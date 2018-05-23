Waterloo, Iowa May 15, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 813.01

IRS fed pay 55,365.16

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 28,585.51

SSA fica 94,890.68

BHC SHERIFF oth pay 385.42

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 180.50

BAUER BUILT TIRE prts/lbr 172.32

BICKLEY, MARK svc 525.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC sftwr 776.66

COURIER publ 179.22

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

prts/lbr 12,083.63

DUNCAN, TARA svc 420.00

EHRLICH , BETH svc 6.00

EQUIFAX INFO SVCS svc 20.00

FORD JILL S svc 68.50

FULLER, ANGELA svc 1,015.00

HAUGEBAK, DOROTHY rent 1,000.00

INQUIREHIRE svc 47.00

KLENK, BRENDA L B svc 247.00

MARCO INC maint 50.14

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 520.34

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 935.00

NAPHCARE INC svc 98,957.52

ON SITE INFO DESTRUCTION

svc 363.85

P&M REAL ESTATE rent 200.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,853.78

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC

svc 36.00

RACOM CORP svc 95.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 501.89

SHAHRIARI DARIA svc 76.50

STRAND JEANNE svc 110.25

VISITING NURSING ASSOC

reimb 1,685.75

WEBER PAPER CO supl 5,420.71

WEX BANK misc 821.86

DEWITT GABRIELLE mil 39.78

FROHWEIN SANDRA mil 78.82

PIKORA, JOSHUA misc 1,094.39

VEEDER GRANT misc 82.14

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61

oth pay 661.71

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 477.50

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 8.00

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oht 568.21

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 214.65

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 83.66

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 4,490.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 1,087.50

PECU oth pay 23,760.00

5K PROPERTIES rent 200.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 900.00

ALL STATE RENTAL eq rent 321.25

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

eq rent 56.00

CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC alloc 2,229.03

CF UTILITIES util 2,116.08

CEDAR VALLEY COMM SUPPORT SVC rent 200.00

COMPRESSED AIR & EQUIP CO

eq rpr 840.75

COURIER publ 175.50

COVENANT MED CTR INC svc 1,248.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 64.00

DALLAS CO svc 43.91

DICKEYS PRINTING supl 115.00

DIGITAL OFFICE SOLUTIONS

svc 204.08

DOLLESLAGER RICK reimb 600.00

ECOLAB CTR supl 598.27

EPM IOWA rent 475.00

FAR MOORE rent 200.00

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC

eq 584.18

GLOBAL EQUIP eq 609.95

GREENRIDGE APTS rent 225.00

GREENWAY svc 2,861.82

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 1,241.50

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 1,545.59

INDISPOSABLES supl 238.50

IOWA CO ATTORNEYS ASSOC

educ 65.00

IA STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER

svc 29,277.09

JAYTECH INC svc 4,282.77

JOHNSON , LINDA svc 52.00

JONES , MICHAEL K rent 225.00

KH PROPERTIES rent 400.00

KIRSCHENMAN, MARY rent 225.00

KODIAGA, ISRAEL J svc 250.00

LOCKE FUNERAL HOME INC

svc 1,746.70

MCCARTER JOHN L svc 50.00

MEDIACOM svc 199.95

METRO INVESTMENTS LLC rent 500.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 18,556.30

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 133.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 26.02

NORTH IOWA REPORTING svc 34.50

OFFICE DEPOT supl 405.60

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS svc 155.00

POHL, JEREMY educ 989.38

PROSHIELD FIRE PROTECTION

svc 1,857.75

QUALITY CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION rent 325.00

SACRED HEART CHURCH rent 150.00

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB supl 144.20

SESTERHENN, LISA misc 965.14

SHRED MASTER INC svc 48.16

SIMPLEXGRINNELL eq rpr 745.00

SPAHN AND ROSE LUMBER CO

supl 1,371.23

STAR EQUIPMENT LTD eq rpr 33.47

SWISHER & COHRT svc 74.00

TEDS HOME AND HARDWARE

supl 51.43

TITAN PROPERTY INVESTMENT

rent 250.00

TREAT AMERICA educ 17.02

US CELLULAR svc 1,162.99

VERIDIAN CREDIT UNION svc 1,050.00

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 429.65

VISA misc 202.86

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 59.80

WATERLOO MILLS CO supl 63.75

WATERLOO WATER WORKS wtr 58.83

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS tel 199.88

XEROX CORP svc 171.88

HAHN KATHLEEN svc 34.71

SELBY, TOKI misc 224.30

STEINMEYER SARAH misc 199.80

WILLIAMS JANET R mil 46.18

JILL KLUESNER CONSULTING

educ 50.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS fed pay 386.09

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 267.01

SSA fica 908.10

VEEDER GRANT educ 44.46

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 300.00

CENTRAL IA JUVENILE DET CTR

svc 8,868.00

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT svc 60.00

ECTOR CO CLERK svc 23.00

FAMILIES FIRST COUNSELING

educ 750.00

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS

svc 8,271.91

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS fed pay 1,912.85

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,058.56

SSA fica 3,344.04

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 18.00

LEISTIKOW, ASHLEY reimb 346.98

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81 oth pay 21.60

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 165.00

PECU oth pay 25.00

BUTLER CO AUDITOR svc 2,214,018.45

RURAL BASIC FUND

IRS fed pay 4,293.86

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,149.32

SSA fica 7,024.14

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 97.50

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 125.00

PECU oth pay 3,366.50

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IRS fed pay 6,933.20

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,745.96

SSA fica 12,158.02

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 25.00

ACES svc 31.50

BHC TREASURER svc 48.84

BMC AGGREGATES supl 1,439.03

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc 77.41

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC supl 18.62

FIX TIRE CO fuel 133.87

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIP svc 25.56

KWIK TRIP INC fuel 639.55

MENARDS CF prts 61.90

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 1,659.14

STERLING COMPUTERS CORP

eq 1,700.25

WEBER PAPER CO supl 225.68

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 28.21

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 630.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 25.00

PECU oth pay 1,897.00

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL supl 4.80

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 108.00

CF UTILITIES util 81.98

CENTURYLINK tel 61.79

CENTURYLINK tel 43.88

CINTAS CORP svc 57.40

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 2,688.51

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR

fuel 1,361.62

E CENTRAL IA COOP fuel 6,500.83

EGGENA, JOAN misc 100.00

GIERKE ROBINSON CO svc 11.93

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS

svc 10,321.44

MAR-HAN INC supl 240.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 1,436.61

MITCHELL1 svc 215.00

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

prts 229.57

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 20.38

PAUL NIEMANN CONSTRUCTION

supl 3,474.10

RASMUSSON CO eq 675.00

SHUCK BRITSON INC svc 137.00

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS

supl 368.40

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IRS fed pay 91.71

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 31.64

SSA fica 190.48

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 3,001.92

KEEFE SUPL CO food 1,766.14

MCKEE FOODS food 78.18

PENNY MARKETING supl 88.80

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB food 813.74

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 714.60

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND FASTENAL CO eq 2,850.12

JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 345.10

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 20,745.30

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 123,694.94

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 72,002.31

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1,154.59

SELF INSURED/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND RYDELL CHEVROLET INC

eq rpr 5,063.29

SELF INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND ACCESS SYSTEMS eq rpr 869.76

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC maint 80.75

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 2,747.39

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS fed pay 447.92

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 247.45

SSA fica 655.02

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 26.10

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO tel 132.76

AMERICAN TOWER CORP

eq rent 1,999.42

LPC CONNECT tel 246.78

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 206.40

US CELLULAR eq rent 2,496.00

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IRS fed pay 332.10

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 172.85

SSA fica 556.84

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 3.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 50.00

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS fed pay 1,943.90

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,161.25

SSA fica 4,130.22

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY oth pay 1.00

BHC TREASURER svc 10,799.26

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 57.20

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 25.09

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 1,295.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 145.00

PECU oth pay 2,441.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

ABDUR RAHIM MD svc 1,521.25

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 616.96

BHC TREASURER svc 275,629.32

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eqp 155.70

CF UTILITIES util 67.50

CHERYL DAVIS SAUERBREI

svc 2,054.75

DIRECT SUPPLY INC supl 485.94

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO

food 220.22

ECOLAB INSTITUTIONAL svc 372.67

HPSI PURCHASING SVCS svc 50.00

LIDDLES ECOWATER SYSTEMS

util 388.68

MARTIN BROS food 9,281.44

MARTIN HEALTH SVCS svc 7,351.72

MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL

supl 1,069.50

NUCARA HOME MEDICAL supl 99.20

ON-SITE INFO DESTRUCTION

svc 56.94

UNITYPOINT AT HOME svc 2,386.38

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said gravel roads are nearly all prepared to receive dust control, and dust control contractors should be in the area in the next week or so. She said the river has receded, and was found to have caused minimal damage to roads.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held May 8, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Magsamen moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

SECONDARY ROADS 16,359.35 INSURANCE TRUST 16,359.35

GENERAL FUND – DHS 10,708.38 GENERAL FUND – MAINTEN. 10,708.38

SOCIAL SERVICES 114.90 GENERAL FUND – DHS 114.90

SOCIAL SERVICES 13.58 GENERAL FUND – DHS 13.58

SOCIAL SERVICES 988.96 GENERAL FUND – MAINTEN. 988.96

GENERAL FUND – COMM. 2,362.27 GENERAL FUND – MAINTEN. 2,362.27

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Aspro Inc., C J Moyna & Sons Inc., Forterra Inc., Jordan Hoeppner, and Union Pacific Railroad Company.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for David W. Kleft, UI Business Manager, Iowa City, Iowa to place a bridge sensor utility on bridge (FHWA #76130) over Crane Creek on North Pilot Grove Road, as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MASTER SERVICE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and ACES providing licenses for software, hardware, support and maintenance services, and/or subscriptions services at a monthly recurring expense of $19,820.00 be approved as recommended by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director.

Magsamen said he supported bringing the services back in-house, but that until a plan was in place, preferably being addressed at budget time, this contract is needed. White and Little said it should have been addressed years earlier.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz.

NAYS: Little, White. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that HEALTH SERVICES ACCESS AND ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and PreferredOne Administrative Services providing employee health insurance effective July 1, 2014 including the amendment effective July 1, 2015, be approved as recommended by Debra Bunger, Human Resources Director.

Bunger said that the county’s outside auditors said that the county should have an annual agreement with PreferredOne, and in researching the matter she found this original agreement which had not been signed.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AMENDMENT #2 to the SUMMARY PLAN DESCRIPTION between Black Hawk County and PreferredOne Administrative Services for both $750.00 and $500.00 Deductible Medical Options effective July 1, 2016 be approved as recommended by Debra Bunger, Human Resources Director.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AMENDMENT #4 to the SUMMARY PLAN DESCRIPTION between Black Hawk County and PreferredOne Administrative Services for both $750.00 and $500.00 Deductible Medical Options effective July 1, 2018 be approved as recommended by Debra Bunger, Human Resources Director.

Bunger said the amendment clarifies what will be considered qualifying events that allow employees to make changes in their insurance plans.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that CHANGE ORDER #1 received from Kelly Demolition & Excavating, LLC for the demolition of the 2016 Flood Buy-Out Property 5407 Weiden Road in the amount of $510.00 be approved and for Chair to sign.

Magsamen said that demolition at the property unearthed an old driveway two feet under the driveway being removed, and FEMA requires the old driveway to be removed as well.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Kluesner Construction, Inc., Farley, Iowa for FY19 Crack Seal, Slurry Level & Bridge Joint Clean and Seal at various locations in Black Hawk County with a bid of $50,194.20 (Engineer’s estimate $54,856.00) be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said this is the lower of two bids received, and that Kluesner has done a good job in the past.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the RENEWAL LETTER from National Insurance Services/Madison National Life for the County’s Group Life Insurance, AD&D Insurance, Voluntary Life Insurance rates for FY19 and FY20 and Long Term Disability Insurance rates for FY19, be approved and the Chair directed to sign as recommended by Debra Bunger, Human Resources Director.

Stacy Wanderscheid of Perspective Consulting said that she was happy to maintain the prior rate at no increase.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the REINSURANCE RENEWAL with HM Insurance Group, effective July 1, 2018, be approved and the Chair directed to sign as recommended by Debra Bunger, Human Resources Director.

Stacy Wanderscheid of Perspective Consulting said that the renewal has an 8% rate increase, but the overall increase in the county’s health plan is 2.3%, which is lower than Perspective’s projection of 5.5%.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen that the APPOINTMENT of Brad Taylor as a representative for the Engineer’s Office on the Black Hawk County Safety Committee be approved, effective May 15, 2018.

Bunger said the Safety Committee has become too large to be efficient, and she has reduced it through voluntary resignations. The committee is updating the county’s safety policy and she wants members who know a lot about safety. Motion carried.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed sale of the Country View Care Facility. Motion carried, Schwartz dissenting.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed purchase of one (1) Motor Grader for the Black Hawk County Engineer’s Department. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Magsamen direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed vacation of Oxley Road The east side of Oxley road to ROTH, DANIEL J. and ROTH, DARLENE J. (as tenants in common) legally described as: That part of original County Road No. 294 established at 66 feet width as recorded in Black Hawk County Auditor’s Road Calendar Book B page 44, described as follows: All that part of the West Thirty-three (33.0) feet of the North One Hundred Twenty-five (125.0) feet of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (N.W.1/4-S.W.1/4) of Section 9, Township 88 North, Range 11 West of the Fifth (5th) Principal Meridian (P.M.) in Black Hawk County, Iowa, containing 0.09 Acres (4,125 SqFt.), more or less. Subject to any utility easements, covenants, conditions, restrictions, ordinances and encumbrances of record and not of record. And, The west side of Oxley Rd. (South of Hwy. #20 / I380) to FARRELL, MICHAEL D. and FARRELL, BARBARA J. (Joint Tenancy) legally described as: That part of the East Half of Section No. 8, Township No. 88 North, Range No. 11 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Black Hawk County, Iowa; and being that part of the same lands depicted in Plat of Survey File 2009-00024467 as recorded June 17th, 2009 at 11:26 a.m.; being described as follows: All that part of the East Thirty-three (33.0) feet of the North One Hundred Twenty-five (125.0) feet of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (N.E.1/4-S.E.1/4) of Section 8, Township 88 North, Range 11 West of the Fifth (5th) Principal Meridian (P.M.) in Black Hawk County, Iowa, containing 0.09 Acres (4,125 SqFt.), more or less; TOGETHER WITH and INCLUDING, All that part of the East Thirty-three (33.0) feet of the South Forty-eight and five tenths (48.5) feet of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (S.E.1/4-N.E.1/4) of said Section 8, containing 0.04 Acres (1,600.5 SqFt.), more or less; and adjoining on the Northerly side thereof to the South right-of-way line of Iowa Primary Road No. 520 as recorded in Land Deed Book 535 p.611 of said County Recorder records; and further adjoining on the Southerly side thereof to the South line of the Southeast Quarter (S.E.1/4) of said Section 8; and being more specifically bounded by monumentation detailed in aforesaid Plat of Survey of record. Parcel herein described is a portion of original County Road No. 294 established at 66 feet width as recorded in Black Hawk County Auditor’s Road Calendar Book B page 44, containing a TOTAL 0.13 Acres (5,725.5 SqFt.), more or less. Subject to any utility easements, covenants, conditions, restrictions, ordinances and encumbrances of record and not of record.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Assistant County Attorney, (replacement) in the County Attorney’s Office be approved, as recommended by Brian Williams, County Attorney. Motion carried.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to RESCIND the bid awarded on April 3, 2018 to A& D Contracting, LLC, New Hartford, IA, in the amount of $46,500.00 for sidewalk repairs and to return the bid security as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said this bidder was not able to fulfill the requirements of the request for proposal, in particular the performance bond.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the bid received from B&B Builders & Supply, Waterloo, IA, in the amount of $56,336.69 (base bid + alternate #1) for sidewalk repairs be approved and for the Chair to sign the contract conditional to the receipt of the performance bond and certificate of insurance, as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Little asked what the start date was. Geving said the contractor is currently working in this area and can start right away, with a completion date of June 30.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-twenty-three o’clock (9:23) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the construction permit application for one new 2,510 head deep pit swine finisher confinement building at an existing swine confinement facility for Dave Weber Site located in Section Thirty-six (36), Poyner Township.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Kent Krause of the Pinnacle Group said that Weber retains his firm, and he is building a second building exactly like his first. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the Master Matrix as submitted by Dave Weber Site for the new 2,510 head deep pit swine finisher confinement building at an existing swine confinement facility Existing Confinement Feeding Operation, for Dave Weber Site be approved and direct the County Auditor to submit all oral and written comments, as well as proof of publication to the Department of Natural Resources. Motion carried.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin that the application for a new 2,510 head deep pit swine finisher confinement building at an existing swine confinement facility, for Dave Weber Site be approved. Motion carried.

At Nine-twenty-four o’clock (9:24) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Maher and Spenner Inc. at 3924 Osage Road to rezone 3.35 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “C” Commercial District for the establishment of a contractor business (plumbing). The property is legally described as: PART OF SW 1/4 SEC 27 T 89 R 12 DESC AS FOLLOWS BEG AT THE SW COR SAID SW 1/4 TH N 0 DEG E 421.59 FT ALONG W LINE SW 1/4 TH S 89 DEG 9 MINS 30 SEC E 310 FT TH S 0 DEG 421.59 FT TO S LINE OF SW 1/4 TH N 89 DEG 9 MIN 30 SEC W 310 FT ALONG S LINE SW 1/4 TO PT OF BEG EXC HWY B 498 P 33 EXC PART OF THE SW 1/4 SEC 27 T 89 R 12 DESC AS COM AT SW COR OF SEC 27 TH S 89 DEG 39 MIN 17 SEC E ALONG E/W 1/4 SEC LINE 59.53 FT TH N 33 FT TO A PT OF INTERSECTION BETWEEN NLY ROW LINE OSAGE RD AND ELY ROW OF ELK RUN RD ALSO THE PT OF BEG TH N ALONG ELY ROW LINE ELK RUN RD 70 FT TH S 43 DEG 26 MIN 08 SEC E 73.40 FT TH S 89 DEG 39 MIN 17 SEC E 303.35 FT TH S 17 FT TO NLY ROW LINE OF OSAGE RD TH N 89 DEG 39 MIN 17 SEC W ALONG NLY ROW 353.37 FT TO PT OF BEG (Approx. 2.39 Acres) Also THE E 103.33 FT OF THE W 413.33 FT OF THE S 421.59 FT OF THE SW 1/4 OF SEC 27 T 89 R 12 EXC ROAD ALSO EXC PART OF THE SW 1/4 SEC 27 T 89 R 12 DESC AS COM AT SW COR OF SEC 27 TH S 89 DEG 39 MIN 17 SEC E ALONG E/W 1/4 SEC LINE 59.53 FT TH N 33 FT TO A PT OF INTERSECTION BETWEEN NLY ROW LINE OSAGE RD AND ELY ROW OF ELK RUN RD ALSO THE PT OF BEG TH N ALONG ELY ROW LINE ELK RUN RD 70 FT TH S 43 DEG 26 MIN 08 SEC E 73.40 FT TH S 89 DEG 39 MIN 17 SEC E 303.35 FT TH S 17 FT TO NLY ROW LINE OF OSAGE RD TH N 89 DEG 39 MIN 17 SEC W ALONG NLY ROW 353.37 FT TO PT OF BEG (Approx .96 Acres)

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on May 4, 2018 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said the applicant wishes to put a Rotor Rooter business in a current building on the site. He said the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 3-2 to recommend approval. Little asked for the concerns of the nay voters. Hyberger said they thought the business, which will be a half mile from the city limits of Elk Run Heights, should be located within city limits. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on May 15, 2018 at Nine-twenty-four o’clock (9:24) a.m., on the request submitted by Maher and Spenner Inc. at 3924 Osage Road to rezone 3.35 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “C” Commercial District for the establishment of a contractor business (plumbing), and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 205 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Maher and Spenner and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-205, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following ordinance seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 205 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Maher and Spenner and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-205, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agriculture District to “C” Commercial District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-205.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Ordinance adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that pursuant to the provisions of the Iowa Open Meetings Law, the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors shall proceed into CLOSED SESSION at nine-thirty-one a.m. with attorney to discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the government body would receive for the property or reduce the price the government body would receive for that property. The minutes and the audio recording of a session closed under this paragraph shall be available for public examination when the transaction discussed is completed pursuant to Iowa Code §21.5(j).

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Little to adjourn the Board of Supervisors meeting in CLOSED SESSION. Motion carried.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Magsamen said that the county’s LEAN initiative was delayed by an employee’s maternity leave, but he wanted to expand the group of individuals involved in leadership. He said the county will host a LEAN coffee for area businesses to discuss what is working and what they struggle with in incorporating LEAN into their companies. Little said that the county needs multiple trainers so that the program isn’t affected by employees leaving permanently or temporarily. Laylin said the program has been allotted minimal resources.

White said he would be absent from next week’s meeting due accompanying an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor