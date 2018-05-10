May 9, 2018

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on May 9, 2018, at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Mike Johnson, Kathy Strubel, Bill Matthes and Robyn Oberhauser.

Mehlert made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.

April minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Discussion was held on hiring of summer help.Dylan Stech for summer time and the hiring of Cody Dietz to help change out water meters. Motion was made by Barz to accept, and seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.

Letter of resignation of employee Kathy Strubel to resign as of June 1, 2018. Motion made by Kenue to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Resolution No. 18-03 with MSA Professional Services Inc., for La Porte City Municipal Water Utility Miscellaneous Services, was approved in April and signed at the May meeting.

Resolution No. 18-04 amending resolution No. 09-10 EBH time. Motion to accept made by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.

Resolution No. 18-05 to adopt written employee policy handbook. Motion made by Barz, seconded by Keune, with the exception of changes as noted. Motion passed 3-0.

Resolution No. 18-06 “transfer of funds” Transfer $140,195.00 from the Electric Sinking Account to the Electric Debt Service Fund to issue payment for the interest $9,945.00 and Service Fee $250.00 and Principal $130,000.00 for the Diesel Generation Project Series 2013 due on June 1, 2018. Motion to accept made by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0.

Resolution No. 18-07 “transfer of funds” Transfer $38,362.50 from the Electric Sinking Account to the Electric Debt Service Fund to issue payment for Principal $0.00, Interest $38,112.50 and Service fee $250.00 for the Electric Project Series 2016 due June 1, 2018. Motion to accept made by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.

Resolution No. 18-08 “transfer of funds” Transfer $18,800.00 from Water Base Reserve Fund to Debt Service Water Fund to issue payment for the Capital Water Project due June 1, 2018. Principal $16,000.00, Interest service $2,450.00 and Service Fee $350.00 for Loan #D0245R. Motion to accept made by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.

Resolution No. 18-09 “transfer of funds” Transfer $172,092.50 from Water Base Reserve Fund to Debt Service Water Fund to issue payment for the Capital Water Project due June 1, 2018. Principal $132,000.00, Interest $34,365.00 and Service Fee $5,727.50 for Loan #D0179R. Motion to accept made by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Motion Passed 3-0.

Reviewed Mediacom Lease Agreement for the lease of property at 250 Adams Street, La Porte City, Iowa on which Mediacom has a tower on. Mediacom is selling the tower to CTI Towers Assets II. Barz reviewed and signed new Lease Agreement.

Special budget meeting set for May 30, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. for approval of budget amendments.

Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 5:15 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

APRIL 2018 DISBURSEMENTS Advanced Systems

maint agreement $66.63

Advantage Admin Plan Fund $948.66

Answer Plus answer service (2) $101.10

Bergankdv service health check $200.00

Black Hill Energy Gas expense $389.01

CVB&T taxes,fee,state $9,315.27

City Laundry laundry service $568.06

City of La Porte payback $2,004.17

Crescent Electric

Power plant breaker $351.81

Delta Dental dental ins $351.28

Ditch Witch Financial

lease payment $3,405.00

GIS Benefits Life Insurance $132.60

Hygienic Lab water testing $39.50

Ia Dept of Rev sales tax $1,737.00

IA Work Force

quarterly unemployement tax $81.46

IPERS IPERS $4,089.57

Kestone Labs Water testing $25.00

La Porte Motor supplies $13.36

LPC Connect phone serv $417.88

LPC Insurance

General Insurance $52,966.00

LPC Post Office postage $572.72

LPC Printing & Design

publications $67.80

LPC Utilities – interdept well #5 $1,847.61

Metering & technology

water meters $355.24

Monkeytown pitcure frames $29.00

Northway Corporation

Well testing $800.00

Pauling Lee central air rebate $200.00

RPGI purchased power $70,281.44

Shermco series 2016 $3,500.00

Spence Farm Fert Salt softner $4,842.08

Stika Casey CDL Renewal $28.00

Urbs Hardware supplies $25.55

Veridian Visa water testing $374.79

Wellmark health ins $7,157.06

Electric / payroll $151,042.28

Water $32,070.26

Series 2016 $3,500.00

GRAND TOTAL $186,612.54

APRIL 2018 Revenue

Electric $161,069.45

Water $47,215.43

Interest $51.60

GRAND TOTAL $208,336.48