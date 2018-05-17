PUBLIC NOTICE

Union Community School District

MILK BID

The Union Community School District is requesting sealed bids for milk products for our Union Community School District for the 2018-2019 school year. Sealed bids are due to the Union Community School District, District Office, 200 Adams Street, La Porte City, IA 50651, no later than 12:00 PM, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. No late bids will be accepted. No changes will be allowed after the bid opening date and time specified. Bid opening scheduled on June 12, 2018, at 12:30pm located at Union Community School District, District Boardroom, 200 Adams Street, La Porte City, IA 50651. The outside envelope of these bids must be marked “Milk Bids.” The Union Community School District reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids in whole or in part and to waive informalities therein. The Union Community School District reserves the right to award the bid as it deems in its best interest. Questions may be referred to Tina Hanna, Food Service Director, 319-476-5100/319-404-3957 (cell) or t_hanna@union.k12.ia.us

BREAD BID

The Union Community School District is requesting bids for Bread products for our Union Community School District for the 2018-2019 school year. Bids are due to the Union Community School District, District Office, 200 Adams Street, La Porte City, IA 50651, no later than 12:00 PM, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. No late bids will be accepted. The outside envelope of these bids must be marked “Bread Bids.” The Union Community School District reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids in whole or in part and to waive informalities therein. The Union Community School District reserves the right to award the bid as it deems in its best interest. Questions may be referred to Tina Hanna, Food Service Director, 319-476-5100/319-404-3957 (cell) or t_hanna@union.k12.ia.us