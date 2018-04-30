Waterloo, Iowa April 24, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz (attending by telephone) and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

ACCESS SYSTEMS supl 170.79

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 604.99

BICKLEY, MARK svc 1,185.00

BMC AGGREGATES supl 2,055.10

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 9,326.52

CHIEF eq 611.91

CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP

supl 212.33

COURIER publ 205.92

DEBNER JULIE A svc 183.00

DUNCAN, TARA svc 350.00

EHRLICH , BETH svc 2.00

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC svc 150.75

FULLER, ANGELA svc 840.00

IWI MOTOR PARTS prts 181.91

JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 53.24

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 12.50

MARCO INC svc 248.53

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 275.00

MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL

supl 1,075.36

MENARDS CF supl 1,444.48

MENARDS WLOO misc 77.77

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 200.00

MEYER, BRITTANI svc 30.50

NAPHCARE INC svc 98,957.52

NORTHERN SAFETY CO INC

supl 630.89

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 892.50

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

maint 130.00

OWL INVESTMENTS rent 350.00

PATTERSON DENTAL SUPL INC

supl 710.10

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 3,707.56

RIGEN rent 250.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 1,632.71

SHAHNAZ CORP rent 325.00

SLED SHED eq 183.18

SLOYER MICHELLE mil 30.81

STRAND JEANNE svc 40.50

US BANK misc 11,170.11

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS svc 25.27

WEBER PAPER CO supl 2,057.32

HANKNER KATHLEEN mil 9.83

3G CO eq rent 400.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 663.25

ALL STATE RENTAL eq rent 10.00

BENTON BUILDING CTR prts 132.35

BHC LANDFILL svc 97.16

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq 359.00

BREDE SVCS rent 200.00

C&J SUPPLY supl 523.90

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 141.40

CARNEY & ASSOCIATES INC

svc 282.05

CF UTILITIES util 385.67

CF UTILITIES util 225.00

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 1,822.27

CONTINENTAL FIRE SPRINKLER CO eq rpr 346.50

COUNTRY VIEW ipers 569.79

COVENANT MED CTR INC svc 1,268.00

COVINGTON PROPERTIES rent 200.00

CREATIVE IMPACT CO supl 12.00

DCI-SOR educ 120.00

DEPENDABLE AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTS eq 215.37

ECOLAB CTR supl 918.24

EDGE MGMT GROUP rent 200.00

FAYETTE CO SHERIFF svc 47.00

FLOYD CO SHERIFF svc 33.50

GIBSON SPECIALTY CO supl 12.00

GLOBAL EQUIPMENT eq 795.97

GORDON LYNN A svc 15.50

GOVTECH SVCS CO svc 400.00

GRAYBILL BRETT rent 200.00

GROSSE STEEL CO supl 623.00

GRUNDY CO SHERIFF svc 140.20

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

HAWKEYE PROPERTY MGMT

rent 425.00

HEARTSMART.COM supl 1,637.95

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 1,210.50

HI YIELD rent 200.00

HOLIDAY INN DOWNTOWN

rooms 823.20

HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS eq 179.00

HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS

eq 1,308.87

HY VEE FOOD STORE food 77.90

ICTEA eq 229.50

INDISPOSABLES supl 556.50

IOWA STATE CO TREASURERS

educ 235.00

JAMIESON , JOHN D rent 200.00

JAYTECH INC supl 1,660.50

JOHNSON CO svc 42.04

KEARNS FUNERAL SVC svc 2,500.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC eq 79.16

LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER

svc 962.50

LINN CO svc 126.00

LINN CO svc 1,666.67

LOCKE FUNERAL HOME INC

svc 1,000.00

LOWES HOME CTRS INC eq 379.05

M&H RENTALS rent 200.00

MCCARTER JOHN L svc 206.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 394.96

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 387.83

MIDWEST UNDERGROUND SUPL

supl 347.89

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 1,986.07

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 121.08

NAPA AUTO PARTS supl 29.95

NELSON LARRY rent 717.50

NOVAK, KATHERINE svc 4.00

NUCARA PHARMACY supl 190.00

OFFICE DEPOT supl 78.24

OUTDOOR & MORE misc 309.75

PITNEY BOWES eq lse 1,172.70

PLUMB SUPL CO supl 5.64

PLYMOUTH CO SHERIFF svc 35.00

PRESERVE AT CROSSROADS

rent 260.00

RICOH USA INC svc 718.72

SACRED HEART CHURCH rent 300.00

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB supl 144.20

SCOTT CO SHERIFF svc 50.76

SHRED MASTER INC svc 141.56

SNYDER & ASSOCIATES svc 13,972.00

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc 127.80

STOKES WELDING eq 324.89

SUCCESSLINK svc 300.00

THE W svc 300.00

TRACTOR SUPL CO supl 119.99

TREAT AMERICA food 1,500.86

UNITY POINT- ALLEN HOSP svc 503.00

US CELLULAR svc 1,826.82

US CELLULAR svc 234.19

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 881.80

WATERLOO AUTO PARTS prts 150.00

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 242.77

WAVERLY TIRE CO eq 632.00

WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 184.50

WEST PAYMENT CTR svc 1,854.42

WINDOWS BY PELLA INC eq 1,221.38

WITHAM AUTO CTR prts 55.19

YES COMMUNITIES OP rent 250.00

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

eq rpr 139.50

NAI ANTHONY food 37.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND FOUR OAKS INC svc 2,472.45

LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA svc 1,492.80

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 6.72

US BANK supl 45.00

COURIER svc 332.71

ISAC supl 32,400.00

ROLLAND , REBECCA svc 353.30

TRENT LAW FIRM svc 1,147.50

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

BMC AGGREGATES svc 134.60

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 1,222.36

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIPMENT

eq 314.35

INROCG svc 1,959.10

MENARDS CF supl 93.92

SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 101.95

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 294.00

US BANK misc 4,025.60

BREMER CO ENGINEERS OFFICE

svc 40,809.54

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO eq 280.31

CF UTILITIES util 5.03

CINTAS CORP svc 57.40

DONS TRUCK SALES INC

eq rpr 1,224.96

EGGENA TRUST, ALVIN H & DOROTHY M svc 200.00

GIERKE ROBINSON CO eq rent 235.40

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 2,692.80

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 272.34

MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES

prts 33.14

NORTHERN IA CONSTRUCTION

svc 6,000.00

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC

prts 1,166.60

STAR EQUIPMENT LTD prts 64.66

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

KEEFE SUPL CO supl 80.16

MCKEE FOODS food 83.50

LABSOURCE INC supl 1,992.00

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB misc 813.74

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND ANIMAL RESCUE LEAGUE OF IA INC goats 200.00

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 117.83

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 30,089.64

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 3,402.00

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 123,100.37

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 1,674.30

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND INRCOG svc 872.00

MEDIACOM svc 135.90

US CELLULAR svc 181.78

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 76.06

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

MARCO INC maint 185.23

WELLMARK ins 9,005.93

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND ACCESSIBLE MED IA svc 7,167.50

ALLEN OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH SVCS svc 961.28

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 615.57

BHC HEALTH DEPT svc 136.72

CANTATA HEALTH svc 4,426.00

CAROL LAURIE mil 16.38

CBS STAFFING svc 1,607.50

DAVIS BROWN LAW FIRM svc 754.00

DOLLYS TRANSPORT trans 165.00

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 194.94

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

edu 625.00

HD SUPPLY FACILITIES MAINT LTD supl 50.62

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 12,983.75

IA MEDICAID ENTERPRISE

svc 45,230.44

KCI USA supl 1,213.35

MARTIN BROS food/supl 9,829.40

MARTIN HEALTH SVCS svc 1,191.46

MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL

supl 3,108.66

NETWORK SERVICES CO svc 1,033.76

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL supl 659.79

US BANK misc 1,938.52

US CELLULAR util 456.15

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. Assistant County Engineer Ryan Brennan said that the weather is such that rock can be graded onto the county’s gravel roads. He said Marquis Road will be closed four to six weeks for culvert replacements in anticipation of next year’s paving project.

Health Department Director Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye provided the Board with her department’s 2017 annual report. She said the year focused on the essential services of public health, efforts on infrastructure building, public health accreditation, and a new management system for the department.

Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson said the Conservation Board approved a contractor for repair of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail, and he thought it would be finished during the warm season. He described Conservation’s status with some state and federal grants, some of which have already been allocated to Black Hawk County.

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held April 17, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Laylin moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Magsamen.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

EMERG. MANAGEMENT 51,176.00 GEN. BASIC – CONSOL. COMM. 51,176.00

EMERG. MANAGEMENT 7,174.00 GEN. BASIC – CONSOL. COMM. 7,174.00

EMERG. MANAGEMENT 1,196.00 GEN. BASIC – CONSOL. COMM. 1,196.00

EMERG. MANAGEMENT 7,653.00 GEN. BASIC – CONSOL. COMM. 7,653.00

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

HUCKFELT, DYLAN W CIV. DETENT. OFF. 18.15 4/18/2018 SCH/SHFT CHG

JOSAVAC, RAJKA DEPUTY SHERIFF 22.01 4/19/2018 SCH/SHFT CHG

PULLIN, LEAH CIV. DETENT. OFF 18.15 2/25/2018 SCH/SHFT CHG

SMITH, COLTON C CIV. DETENT. OFF 18.15 4/15/2018 SCH/SHFT CHG

ATTORNEY, Brian Williams

KODIAGA, ISRAEL J ASST CTY ATTY 36.53 4/20/2018 TERM PENDING

COUNTRY VIEW, Sheri Sigler

FUNDERMANN, LYNNE M LIC PRACT NURSE 23.20 4/9/2018 TERM PENDING

HENDERSON, MACTONYA J NURSING ASST 14.35 4/8/2018 SUCC TRANS

JOHNSON, SHIRLEY DEVELOP AIDE 16.76 4/10/2018 TERM PENDING

KAMARA, FALIKU J NURSING ASST 13.77 4/8/2018 SUCC TRANS

QUALLS, IRIS D LIC PRACT NURSE 18.93 4/10/2018 REHIRE

RIGDON, MALINDA D NURSING ASST 16.76 4/13/2018 TERM PENDING

WELCHER, JAMIE A FOOD SERV WRKR 14.45 4/8/2018 ANN STEP INCR

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for A & D Contracting LLC, Beaver Hills Country Club, Black Hawk Electrical Co., Washburn Wind Energy LLC.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen to receive and place on file with the County Auditor the Black Hawk County Health Department’s Bi-Annual Report as recommended by Dr. Egbuonye, Health Department Director. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and Aspro, Inc. Waterloo, Iowa (letting held April 3, 2018 9:05 a.m.) for Project LFM-0514-7X-07 for Hot Mix Asphalt Resurfacing on Raymond Road, from ¼ mile south of the Donald Street intersection to the Donald Street intersection with a total bid of $164,920.81 (late Start Date: June 25, 2018; Working Days: 25; liquated damages: $1,000 per day) be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and to receive an place on file the Contractor’s Bond and Certificate of Insurance as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT FOR LIBRARY SERVICES between Black Hawk County and the Board of Trustees of the public libraries in the cities of Cedar Falls, Dunkerton, Evansdale, Hudson, Janesville, La Porte City and Waterloo at a total amount of $146,000 for FY19 be approved, direct the Chair to sign for same and distribute funds per the following schedule:

Public Library FY19 Allocation

Cedar Falls $28,941

Dunkerton $13,805

Evansdale $2,676

Hudson $10,524

Janesville $15,703

La Porte City (Hawkins Memorial) $12,609

Waterloo $61,742

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin that the APPOINTMENT of Diane Depken as a member of the Black Hawk County Board of Adjustments be approved, effective April 24, 2018.

Harold Youngblut, who also applied for the position, said that Depken is not fit to sit on the Board of Adjustment because she was arrested in 2016 for harassment and possession of marijuana. He said she lives in Cedar Falls rather than at the address she gave on Jubilee Road, and since the vacancy was for a rural resident, Depken is not eligible. He said other candidates were more qualified.

Dr. Ellen Sakornbut, who also applied for the position, described her own medical, business and research background, and asked how Depken was superior to her. Magsamen said he wasn’t going to compare candidates’ resumes, that the Board tries its best to select individuals that will serve the entire county.

Laylin said that of the seven applicants, two were male, and thus ineligible for state-prescribed gender balance reasons; one applicant submitted an incomplete application, and one lived inside city limits. She said both candidates interviewed (Depken and Sakornbut) were excellent, and both said they had no preconceived opinions on the wind farm project (scheduled for action by the Board of Adjustment today).

Kathy Cory, who also applied for the position, said she was not informed that her application was incomplete, and she applied because she thought she would be a valuable and moral member of the board who had never been arrested, and the supervisors should be ashamed. White said that he, like everyone else, has made mistakes in his life, and the supervisors don’t do background checks on board applicants, finding it difficult in any case to find volunteers.

Greg Cory, who also applied for the position, said that many people were interested in this position, and he asked how someone appointed now would have time to study the issue before the impending vote. He questioned why all the rural members are from the La Porte City area.

White asked for a roll call vote on the motion.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Motion carried.

Steve Rosauer, Chair of the Board of Adjustment, said that he and the other members of the board have had months to look at a fairly momentous decision, and to decide whether they support or oppose the wind farm application. He worried that Depken didn’t have time to absorb the evidence. Laylin said that she tried to get Della Cafaro to stay on the board until this issue was resolved, but Cafaro had several reasons for resigning. She said the decision to replace her immediately weighed heavily on the supervisors, and in her opinion the board of adjustment needed to be at its full complement of five members. Magsamen said the binder of information given to Depken is large, but a lot of it is maps and so on, and Depken is a professor used to doing research, and she indicated that she was comfortable that she could review the information and make a decision.

Greg Cory asked how neighbors would be able to contact Depken today to get her the research on health and property value concerns. Magsamen said her email address would be available.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor