PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given in accordance with Chapter 52.35 of the Iowa Code that the duly authorized agents of the Black Hawk County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections shall publicly examine and test all voting machines to be used for the June 5, 2018 Primary Election. Public testing will commence on Monday, May 21, at 8:00 o’clock a.m. at the election warehouse, 816 Lafayette St., Waterloo, Iowa. This certification, testing the voting machines for said election, is open to the public.

Grant Veeder, Black Hawk County Auditor & Commissioner of Elections