Waterloo, Iowa January 4, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Craig White, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, and Chris Schwartz.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors considered various aspects of the FY19 Black Hawk County Budget. Finance Director Susan Deaton explained the documents that are available to the supervisors for each department, including detailed reports and summaries of revenues, salaries and benefits, operating expenses and capital expenses. The Board agreed to hold January budget meetings after each regular Tuesday meeting as well as on Thursdays at 9:00 am.

Deaton introduced the following, who fielded questions and comments from the Board regarding their proposed budgets: County Treasurer Rita Schmidt, County Recorder Sandie Smith, County Auditor Grant Veeder and Elections Manager Karen Showalter. They also reviewed the Board Office budget request.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned at 9:50 am.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor