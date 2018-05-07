Waterloo, Iowa May 1, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

The Board of Supervisors acknowledged the following employees for years of service: Larry L. Sivesind of the Health Department for 45 years of service; Jean M. Graves of Country View for 40 years of service; Bryan L. Snook of the Sheriff’s Office for 30 years of service; Chad Wurzer of the Engineer’s Office for 20 years of service.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IPERS, ipers $103,890.11

COLLECTION SVC CTR, oth pay

$605.32

IRS, fed pay $57,530.24

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $29,504.02

IPERS, ipers $103,940.98

SSA, fica $97,044.02

BHC SHERIFF, oth pay $164.23

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$180.50

ACES, svc $21,228.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC, svc $65.00

ANGEL CHARLES L, svc $120.00

BDI, svc $18.17

BRUSTKERN MICHAEL J, rent $225.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS, food

$19,551.52

CDW GOVERNMENT INC, eq $591.41

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS, fuel $61.39

CHIEF, eq $338.95

COTT SYSTEMS, svc $3,300.00

COURIER, publ $662.88

DWD INVESTMENTS, rent $575.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC, util

$1,423.12

GBM PROPERTY MGMT, rent $200.00

IWI MOTOR PARTS, prts $107.46

JOHNSTONE SUPL, supl $312.60

KARENS PRINT RITE, svc $40.00

KRUSE DAVID, rent $225.00

LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTINA SHRIVER,

svc $192.00

LOCKSPERTS INC, eq $20.50

MAIL SVCS, svc $3,924.57

MARCO INC, maint $42.55

MARTIN BROS DIST CO, supl $62.56

MARTIN REALTORS INC, rent $300.00

MEADOW RIDGE WLOO, rent $225.00

MENARDS CF, misc $638.54

MENARDS WLOO, misc $1,465.02

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT,

rent $200.00

NEOPOST USA INC, supl $140.00

OWL INVESTMENTS , rent $741.00

PEHL, KRISTIN, rent $225.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS, svc

$1,853.78

PTS OF AMERICA , svc $600.00

RACOM CORP, eq $729.90

RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC, svc

$70.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl

$1,158.96

SANDEES LTD, svc $48.45

SCOTS SUPL CO INC, supl $115.10

T&C CLEANING INC, svc $19,166.66

WEBER PAPER CO, supl $4,242.74

ALBUS, STACY, educ $1,098.72

BOESCHEN REINHARD, educ $42.00

BUCK BRENDA, educ $51.00

PARMATER, JARED, educ $42.00

WEBER, KRIS, educ $51.00

AFLAC, ins $2,137.92

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61, oth pay

$664.12

COMMUNITY HLTH CHARITIES IA,

oth pay $8.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$2,280.29

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81, oth pay

$592.90

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $481.60

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com

$4,465.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com

$1,087.50

PECU, oth pay $23,660.00

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238,

oth pay $2,524.48

ABC EMBROIDERY, svc $20.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT, rent $1,125.00

ANDREWS BRIAN, rent $200.00

BHC LANDFILL, svc $89.89

BLUHM ELECTRIC INC, eq rpr $160.00

BOHLMANN-KSM RENTALS, SHANE,

rent $200.00

BURLINGTON TRAILWAYS, svc $223.50

C&C WELDING & SAND BLASTING, eq

$197.68

C&S REAL ESTATE, rent $375.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO, supl $1,801.06

CF UTILITIES, svc $531.20

CF UTILITIES, util $249.09

CENTURYLINK, svc $522.91

CENTURYLINK, svc $1,532.99

CENTURYLINK, svc $83.60

CINTAS CORP, supl $46.33

CODE 4, supl $1,575.00

COVENANT MED CTR INC, reimb

$991.90

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO, supl

$73.50

ECOLAB CTR, supl $411.18

EVELAND JOHN, rent $200.00

FEDEX, svc $169.55

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC, eq

$503.86

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC, svc $1,000.00

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO, prts

$156.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT, rent $475.00

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, svc $1,280.50

INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF EMERG DISPATCH, educ $50.00

IA DEPT OF PUBLIC SAFETY, svc

$150.00

JOHNSON CO, svc $1,277.64

JONES , MICHAEL K, rent $380.00

JPMM, rent $500.00

KOBLISKA VINCE M, rent $200.00

KROGMANN HERITAGE MEATS, ref

$100.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC, supl

$21.48

LEAHY RENTALS , rent $200.00

LOCKE FUNERAL HOME INC, svc

$1,500.00

MASS ENTERPRISE INC, rent $200.00

METRO INVESTMENTS , rent $225.00

MICHAELSEN JORDAN, rent $300.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, svc $11.89

