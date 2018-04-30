City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS April 23, 2018

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on April 23, 2018. Mayor David Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Mike Johnson, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Gaston, seconded Smith to approve the agenda.

Sarah Craft representing the La Porte City Waves Swim team thanked the Council for allowing the team to use the pool and their support in reestablishing the local team. She provided a schedule of practices and meets to the Council. She also requested permission to leave two of the starting blocks out during the swim season. The swim team would purchase block covers to discourage swimmers from climbing on them during open swim. The Council had no issues with it as long as the swim team purchases covers.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of March 26, 2018, disbursements totaling 276,700.94, Clerk’s report, Police report and Administrative report for March 2018 and approval of liquor license for The Getaway.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Harrill to RESCHEDULE PUBLIC HEARING ON FY18 BUDGET AMENDMENT. The public hearing will take place on May 14, 2018.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to ADOPT RESOLUTION 18-19 APPROVING TRANSFER FROM EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT TO GENERAL FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $6,160.00 from the Park Equipment account in the Equipment Replacement Fund to the General Fund for the purchase of a mower.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to APPROVE RESOLUTION 18-20 SETTING SALARY FOR PUBLIC WORKS EMPLOYEE. The resolution sets the salary for Alan Hartz at 17.71/hr effective April 3, 2018 in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE RESOLUTION 18-21 SETTING CONTRACTOR PAYMENTS FOR 2018 RECREATION LEAGUE. The resolution amends the payments to $650.00 for head coaches and $550.00 for assistant coaches.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Sadler to approve HOME RULE PROCLAMATION. The proclamation recognizes the 50th anniversary of the twenty-fifth amendment to the Iowa constitution granting cities home rule power and authority.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Smith to approve PROPOSAL FOR SUB DRAIN TILE INSTALLATION – CASE RD. The proposal by Watco Construction is to install 6” drain tile on Case Rd. to alleviate water runoff issues. Total cost will be $47,273.75.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to approve APPOINTMENT OF WENDY SCHEEL AND DARIAN KIBE AS PROBATIONARY MEMBERS TO LA PORTE CITY FIRE RESCUE SERVICE.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Smith to adjourn at 7:18 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 4/23/2018

General Fund

Advanced Systems, Cont 361.10

Advanced Systems, Cont 24.46

AFLAC, Ins 196.67

Bergankdv, Computer 1,492.99

BHC Recorder, Record 28E 39.00

BH Waste, Cont 15,135.64

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 1,258.03

Callahan Mun Cons, Consult 1,300.00

Cash, Petty Cash 102.75

Center Point Large Print, Books 91.68

City Laundering, Cleaning 401.45

The Courier, PD HW Ad 300.00

Davison K, Mileage & Backup 116.17

Dewitt J, Supplies 48.73

Dream Steam, Carpet Cleaning 147.00

Dutton Braun Et al, Legal 4,281.85

EFTPS, PR Taxes 8,003.83

EBS, Flex 698.72

Farmers State Bank, VISA 2,864.51

ISU, Training 310.00

Gameliner, FOT Entertainment 200.00

GIS Benefits, Met Life 283.44

Great Plains Survey, Alley 225.00

Ia Dept Of Revenue, Garnishment 89.07

IMFOA, Clerk Recertification 605.00

IAWD, Q1-18Unemp 159.63

IPERS, Pension 10,677.48

Kronschnabel J Mileage 11.01

LPC Ins, Annual Premium 43,763.00

LPC Printing, Pubs 373.66

LPC Telephone, Telephone 662.73

LPC Utilities, Utilities 2,548.42

LPC Motor Supply, Oil & Filter 11.62

Midwest Breathing, Qtrly Air Test 169.45

Monkeytown, Supplies 94.38

Morarend J, Yoga Inst 360.00

Motorhead Mayhem Svc, 35.89

Mutual Of Omaha, Std Ins 84.52

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 68.75

Racom Corp, Edacs Access 26.77

Schumacher Scheduled Maint. 273.78

St Clair, Heater Repair 66.50

Stocks A, IMFOA Mileage 83.64

Teamsters, Union Dues 209.42

Thriftway, Janitor Supplies 18.71

IA Treas, Q1-18 Sales Tax 3,108.40

Ultimate Safety Conc, Freight 14.90

Urb’S DIB, Supplies 70.64

US Cellular, Cell Phone 155.79

Varsity Cleaners, Cleaning 40.50

Wellmark, Health Insurance 13,147.37

Whittlesey J, Office Supplies 92.18

Total General 114,906.23

Economic Development Fund

INRCOG, Urban Revit Plan 315.00

Total Economic Development 315.00

Road Use Tax Fund

Aspro Inc, Upm Cold Mix 655.20

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 123.89

EFTPS, PR Taxes 1,184.61

Home Depot, Expanded Sheet 18.74

IPERS, Pension 1,154.54

LPC Motor Supply, Oil & Filter 39.00

Mid Iowa Solid Waste, Parts 5,216.96

P&K Midwest, Filter 34.67

IA Treas, Q1-18 Sales Tax 347.04

Urb’s DIB, Supplies 108.42

Wellmark, Health Insurance 13.21

Total Road Use Tax 8,896.28

Employee Benefits Fund

LPC Ins, Annual Premium 76,931.00

Total Employee Benefits 76,931.00

Sewer Fund

City Laundering, Cleaning 247.55

EFTPS, PR Taxes 803.07

GIS Benefits, Met Life 44.16

Ia Dept Of Revenue, Garnishment 10.93

IAWD, Q1-18Unemp 11.34

IPERS, Pension 879.38

LPC Ins, Annual Premium 17,299.62

LPC Telephone, 93.47

LPC Utilities, Utilities 3,382.32

MSA Prof Svc, Assessment 2,250.00

Mutual Of Omaha, Std Ins 21.75

Teamsters, Union Dues 4.58

Test America Inc, Testing 807.45

IA Treas, Q1-18 Sales Tax 746.16

US Cellular, Cell Phone 42.72

Wellmark, Health Insurance 1,202.50

Total Sewer Fund 27,847.00

Ambulance Fund

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 90.82

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies 530.75

CLIA Lab Program, Testing 150.00

Covenant , Supplies 136.82

EFTPS, PR Taxes 198.84

GIS Benefits, Met Life 7.05

IPERS, Pension 220.14

LPC Ins, Annual Premium 10,858.38

LPC Telephone, 123.57

LPC Utilities, Utilities 123.16

LPC Motor Supply, Oil & Filter 47.87

Mutual Of Omaha, Std Ins 2.87

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 18.27

Racom Corp, Edacs Access 26.77

Superior Welding, Oxygen 106.88

IA Treas, Q1-18 Sales Tax 58.40

US Cellular, Cell Phone 64.39

Varsity Cleaners, Cleaning 39.00

Weich S, Reimb For Cpr Cards 90.00

Wellmark, Health Insurance 324.74

Total Ambulance 13,218.72

Total Accounts Payable 242,114.23

Total Payroll Checks 34,586.71

Report Total 276,700.94

Fund Recap

General 142,772.03

Road Use Tax 315.00

Road Use Tax 12,085.24

Employee Benefits 76,931.00

Sewer 30,652.63

Ambulance 13,945.04

Grand Total 276,700.94

March 2018 Receipts

General 77,595.71

Equipment Replacement 3,242.93

Economic Development 1,292.56

Road Use Tax 20,349.66

Employee Benefits 3,186.03

Special Revenue TIF 2,931.95

Debt Service 4,092.47

Capital Projects 34,499.50

Permanent Funds 710.08

Sewer 27,357.51

Ambulance 11,035.15

March 2018 Receipts 186,293.55