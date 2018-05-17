City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS May 14, 2018

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on 14, 2018. Mayor David Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Mike Johnson and Brent Sadler. Absent was Council member Tim Smith.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve the agenda.

Julie Grote addressed the Council requesting permission to attend a class at the fire department for a CPR instructor class. None of the Council members had any objections to Grote attending the class.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of April 23, 2018, disbursements totaling $96,296.59, Clerk’s report, Police report and Administrative report for April 2018, Ambulance report for Q1-18 and approval of liquor license for Casey’s and the Lions Club Festival of Trails Beer Tent.

Mayor Neil announced that the time and date had arrived for the PUBLIC HEARING ON FY18 BUDGET AMENDMENT. Moved by Gaston, seconded Harrill to open the public hearing. Moved by Sadler seconded by Johnson to receive and place on file proof of publication. The budget amendment calls for additional expenditures in public safety for police overtime, search and rescue labor and equipment purchases. In public works, additional expenditures were budgeted for labor, vehicle repairs, supplies and work comp insurance. Additional expenditures in recreation and culture include capital improvements to the tennis courts, aquatic center and community center as well as equipment purchases. There were also increased expenditures in administration for a housing study, code updates and the City’s annual audit. Expenditures in the sewer department were reduced by $900,000 as the sewer plant renovation of delayed for another year. This resulted in a next reduction in budgeted expenditure for the City of $652,501. Revenue amendments included additional interest income, road use taxes, fire call fees and contributions for a total increase of $219,087. Mayor Neil asked if there were any written comments, none were received. Mayor Neil asked if there were any comments from those in attendance. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to close the public hearing.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Sadler to ADOPT RESOLUTION 18-23 APPROVING FY18 BUDGET AMENDMENT.

Dan MacDonald representing Teamsters Local 238 addressed the City Council regarding a UNION PROPOSAL TO COMBINE BARGAINING UNITS. With the recent legislative changes to Chapter 20 in the Iowa Code, the public works union will lose some bargaining rights that the public safety union will retain. MacDonald proposed combining the two unions so that all bargaining union employees will have the same bargaining rights. The process to combine the unions will require a vote of the two bargaining units.

Teresa Meyer addressed the Council regarding CHAMBER REQUEST TO HOLD FARMERS MARKET IN 200 BLOCK OF MAIN STREET. The farmers market will begin on June 22. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to approve allowing the farmers market in the 200 block of Main for the 2018 season.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to ADOPT RESOLUTION 18-24 SETTING SALARY FOR POLICE OFFICER. The resolution approves the hiring and salary for Garret Husmann as a probationary patrol officer (non-certified) pending satisfactory completion of all pre-employment testing.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to ADOPT RESOLUTION 18-25 APPROVING STREET CLOSURES FOR FESTIVAL OF TRAILS CELEBRATION. The celebration will take place June 14 – 17, 2018.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Johnson to ADOPT RESOLUTION 18-26 SETTING MOSQUITO SPRAYING FEES. The resolution increases the annual fee for mosquito spraying from $5.00 to $8.00.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to ADOPT RESOLUTION 18-27 TRANSFERRING FUNDS FROM TIF AND SWEET LOT SALES TO DEBT SERVICE FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $41,671.85 from the Sweet Lot Sales account in the Capital Projects Fund and $120,000.00 from the Tax Increment Financing Fund to the Debt Service Fund for payments on the Aquatic Center and Sweet Addition bonds.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to ADOPT RESOLUTION 18-28 TRANSFERRING FUNDS FROM THE SEWER FUND TO THE DEBT SERVICE FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $40,805.00 from the Sewer Fund to the Debt Service Fund for payment on the 2012 Street bond.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Johnson to ADOPT RESOLUTION 18-29 TRANSFERRING FUNDS FROM TIF FUND THE DEBT SERVICE FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $31,000.00 from the Tax Increment Financing Fund to the Debt Service Fund for payment on the 2016 Bishop Avenue bonds.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Harrill to ADOPT RESOLUTION 18-30 TO REPAY INTERFUND LOANS FROM ROAD USE TAX, EQUIPMENT RESERVE AND GENERAL FUND TO DEBT SERVICE. The resolution approves the transfer of $1,148.00 from Tax Increment Financing to Road Use Tax, $41,000.00 from Tax Increment Financing to Equipment Reserve and $132.04 from Tax Increment Financing to General Fund to repay interfund loans that were made for Sweet Bond payments.

Moved by Harrill, seconded Gaston to ADOPT RESOLUTION 18-31 TO REPAY INTERFUND LOAN FROM ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT INTEREST PAYMENTS ON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT LOAN. The resolution approves the transfer of $1,800.00 from the Tax Increment Financing Fund to the Economic Development to pay the interfund loan that was made for interest payments on the Witham economic development loan.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to APPROVE POOL HOURS FOR 2018 SEASON. Due to a shortage of lifeguards, pool hours for 2018 will be:

Tuesdays & Thursdays 1:00PM – 4:30 PM, Friday – Sunday 1:00PM – 6:00 PM

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE RESOLUTION 18-32 SETTING POOL FEES FOR 2018. The fees include reduced rates for open swim due to the reduction in open swim hours.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Sadler to APPROVE RENEWAL OF EMPLOYEE THEFT INSURANCE POLICY AND CYBER CRIME POLICIES. The premium for the crime policy is $641.00 and for the cybercrime policy is $3,066, which, when combined with the Utilities, will make the City’s share approximately $1686.30. Both policies will renew on 4/1/2019.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE THE APPOINTMENT OF ROBERT THARP TO THE LA PORTE CITY FIRE RESCUE SERVICE AS A PROBATIONARY MEMBER.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE REPLACEMENT OF AIR CONDITIONING UNIT AT THE COMMUNITY CENTER. Cost for the unit is $2,223.67 and includes installation by St. Clair Plumbing & Heating.

Moved by Johnson seconded by Gaston to APPROVE REPLACEMENT OF CITY HALL ROOF. Quote from Waterloo Building Maintenance to replace roof is $7,645.00 plus $750.00 for masonry repair. The quote also includes patching until the replacement can be completed in FY19.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to adjourn at 7:38 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 5/14/2018

General Fund

Acco, Chemicals 1,363.60

Adv Syst, Cont 190.11

Adv Syst, Cont 24.46

Barz, S 5/6 Catcher’S Gear 224.69

Bergankdv, Computer Repair 27.99

BH Waste Disposal, Cont 15,248.00

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 1,116.16

Cash, Rec Starting Change 210.00

CECHFP, Fuel 94.00

City Laundering, Cleaning 321.16

The Courier, Legal Notice 65.42

Davison K, Mileage 81.94

Dream Steam, Cleaning-Pd 147.00

Dutton Braun et al, Legal 1,196.09

EBS, Health Ins Admin 126.11

EFTPS, PR Taxes 8,691.58

EBS, Flex 1,807.34

Home Depot, Supplies 22.98

IA Dept Of Public Safety, Mailbox 300.00

IA League Of Cities, Conf 117.50

IPERS, Pension 7,808.08

LPC Ins, Crime Policy 641.00

LPC Printing, Pubs 122.96

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 93.66

Miller Window, Window Cleaning 92.00

Monkeytown, Supplies 211.73

Motorhead Mayhem, Repair 761.96

Mutual Of Omaha, Std Ins 84.52

N Croud Company, Domain 149.90

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 68.75

P&K Midwest, Repair 991.09

Racom Corp, Edacs Access 26.77

Radio Comm, 1,967.70

Shirt Shack, Rec Shirts 2,273.01

Spence Farm Fertilizer, Tordon 19.43

Stika C, Reimb 64.16

Teamsters, Union Dues 212.56

IA Treas, State Taxes 1,640.08

Varsity Cleaners, Cleaning 36.00

Total General 48,641.49

Road Use Tax Fund

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 126.19

CECHFP, Fuel 1,519.96

EFTPS, PR Taxes 1,690.05

IEPRS, Pension 893.79

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 56.38

Sled Shed, Chain Saw Parts 111.88

Treasurer State Of Iowa, State Taxes 261.64

Total Road Use Tax 4,659.89

Sewer Fund

Cechfp, Fuel 281.99

City Laundering, Uniform Cleaning 198.04

EBS, Health Ins Admin 28.02

EFTPS, PR Taxes 722.92

Home Depot, Supplies 119.93

IPERS, Pension 547.75

Kirkwood CC, Training 475.00

MSA Prof Svc , Watershed Plan 1,800.00

Mutual Of Omaha, Std Ins 21.75

Teamsters, Union Dues 1.44

Test America Inc, Testing 833.70

IA Treasurer, State Taxes 160.84

Total Sewer 5,191.38

Ambulance Fund

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 68.86

EFTPS, PR Taxes 143.68

IPERS, Pension 110.07

Monkeytown, Supplies 35.99

Mutual Of Omaha, Std Ins 2.87

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 18.27

Racom Corp, Edacs Access 26.77

Scheel, Reimb 376.42

IA Treasurer, State Taxes 24.44

Varsity Cleaners, Cleaning 36.00

Total Ambulance 843.37

Total Accounts Payable 59,336.13

Total Payroll Checks 36,960.46

Report Total 96,296.59

Fund Recap

General Fund 77,759.97

Road Use Tax Fund 9,338.67

Sewer Fund 7,795.56

Ambulance Fund 1,402.39

Grand Total 96,296.59

April 2018 Receipts

General 296,988.44

Equipment Replacement 2,824.14

Economic Development 857.49

Road Use Tax 11,112.73

Employee Benefits 66,480.47

Special Revenue TIF 80,011.68

Debt Service 87,386.25

Capital Projects –

Wolf Creek Rehabilitation

DTR CDBG Grant

Permanent Funds 3,830.01

Sewer 28,859.60

Ambulance 5,153.57

April 2018 Receipts 583,504.38