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT,

util $839.00

MIDWEST BUILDINGS INC, eq $338.51

MORRISSEY, NICHOLE, educ $42.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS, prts $290.44

ODONNELL ACE HARDWARE INC,

supl $15.99

PALMER INVESTMENTS, rent $200.00

PETERS JESSICA R, mil $43.29

PRESERVE AT CROSSROADS , rent

$275.00

PROSHIELD FIRE PROTECTION, svc

$53.50

REEDY MIKE, rent $300.00

RIDGEWAY TRUE VALUE HARDWARE,

eq $129.10

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP,

rent $200.00

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC, prts

$83.29

SHEEHAN PROPERTY MGMT, rent

$250.00

SHRED MASTER INC, svc $52.22

SINNOTT, KATE, svc $850.00

SPECIAL OLYMPICS IA, misc $1,710.00

STANDARD & ASSOCIATES INC, svc $40.00

STARLIGHT CINEMA, svc $300.00

STONERS RADIATOR SVC LTD, eq rpr

$159.00

TREASURER STATE OF IA, tax

$1,533.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSPITAL, svc

$253.00

URBS DO IT BEST HARDWARE, supl

$32.45

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO, prts $30.44

VALLEY RENTALS, rent $275.00

VERIZON WIRELESS, svc $40.01

WATERLOO OIL CO, fuel $1,295.00

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $132.94

WERTJES UNIFORMS, supl $133.00

WESTERN HOME COMMUNITIES, food $37.00

WILSON RESTAURANT SUPL INC, supl $26.42

WINDOWS BY PELLA INC, eq $381.69

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS, svc $3,325.71

WOOD, BRIDGETT, misc $80.00

YES COMMUNITIES OP, rent $200.00

AHLBERG , TINA, reimb $42.00

FENSKE RENAE, reimb $42.00

FESENMEYER, AMANDA, reimb $105.68

FRINK, BRANDYCE, reimb $51.00

HOFFMAN DIANE, reimb $51.00

HOSTETLER BRENDA, reimb $72.00

SCHNEIDER LORI, reimb $51.00

SELBY, TOKI, reimb $110.10

STEINMEYER SARAH, mil $22.70

TERRONES JASON, reimb $42.00

WOOD , MARIANNE S, reimb $103.34

SCHNEIDERS, LU ANN, ref $98.70

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE , rent $205.80

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND,

IPERS, ipers $843.95

IRS, fed pay $370.24

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $256.69

IPERS, ipers $906.67

SSA, fica $888.66

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl $70.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com $300.00

CENTRAL IOWA JUVENILE DET CTR, svc $2,176.09

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS, tel $11.06

COUNTY SERVICES FUND,

IPERS, ipers $3,410.27

IRS, fed pay $1,928.17

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $1,065.61

IPERS, ipers $3,424.55

SSA, fica $3,362.42

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay $18.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl $104.99

BATES, FELICIA, eq $15.99

AFLAC, ins $6.16

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins $125.08

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81, oth pay $21.60

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $28.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com $165.00

PECU, oth pay $25.00

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS, tel $108.91

RURAL BASIC FUND,

IPERS, ipers $8,966.06

IRS, fed pay $4,195.04

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $2,155.77

IPERS, ipers $8,964.82

SSA, fica $7,020.70

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl $48.00

AFLAC, ins $181.86

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins $134.61

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $15.25

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com $125.00

PECU, oth pay $3,321.50

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238, oth pay $561.00

CITY OF WATERLOO, svc $10,889.77

SECONDARY ROADS FUND,

IPERS, ipers $12,894.66

IRS, fed pay $7,481.34

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $3,984.06

IPERS, ipers $13,040.65

SSA, fica $12,756.60

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay $25.00

ACES, svc $31.50

BMC AGGREGATES , supl $5,453.04

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl $97.95

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL, supl $351.20

AFLAC, ins $65.70

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins $461.52

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $68.70

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com $630.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com $25.00

PECU, oth pay $1,897.00

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238, oth pay $1,236.00

CF UTILITIES, util $61.49

CENTURYLINK, tel $52.00

CENTURYLINK, tel $174.10

FORTERRA PIPE & PRECAST, eq $2,320.24

CITY OF GILBERTVILLE, util $68.54

MCFARLAND CLINIC, svc $45.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $313.70

NAPA AUTO PARTS, prts $26.99

VERIZON WIRELESS, svc $973.66

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS, tel $37.32

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND

OVERHEAD DOOR CO OF WLOO INC,

svc $1,371.00

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO, eq

$2,565.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IPERS, ipers $172.46

IRS, fed pay $79.12

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $26.65

IPERS, ipers $168.68

SSA, fica $173.46

KEEFE SUPL CO, food $4,524.14

MCKEE FOODS, food $112.22

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

GATES, ANDREW, goat $75.00

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND

FASTENAL CO, prts $791.70

JOHNSTONE SUPL, supl $405.68

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO, eq $19,150.20

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS, svc $117.83

RURAL SEWER FUND

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, svc $242.26

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins $29,856.32

PREFERRED ONE INS CO, ins

$115,346.21

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, ins

$234.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA, ins

$19,113.85

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$27.59

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, flx sp

$302.60

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, flx sp

$938.76

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IPERS, ipers $615.72

IRS, fed pay $418.29

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $238.02

IPERS, ipers $615.72

SSA, fica $633.10

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

RACOM CORP, svc $55,523.10

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IPERS, ipers $547.58

IRS, fed pay $331.10

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $172.35

IPERS, ipers $547.58

SSA, fica $555.56

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$3.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$8.36

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com

$50.00

BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING

svc $166.67

CENTURYLINK, svc $51.87

CENTURYLINK, svc $826.92

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IPERS, ipers $3,938.41

IRS, fed pay $1,962.80

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $1,159.12

IPERS, ipers $3,925.10

SSA, fica $3,938.88

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$1.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$74.41

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $51.55

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com

$1,295.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com

$145.00

PECU, oth pay $2,441.00

BHC ATTORNEY, svc $20,000.00

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS,

tel $61.70

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

A1 SEWER DRAIN SVC, svc $120.00

ACCESSIBLE MEDICAL IA, svc

$12,082.00

ALLEN OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH SVCS, svc $353.00

AMERICAN BOTTLING CO, supl $201.60

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY, food

$566.13

CBS STAFFING , svc $734.26

CENTURYLINK, utl $51.31

DIRECTV, utl $693.19

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO, food

$92.46

GRP & ASSOCIATES, svc $275.00

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE,

edu $625.00

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, svc $14,485.00

HOCKENBERGS, food $399.97

MARTIN BROS, food/supl $7,724.32

MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL,

supl $1,366.25

NETWORK SERVICES CO, svc $64.09

RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC, svc

$75.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said people who want dust control should contact vendors soon, that they should be able to apply it in early June. She said she attended a meeting last week of the National Association of County Engineers, where she learned about pavement preservation techniques and local roadway safety programs. She hoped to have a work session with the Board concerning the latter.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held April 24, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Laylin moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Magsamen.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for ATS Specialized, Inc.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Porkhaven Farm, LLP Beck Site Facility ID# 61336 located in Eagle Township, Section twenty-nine (29) at 13419 Beck Road, Hudson, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by 5 R Livestock, LLC Facility ID# 68951 located at 8632 Bryan Road, La Porte City, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

3. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Allen & Cody Bown d/b/a Bown Farms Facility ID# 67285 located in Grant Township, Section thirty-two (32) at 30612 215th Street, Reinbeck, in Grundy County with application in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

4. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Klinger Cattle, LLC Facility ID# 67718 located in Maxfield Township, Section thirty-four (34) at 2551 270th Street, Readlyn, in Bremer County with application in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The RENEWAL APPLICATION for a Class “A” LIQUOR LICENSE (LA) (Private Club) submitted by No. 328 Loyal Order of Moose d/b/a Moose Lodge #328, 6636 La Porte Road, Washburn, IA.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz that the RECORDER’S REPORT OF FEES COLLECTED from Sandie L. Smith, County Recorder, for the period from March 1, 2018 through March 31, 2018 be received and placed on file with the County Auditor. Motion carried.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the 28E CONTRACTUAL AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the City of Raymond for the purpose of providing law enforcement services effective July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019 in the amount of $24,069.83.

Little said he believed this is an increase over the prior year.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT AMENDMENT between Black Hawk County and Martin Health Services for pricing of pharmacy products and services provided to Country View be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SURFACE TRANSPORTATION BLOCK GRANT PROGRAMING AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the Iowa Northland Region Council of Governments Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for the FY20 V43 Elk Run Road (On V43 Elk Run Road from Elk Run Heights Corp Line north 1.7 miles to IA 281 Independence Avenue) in the amount of $900,000 (with an estimated total project cost of $1,125,000 and a local match of $225,000) be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said that this is state funding that previously came from the federal government, and that she would follow the new rules and budget accordingly.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SURFACE TRANSPORTATION BLOCK GRANT PROGRAMING AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the Iowa Northland Region Council of Governments Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for the FY19 V49 Raymond Road (On V49 Raymond and from 600 feet north of Indian Creed Road north to 0.25 mile south of Young Road) in the amount of $480,000 (with an estimated total project cost of $700,000 and a local match of $220,000) be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and Iowa Plains Signing, Inc., Slater, for the FY18 Pavement Markings at various locations in Black Hawk County in the total amount of $75,242.50 with a completion date of June 25, 2018 and liquidated Damages: $800 per day be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and to receive and place on file the Contractor’s Bond and Certificate of Insurance as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said this was the only bid received in an informal bidding process, and she thinks work will start later this week.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase 3 Computers for $1,700.25 from Sterling Computers/CDW-G, to be used by employees at the Longfellow Shop.

Nicholas said that conditions are dusty and dirty at the Longfellow shop, and Information Technology Director Kim Veeder thought it wise to upgrade the computers. She said the computers are technically unbudgeted but there is unspent money in her capital budget. Magsamen asked if they are networked to the courthouse. Veeder said they are via VPN connection, so their data are backed up on the county’s server. She said when setting them up she found two of them to be in bad condition, and since the third is the same vintage she thought it best to replace all three at once.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: Little. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAXES on submitted properties which have come into public ownership through community development efforts, public infrastructure improvement of public purpose acquisition and flood buyouts be abated and to instruct the County Treasurer to adjust her records accordingly pursuant to §427.2 and §445.63 of the Code of Iowa in the total amount of $107.00.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAXES on submitted properties be abated under §445.16 of the Code of Iowa as the Black Hawk County Treasurer has determined that it is impractical to pursue collection of the total amounts due through the tax sale and personal judgment remedy and has little recourse for collection of taxes and to authorize the County Treasurer to strike from the tax lists the reference to the past due amounts in the amount of $4,173.00.

County Treasurer Rita Schmidt said these were properties where the buildings had been demolished but the owner didn’t notify her in a timely manner.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Office Specialist, (full time, replacement) in the County Veterans Affair’s Office be approved, as recommended by Kevin Dill, Veterans Affairs Director. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Map Maintenance Technician, (full time, replacement) in the County Auditor’s Office be approved, as recommended by Grant Veeder, County Auditor. Motion carried.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the construction permit application for a confinement feeding operation. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Magsamen to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-206 from a request submitted by Maher and Spenner Inc. at 3924 Osage Road to rezone 3.35 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “C” Commercial District for the establishment of a contractor business (plumbing). Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to AUTHORIZE AND DIRECT the Finance Director to set the date of hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on May 22, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed FY18 Budget Amendment. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAXES DUE AND PAYABLE of the submitted persons, as indicated, including special assessments, and rates or charges, including interest, fees and cost, in accordance with the provision of §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, be suspended and that future property taxes on property owned by the persons will be suspended for such time as the persons remains the owner of the parcels, and during the period the persons receives assistance as described in §427.9 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MINOR PLAT OF SURVEY submitted by Diane Tegtmeier to minor plat 6.91 acres located at 6311 Waverly Road into three lots. A 6.91 acres parcel zoned “A-R” Agriculture-Residential District. The property in question is located at 6311 Waverly Road, and if approved that the County Auditor be directed to certify a copy of this Resolution for the Black Hawk County Recorder.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said this rezoning was approved, so the minor plat could go forward. He said there are three new family homes planned.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to accept the RESIGNATION from Marleen Rottinghaus of the Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Board, effective April 24, 2018. Motion carried.

At Nine-twenty-two o’clock (9:22) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed FY19 Sealcoat at various locations in Black Hawk County.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Motion carried.

At nine-twenty-two (9:22) a.m. the Chair announced the time had arrived in accordance with prior action and as advertised, for the receiving and opening of bids for the proposed

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice to bidders and determined that said notice had been published in the Waterloo Courier on April 20, 2018 in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

The Chair announced the following sealed bids were all received by three o’clock (3:00) p.m. Monday April 30, 2018, as stated in the Notice to Bidders. The time of announcement being nine-twenty-three (9:23) a.m., the following bids were opened and read:

NAME, CITY, BID

Black Top Service, Humboldt, Iowa, $111,157.19

Fahrner Asphalt Sealers, Dubuque, Iowa, $118,600.95

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz that the Board of Supervisors receive and place on file the bids for the proposed FY19 Sealcoat at various locations in Black Hawk County to allow time to review said bids as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor