000 local funds. Box culvert on Cedar Wapsi Road: $87,000 local funds. Box culvert on Cedar Wapsi Road: $87,000 local funds. Total local road construction funds for FY18: $1,351,000.

In 2019: Marquis Road resurfacing: $1 million FM. Cedar Wapsi resurfacing: $700,000 FM and $600,000 federal. Raymond Road overpass: $480,000 federal, $120,000 FM. Cedar Wapsi Road bridge replacement over Cedar River: $4 million general obligation bonds, $2.5 million federal, $800,000 local (subject to change). Cotter Road bridge replacement: $87,000 local funds. Washburn Road bridge replacement: $87,000 local funds. Fenton Road culvert replacement: $87,000 local funds. Total local road construction funds for FY19: $1,861,000 or $1,211,000 if Raymond Road through Dewar is finished in FY18.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin that the APPOINTMENT of Jon D. McNamee as a representative for the Black Hawk County Conservations Board be approved, effective January 1, 2018. . Motion carried.

At Nine-thirty-nine o’clock (9:39) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed Ordinance Adopting the Black Hawk County, Iowa Airport Land Use and Height Overlay Zoning Ordinance. This code shall be known as the Black Hawk County, Iowa Airport Land Use and Height Overlay Zoning ordinance for the protection of public health, safety, and general welfare for the appropriate use of land to eliminate, prevent, or mitigate against potential airport hazards.

Such reference shall be construed to apply to the corresponding provisions contained within this code. This Code consists of all regulatory, penalty, and administrative ordinances of Black Hawk County, Iowa, of a general and permanent character.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on December 22, 2017 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

There were no oral or written objections.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Brian Schoon of the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments displayed a map showing polygons that indicate where different structure heights were restricted. He said that the ordinance is written so that the area involved can be addressed without dealing with the county and the cities of Waterloo and Cedar Falls separately. He said that Cedar Falls has approved the ordinance but it hasn’t been on the Waterloo agenda yet. Schwartz noted a text edit. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on January 2, 2018 at Nine-thirty-nine o’clock (9:39) a.m., on the proposed Ordinance Adopting the “Black Hawk County, Iowa Airport Land Use and Height Overlay” as described in the above request and to consider the same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 140.

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following ordinance seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that an Ordinance Adopting the “Black Hawk County, Iowa Airport Land Use and Height Overlay” as described in the above request and to consider the same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 140.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Ordinance adopted.

At Nine-fifty-two o’clock (9:52) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Harald Boeck at S of 4633 Gilbertville Road to rezone 2.83 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural Residential District to build a new single family home. The property is legally described as: NE SW LYING E OF CO RD EXC N 830 FT AND EXC S 200 FT AND EXC ALL LEGAL HWYS SEC 15 T 88 R 12 AND EXC THE N 10 FT OF S 210 FT W 320 FT

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on December 22, 2017 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said that the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 3-1 to recommend approval, with the nay vote coming because trees will be removed. He said the applicant said he will minimize the number of trees removed, that some of them are dead, and the applicant said he will plant new trees. Magsamen asked about the 500-year flood plain. Mr. Boeck said his existing home doesn’t get flooded and this land is 15-20 higher. Motion carried.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on January 2, 2018 at Nine-fifty-two o’clock (9:52) a.m., on the request submitted by Harald Boeck at S of 4633 Gilbertville Road to rezone 2.83 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural Residential District to build a new single family home, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 197 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Harald Boeck and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-197, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following ordinance seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 197 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Harald Boeck and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-197, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural Residential District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-197.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Ordinance adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Magsamen reviewed his year as chair, noting many of the activities and accomplishments by various departments. White presented Magsamen with a certificate that substituted for a plaque that, when finished, will thank him for year service as Board chair. Both Magsamen and White thanked county employees for their work on behalf of the citizenry.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Frank Magsamen, 2017 Chair, Board of Supervisors

Craig White, 2018 Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor