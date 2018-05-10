PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the qualified voters of Black Hawk County, State of Iowa, that a Primary Election will be held in all voting precincts throughout Black Hawk County on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 9:00 p.m.

The sample ballots herein are of the first candidate rotation for the Democratic, Libertarian and Republican parties. In Iowa, participating voters must declare their party preference, Democratic, Libertarian, or Republican, before receiving a ballot. Independent voters or No Party voters may declare a party preference and vote in the primary election.

All voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before they may receive and cast a ballot. Pre-registered voters who are unable to show approved ID may sign an oath of identification for an election held in 2018. Voters who are not pre-registered or voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence. Any voter who cannot show ID may have their identity attested to by another registered voter in the precinct who has proper ID. Starting January 1, 2019, all voters will be required to present an approved form of identification. For more information about voter ID, visit http://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or call 319-833-3007.

A person who is eligible to register to vote and vote, may register on election day by appearing in person at the polling place for the precinct in which the individual resides. The voter must complete a voter registration application, make written oath and provide acceptable proof of identity and acceptable proof of residence. Acceptable documents which can be used as proof of identity and proof of residence are very specific and substitutes will not be accepted. For example, identification such as a Driver’s License cannot be expired. To see all forms of approved ID visit http://sos.iowa.gov/voterid.

ELECTION FRAUD. A voter commits the crime of Election Misconduct in the First Degree if the person submits false information when registering to vote. Election misconduct in the first degree is a class “D” felony, and punishable by a fine of up to $7,500 and/or imprisonment of up to five (5) years.

Convicted felons who register and vote without receiving a restoration of voting rights from the Governor are committing a class “D” felony.

IF YOU ARE NOT 100% SURE YOUR RIGHT TO VOTE HAS ALREADY BEEN RESTORED, REQUEST A PROVISIONAL BALLOT.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that any voter who requires assistance to vote by reason of blindness, disability, or inability to read or write may be given assistance by a person of the voter’s choice, other than the voter’s employer or agent of that employer or officer or agent of the voter’s union.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, in accordance with Chapter 49.53 of the Iowa Code that any voter who is physically unable to enter the polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle.

Each polling location is equipped with a ballot marking device (ExpressVote) which may assist persons with disabilities to vote more independently. The device allows voters to make their selections using an audio read-back and touchpad, or touchscreen. The touchscreen device provides magnification and reverse black and white images. Voters unable to see the screen may have the screen turned off and use only the audio read-back and touchpad features. The audio read-back feature provides all ballot instructions, choices, and selections in an audio format using headphones.

After making selections with the ballot marking device, via touch pad or touch screen, the device will mark the voter’s paper ballot and the voter will insert their marked ballot in the ballot scanner used to count all ballots.

The Commissioner of Elections certifies that on Election Day all polling locations are accessible by means of permanent or temporary measures.

The following candidate races for the June 5 Primary Election DO NOT APPEAR on the published sample ballots.

Only odd-numbered state senate districts are up for election this year.

FOR STATE SENATOR District 31:

Bill Dotzler, Democratic

No candidate filed, Libertarian

No candidate filed, Republican

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 59:

Bob Kressig, Democratic

No candidate filed, Libertarian

No candidate filed, Republican

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 60:

Dave Williams, Democratic

No candidate filed, Libertarian

Walt Rogers, Republican

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 61:

Timi Brown-Powers, Democratic

No candidate filed, Libertarian

No candidate filed, Republican

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 62:

Ras Smith, Democratic

No candidate filed, Libertarian

No candidate filed, Republican

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE District 72:

John William Anderson, Democratic

Mindy Benson, Democratic

David Degner, Democratic

Joycelyn George, Democratic

No candidate filed, Libertarian

Dean Fisher, Republican

Voters may view the sample ballot and learn their ward and precinct assignment by accessing the county’s website. The address is www.co.black-hawk.ia.us. Click on Government, then Elections, then Find Your Voting Location. Enter your address and submit. Scroll down to see a sample ballot for that precinct.

Voters must vote at their assigned precincts. If voters have questions about their precinct location they may refer to their voter cards, the county website: www.co.black-hawk.ia.us or contact the Election Office at 833-3007.

THE CEDAR FALLS POLLING LOCATIONS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

WARD 1

PCT 1 – EAGLES CLUB, 2125 W Lone Tree Rd (east entrance)

PCT 2 – ST JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, 715 College St (upper level)

PCT 3 – CEDAR FALLS CITY HALL, 220 Clay St (council chambers)

WARD 2

PCT 1– UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 9204 University Ave

PCT 2– BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4000 Hudson Rd

PCT 3 – CANDEO CHURCH, 1405 Greenhill Rd

WARD 3

PCT 1 – CEDAR FALLS SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION BLDG, 1002 W 1st St (board room)

PCT 2 – CHURCH OF CHRIST, 2727 W 4TH St

PCT 3 – UNI BOOK STORE, 1009 W 23rd St (lower level entrance)

WARD 4

PCT 1 – CEDAR HEIGHTS COMMUNITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 2015 Rainbow Dr (lower level)

PCT 2 – HEARST CENTER, 304 Seerley Blvd (upper level)

PCT 3 – GILCHRIST HALL, UNI, University Ave to south Campus St

WARD 5

PCT 1 – ST TIMOTHYS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3220 Terrace Dr

PCT 2 – ORCHARD HILL CHURCH, 3900 Orchard Hill Dr, (South entrance, Door E)

PCT 3 – TRINITY BIBLE CHURCH, 125 Orchard Dr

THE WATERLOO POLLING LOCATIONS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

WARD 1

PCT 1 – ASCENSION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2211 Maynard Av & Greenhill Rd (upper level)

PCT 2 – YMCA, 669 South Hackett Rd (main entrance, multipurpose room)

PCT 3 – FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 1200 W Fourth St

PCT 4 – IRV WARREN GOLF COURSE (Pro Shop), 1000 Fletcher Av

PCT 5 – WALNUT RIDGE BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W Ridgeway Av

PCT 6 – CEDAR VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH, 3520 Ansborough Av (east entrance)

WARD 2

PCT 1 – FRIENDSHIP VILLAGE, 600 Park Lane (chapel entrance)

PCT 2 – GRACE BAPTIST CHURCH, 3820 Hammond Av

PCT 3 – HAMMOND AVENUE BRETHREN CHURCH, 1604 Hammond Av, (lower level)

PCT 4 – LANDMARK COMMONS, 1400 Maxhelen Blvd.

PCT 5 – HAWKEYE CENTER, HCC Campus, 1501 E Orange Rd (board room)

PCT 6 – SOUTH WATERLOO CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 6227 Kimball Av (gymnasium)

WARD 3

PCT 1 – RIVER’S EDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1247 Cedar Bend St

PCT 2 – GERARD HALL, Allen College, 1950 Heath St

PCT 3 – ST PAUL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 207 W Louise St

PCT 4 – NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 710 Broadway St

PCT 5 – OUR SAVIORS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 420 Harwood (east entrance)

PCT 6 – WATERLOO CENTER FOR THE ARTS, 225 Commercial St

WARD 4

PCT 1 – GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 501 E Donald St (rear entrance)

PCT 2 – HARVEST VINEYARD CHURCH, 715 E Fourth St

PCT 3 – WATERLOO CITY HALL, 715 Mulberry St (2nd floor conference room)

PCT 4 – LINDEN METHODIST CHURCH, 301 Butler Av (lower level, parking lot entrance)

PCT 5 – PAYNE MEMORIAL AME CHURCH, 1044 Mobile St

PCT 6 – PINECREST, 1407 Independence (Room 220 – second floor)

WARD 5

PCT 1 – TRINITY AMERICAN LUTHERAN CHURCH, 605 W 4th St (lower level)

PCT 2 – ST ANSGARS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1122 W 11 St (north entrance)

PCT 3 – SONS OF JACOB SYNAGOGUE, 411 E Mitchell Av (lower level)

PCT 4 – KIMBALL RIDGE CENTER, 2101 Kimball Av (main lobby)

PCT 5 – ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 810 Kimball Av (lower level)

PCT 6 – CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 3475 Kimball Av (main entrance, upper level)

ELK RUN HEIGHTS/RAYMOND CITIES – ELK RUN HEIGHTS CITY HALL, 5042 Lafayette Rd

EVANSDALE

WARD 1 – EVANSDALE CITY HALL, 123 N Evans Rd

WARD 2 – COMMUNITY RESPONSE CENTER, 911 Evans Rd

WARD 3 – PRINCE OF PEACE CHURCH, 4031 Lafayette Rd

WARD 4 – COMMUNITY RESPONSE CENTER, 911 Evans Rd

BARCLAY/LESTER TWPS/ DUNKERTON – DUNKERTON PUBLIC LIBRARY, 203 E Tower St, Dunkerton

BENNINGTON TWP – ST. JOHNS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4110 E Mt Vernon Rd, Waterloo

BIG CREEK TWP/ LA PORTE CITY – UNION HIGH SCHOOL, 200 Adams St., La Porte City

BLACK HAWK TWP/HUDSON/LINCOLN TWP – HUDSON COMMUNITY CENTER, 525 Jefferson St, Hudson

CEDAR/ORANGE TWPS – ST.PAUL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 410 1st St, Washburn

CEDAR FALLS TOWNSHIP – BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4000 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls (votes with Cedar Falls Ward 2 Pct 2, rear entrance)

EAGLE TWP – ST.MARY’S OF MOUNT CARMEL CHURCH, 1435 E Eagle Rd, Waterloo

MT VERNON TWP – COUNTRY VIEW, 1410 W Dunkerton Rd., Waterloo

POYNER PCT 1/EAST WATERLOO TWPS – DEWAR COMMUNITY CENTER, 1731 N Raymond Rd, Dewar

POYNER PCT 2/GILBERTVILLE/FOX/JESUP – AMERICAN LEGION (south entr.), 1110 6th St, Gilbertville

SPRING CREEK TWP – UNION HIGH SCHOOL, 200 Adams St., La Porte City

UNION TWP – AMERICAN MARTYR RETREAT HOUSE, 2209 N Union Rd, Cedar Falls

WASHINGTON TWP/JANESVILLE – ANTIQUE ACRES, 7610 Waverly Rd (Hwy 218), Cedar Falls

NOTICE: In accordance with Section 49.23 of the Code of Iowa, the following polling place locations have been changed since the last primary election:

WATERLOO CITY:

WARD 2 PCT 6 polling location was TRINITY EPISCOPAL PARISH, 4535 Kimball Av. Voters will now vote at SOUTH WATERLOO CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 6227 Kimball Av (gymnasium).

WARD 3 PCT 2 polling location was BARRETT FORUM, Allen College, 1990 Heath St. Voters will now vote at GERARD HALL, Allen College, 1950 Heath St.

For further information, contact the Election Department. Phone: (319)833-3007. Email: election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.

I hereby certify that this is a correct copy of the sample ballot to be voted at the Primary Election to be held June 5, 2018, in the County of Black Hawk, State of Iowa.

Grant Veeder

Black Hawk County Auditor & Commissioner of Elections