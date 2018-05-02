BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES April 26, 2018

The regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission was called to order at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 26, 2018 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Commissioners present: Tom Little, John Mardis, and Ron Welper. Brian Heath and Sam Barrett were absent.

AGENDA: Mardis/Little motion to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

MINUTES: Little/Mardis motion to approve the minutes from the March 22, 2018 regular meeting. Motion carried.

CLAIMS AND PAYMENTS: Resolution by Mardis/Little that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list) and including Connolly Construction pay request #1; and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Little, Mardis, Welper. Resolution passed. Resolution by Little/Mardis seconded to fulfill the General Obligation Bond Payment #4 for the amount of $1,229,200.00. Roll call vote: Ayes: Little, Mardis, Welper. Resolution passed.

ADJOURNMENT: Mardis/Little motion to adjourn the meeting at 10:19 a.m. Motion carried. The next meeting of the Commission is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 24, 2018, in the Council Chambers, Waterloo City Hall, Waterloo, Iowa.

Schedule of bills:

Anderson, Lyndsey mileage 26.71

Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P.

accounting 940.00

Carolina Software support 250.00

Cedar Valley Saver, Inc

advertising 1,216.00

CenturyLink phone 236.12

City of Waterloo services 4,545.70

Courier Communications

printing 5,003.62

Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman

services 1,750.00

Hawkeye Alarm & Signal Co.

services 85.00

INRCOG rent 370.00

LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc. printing 171.75

Menards – Waterloo supplies 165.22

MidAmerican Energy utilities 117.73

Midrange Consulting & Services

services 130.00

RC Systems services 1,034.80

Test America testing 2,298.25

Treasurer – State of Iowa

sales tax 5,648.00

Turner, Tammy reimbursement 159.90

Vette, Brett reimbursement 459.12

Waste Tech, Inc. operations 235,744.48

AECOM engineering 47,453.34

Anderson, Lyndsey mileage 20.71

Black Hawk County Conservation Bd. services 30,901.80

Cedar Falls Utilities internet 65.00

City of Waterloo fuel 83.17

Clean Harbors Env. Services

services 17,885.85

Connolly Construction, Inc.

pay request no. 1 46,768.69

Creative Impact Company, LLC

printing 414.00

Hudson Printing Company, Inc.

printing 100.00

INRCOG services 4,310.96

Leverage Lockbox printing 104.07

Menards – Waterloo supplies 68.95

MidAmerican Energy utilities 129.30

Midwest Computer Brokers, Inc.

services 8,020.80

Rite Environmental services 189.54

Signs By Tomorrow signs 105.50

Turner, Tammy reimbursement 107.28

US Cellular phone 157.22

Vette, Brett reimbursement 848.00

Black Hawk County General Obligation

Bond Payment no. 4 1,229,200.00