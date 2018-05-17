Waterloo, Iowa May 8, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Country View current employee Melissa Lee and former employee Debra Vivians spoke against the sale of Country View, and said they had gathered over 2,000 names on a petition opposing the sale.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 37.27

IPERS ipers 76,580.66

ACES svc 21,228.00

ALTENBAUMER KARLA food 129.00

BAUER BUILT TIRE svc 166.29

BDI eq 129.18

BICKLEY, MARK svc 385.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 9,022.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 166.96

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 89.46

COTT SYSTEMS svc 3,300.00

COURIER publ 561.72

CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 261.45

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS

svc 18,601.30

HAUGEBAK, DOROTHY rent 500.00

IA REG UTILITIES ASSOC wtr 148.92

KRUSE DAVID rent 250.00

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 225.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 149.18

MEADOW RIDGE WLOO rent 250.00

MENARDS WLOO supl 99.34

MIDWEST AUTOMATED TIME SYSTEMS svc 326.70

NEOPOST USA INC supl 33.00

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

svc 2,215.00

P&K MIDWEST supl 25.87

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,853.78

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC

svc 194.00

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 77.87

PTS OF AMERICA svc 915.75

RACOM CORP svc 109.84

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 573.38

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent 200.00

SANDEES LTD supl 43.55

SIECH JOSHUA misc 129.00

STERICYCLE INC svc 297.77

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS supl 1,589.05

WEBER PAPER CO supl 186.73

BUNGER DEBRA educ 247.03

HINZ DAVID food 21.00

A & P FOOD EQUIP eq rpr 721.46

ALLAMAKEE CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 1,214.52

AT&T svc 171.69

BETTER HOME INVESTORS rent 250.00

BREMER CO reimb 3,600.96

BUCHANAN CO EMS ASSOC

reimb 3,779.19

BUCHANAN CO PUBLIC HEALTH DEPT reimb 2,259.07

CENTURYLINK tel 152.00

COUNTRY TERRACE rent 225.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 36.38

D&M INVESTMENTS rent 250.00

D&N FENCE CO misc 950.00

DEWBERRY ARCHITECTS INC

svc 206.28

DOLLYS RENTAL rent 200.00

DRIVERS LICENSE GUIDE CO

supl 43.90

ECKERMAN RONALD rent 225.00

ECOLAB CTR eq rent 355.12

EDGE MANAGEMENT GROUP

rent 200.00

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO

eq 56.45

CITY OF ELK RUN HEIGHTS wtr 100.00

EVELAND JOHN rent 200.00

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC

eq 528.85

GRAYBILL BRETT rent 200.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 200.00

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 2,627.25

HOFFMAN RICHARD educ 8.00

IA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

lic 17.50

STATE OF IA svc 1,696.73

U OF IA svc 194.21

U OF IA svc 1,500.00

KLATT, AUGUSTINE, SAYER, TREINEN & RASTEDE svc 464.50

KOENIG SCOTT rent 250.00

LPC CONNECT svc 171.31

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 197.60

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 4,976.45

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 376.00

MOTEL 6 room 90.00

NAGLE SIGNS INC svc 500.00

NESBIT, JAMES rent 200.00

OFFICE DEPOT supl 621.59

OPERATION THRESHOLD svc 588.00

PALMER LUTHERAN HEALTH CTR INC reimb 292.81

PITZENBERGER ANTHONY rent 225.00

PLUMB SUPL CO supl 2,505.00

POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC wtr 165.50

PRIORITY DISPATCH CORP supl 392.00

QUALITY CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION rent 225.00

R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC rent 250.00

SAILER LAW svc 114.00

SANOFI PASTEUR INC supl 696.41

SHRED MASTER INC svc 57.82

SOMMERFELT FAMILY HOUSING

rent 200.00

SPAHN AND ROSE LUMBER CO

supl 426.70

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc 99.88

SUCCESSLINK svc 3,187.16

THOMSON WEST svc 84.34

TTA PROPERTIES rent 200.00

VARSITY CLEANERS svc 27.50

VETERANS MEML HOSPTIAL

reimb 5,610.54

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 2,116.29

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 64.80

CITY OF WATERLOO misc 561.52

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 6,130.24

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 85.00

WAVERLY HEALTH CTR svc 111.14

WAVERLY HEALTH CTR reimb 3,537.84

WERTJES UNIFORMS svc 15.00

WINNESHIEK CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 665.28

WINNESHIEK CO EMERG MED SVCS ASSOC reimb 2,726.86

WINNESHIEK MED CTR reimb 1,294.00

BRIGGS, ANDREW misc 129.00

MATT , LOIS reimb 129.48

CHIEF supl 544.92

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND ELECTION SYSTEMS & SFTWR svc 870.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY publ 4,311.35

KIRKWOOD COMMUNITY COLLEGE educ 700.00

QUINN, HELENE svc 500.00

US POST OFFICE svc 1,140.00

VANDERBURGH CO HEALTH DEPT

svc 15.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 269.52

DEWITT MARTINSON JANET mil 559.65

SECONDARY ROADS FUND ANTON SALES prts 117.21

BLACK HILLS ENERGY fuel 357.26

CITY OF HUDSON uti 31.75

IA REG UTILITIES ASSOC wtr 55.09

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 29.99

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPL supl 21.18

CENTURYLINK tel 44.88

CINTAS CORP svc 28.70

FIFTH STREET TIRE INC eq 409.60

FORTERRA PIPE & PRECAST

eq 9,829.12

HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL util 245.28

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES util 345.33

LPC CONNECT tel 38.25

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 30.75

MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES

supl 34.72

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 57.00

STETSON BUILDING PRODUCTS

supl 101.55

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 6,604.01

KEEFE SUPL CO food 1,607.24

MCKEE FOODS food 91.30

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND ARTISAN CEILING SYSTEMS AND svc 70,000.00

KAPAUN CONSULTING ENGINEERS svc 2,200.00

KW ELECTRIC INC svc 2,730.00

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS svc 1,045.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 29,004.11

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 137,390.88

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 5,203.23

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND CENTURYLINK tel 1,578.37

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 186.91

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC maint 27.40

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY eq 382.08

US BANK misc 320.91

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS fed pay 43.13

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 14.60

COMMERCIAL APPRAISERS OF IA

svc 11,000.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 89.10

JOHNSON , TARA mil 38.52

VISA supl 38.62

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

A-1 CAREERS svc 247.20

AABLE PEST CONTROL INC svc 415.50

ALLEN OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH SVCS svc 36.00

AMERICAN QUALITY FOODS

food 63.49

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 688.90

AUTOMATIC DOOR GROUP

eq rpr 387.35

CITY OF WATERLOO misc 1,461.40

COURIER COMMUNICATIONS

publ 938.00

DIRECT SUPPLY INC supl 137.27

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 104.62

FIX TIRE CO eq rpr 260.10

HD SUPPLY FACILITIES MAINT LTD supl 617.79

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 26,613.75

HOCKENBERGS food 354.92

INQUIREHIRE svc 25.00

JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 91.29

MARTIN BROS food/supl 7,035.56

MAXIMUM SS svc 85.00

MENARDS CF supl 260.53

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY CO

util 8,750.87

NETWORK SERVICES CO svc 1,696.26

NORTHERN IA THERAPY svc 16,064.85

PDCM INSURANCE ins 37.23

PHOENIX TEXTILE CORP svc 466.00

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC

svc 90.00

PROVIDERS PLUS INC svc 40.55

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL supl 287.89

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN util 941.01

WLOO COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT

svc 106.68

WLOO WATER WORKS util 2,549.15

WITHAM AUTO CTR eq rpr 470.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said a number of roads were closed due to flooding of the Cedar and Wapsipinicon Rivers, and were listed on the county website. Marquis Road is closed for the replacement of six culverts.

Superintendent of Maintenance Rory Geving said the jail parking lot project is scheduled to begin May 16 with the removal of concrete. He said working hours will be 7:30 am to 6:00 pm weekdays with some possible weekends. No streets will be closed, and the city’s parking contractor will provide temporary parking. He is asking the jail kitchen to pre-order as much as possible since the loading dock will be unavailable during the project.

County Social Services CEO Bob Lincoln reviewed recently passed legislation, which included services like a 24-hour crisis line, six access centers, and 22 assertive community treatment teams. He said the success of the new measures largely depends on a reasonable rate of reimbursement from the state’s managed care organizations.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held May 1, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Magsamen moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and

directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION TO DATE CHANGE

AUDITOR, Grant Veeder

SCHOO, WAYNE J MAP MAIN. TECH. 21.95 4/30/2018 TERM PENDING

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

BAUWENS, CHAD D DEPUTY SHERIFF SERGEANT HOURLY 32.99 4/22/2018 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

SMITH, COLTON DEPUTY SHERIFF 18.15 4/15/2018 SHIFT CHANGE

ATTORNEY, Brian Williams

ABEBE, YESHIMEBET M ASST CO ATTY 28.86 4/22/2018 ANN STEP INCR

WAGNER, MICHELLE M ASST CO ATTY 46.14 4/22/2018 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

CONS. COMMUNICATIONS, Judy Flores

BREUER, LUCY J CIVIL DISPATCH 22.64 4/22/2018 UNIT 5 – 3 YEAR STEP

COUNTRY VIEW, Carol Laurie

HINTON, MONIQUE N NURSING ASST 14.35 4/22/2018 SUCC BIDDER

JENKINS, CHARNESHA N DEVELOP AIDE 15.47 4/22/2018 ANN STEP INCR

MASSAQUOI, JOSEPH J NURSING ASST 15.47 4/22/2018 ANN STEP INCR

NIEDERT, ERIC M BLDG MAIN ASST 15.10 4/20/2018 TERM PENDING

RAMIREZ, SONIA E DEVELOP AIDE 16.76 4/22/2018 ANN STEP INCR

RILEY-MESCH, SHEREE L REG NURSE 23.67 4/24/2018 REHIRE

RUBIO MORENO, MARIA G FOOD SERV WRK TRNEE12.28 4/24/2018 PROB COMPL

SIZEMORE, JELISSA M NURSING ASST 13.77 4/24/2018 NEW HIRE

WILDER, TOI M NURSING ASST 13.77 4/24/2018 NEW HIRE

WITHERSPOON, MICHELLE A NURSING ASST 15.47 4/22/2018 SUCC BIDDER

WOODS, JENNIFER M LPN 18.83 4/8/2018 TERM PENDING

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

ACKERSON, JAMES D LABOR/EQUIP OP IB 21.36 4/22/2018 ANN STEP INCR

THOMAS, JERRY L SERVMECHANIC 22.13 4/22/2018 6 MO STEP INCR

VETERANS AFFAIRS, Kevin Dill

DAVIS, NICOLE M OFF SPECIALIST 15.42 4/24/2018 TERM PENDING

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for BC Construction Inc., Friends of the Gilbertville Depot Inc., Lehman Trucking & Excavating Inc., and Valley Transportation Service Inc.

4. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of April 30, 2018.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The PROTEST ON PROPERTIES assessed for five million dollars are more as submitted by T.J. Koenigsfeld, Black Hawk County Assessor.

2. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Tom & Luanne Schneider d/b/a Schneider & Schneider Pork Farms, Inc. Facility ID# 59495 located at 9717 Ansborough Avenue, Waterloo in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa.

2. The allowable/disallowable MILITARY SERVICE TAX EXEMPTION LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa.

3. The RENEWAL APPLICATION for a Class “A” Liquor License (LA) (Private Club) submitted by Beaver Hills Country Club d/b/a Beaver Hills Country Club, 8230 Beaver Hills Drive, Cedar Falls, Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the ADDENDUM to the agreement between Black Hawk County Country View and County Social Services (CSS) for the new rate schedule to cover additional behavioral health support services provided to persons with mental illness be approved as recommended by Carol Laurie, Provisional Administrator.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BUSINESS ASSOCIATE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Pratum, Inc. for cyber security services be approved as recommended by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director.

Veeder said that the agreement was to insure the security of HIPAA-covered protected health information.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $697.08 to attend the ICIT Midyear Conference in West Des Moines, IA scheduled for June 13th – 15th, 2018. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:07 a.m. on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed purchase of one (1) Tandem Axel Dump Truck for the Black Hawk County Engineer’s Department. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAXES DUE AND PAYABLE of the submitted persons, as indicated, including special assessments, and rates or charges, including interest, fees and cost, in accordance with the provision of §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, be suspended and that future property taxes on property owned by the persons will be suspended for such time as the persons remains the owner of the parcels, and during the period the persons receives assistance as described in §427.9 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Blacktop Service Company, Humboldt, Iowa for FY19 Sealcoat at various locations in Black Hawk County with a bid of $111,157.19 (Engineer’s estimate $120,073) be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said the county has 30 sealcoated roads that need to be refreshed every three to five years, and they may sealcoat more roads in the future. It takes most of the roads crew away from their other work for a week, and their equipment is very old.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the taxes due and payable of the submitted ELIGIBLE persons who CONTINUE TO BE ELIGIBLE pursuant to §427.9 of the Code of Iowa including special assessments and rates or charges, including interest, fees and costs, in accordance with the provision of §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, be suspended for the 2018-2019 and that the Chair direct the County Treasurer to adjust her records accordingly and that future property taxes on property owned by the submitted person will annually be reviewed and considered for suspension for such time as the persons remains the owner of that parcel and during the period the person receives such as assisted as described in §427.9 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz that the REQUEST for the Fourth Street Cruise to use the Black Hawk County Courthouse parking lot on Saturday, May 26, 2018 for a staging area for the classic cars and street rods for their annual event be approved and to receive and place on file the Certificate of Insurance for same and direct the Chair to sign the permission letter for same. Motion carried.

Information Technology Director Kim Veeder presented an update on her department. Veeder reviewed her department’s accomplishments in the past year, its current projects and its future goals. She said that system and information security is a high priority, and reviewed the steps taken and resources accessed in this area. She said she would like her three employees to be increased by adding one network administrator now and one more in the future. She noted that other counties in the general population range of Black Hawk have much larger IT staffs. White and Little said that they didn’t like comparisons to other counties, given that duties vary from county to county. Veeder said the fiscal year 2019 contract with Aces is the same as FY18 at $19,820 a month. She said either side may get out of the agreement with 60 days’ notice. She said if she hired another employee she would recommend keeping the agreement with Aces long enough to get the new employee familiar with the work. Laylin said that Aces is willing to do that. Little said that he wished this was discussed at budget time. He said one shouldn’t underestimate the abilities of who may be available. Veeder said she would be asking to put the Aces contract on the Board’s agenda.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz said that he has planned several town hall meetings, the first of which will be regarding Country View on June 4.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor