COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

May 29, 2018

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on May 29, 2018. Mayor David Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present. Absent was Council member Mike Johnson.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve the agenda.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of May 14, 2018, disbursements totaling $77,375.92, and administrative report

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to ADOPT RESOLUTION 18-33 APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM THE EQUIPMENT RESERVE FUND TO THE GENERAL FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $2,591.07 for the purchase of new radios for the Fire Department.

Moved by Sadler seconded by Harrill to APPROVE RESOLUTION 18-34 ADOPTING CITY COUNCIL GOALS AND OBJECTIVES FOR 2018. The goals and objectives include development of housing rehab and urban revitalization plans as well as reconstruction of Main Street and completion of Wolf Creek Park.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE FY17 AUDIT. For the year ended June 30, 2017, receipts totaled $3,234,721 and disbursements totaled $4,073,344. The Council also reviewed the audit findings and discussed a plan to address those findings where necessary.

The Council held a short discussion on DEVELOPMENT OF A NUISANCE ABATEMENT PLAN.

The Council reviewed PROPOSED TIME LINE ON URBAN REVITALIZATION PLAN AND ADOPTION.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to adjourn at 7:49PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 5/29/2018

General Fund

Adv Syst, Contract 106.61

AFLAC, Ins 196.67

Bader B, Rec Director 443.42

Barz S, 5/6 Softball Coach 162.50

Bistline M, 5/6 BB Asst Coach 137.50

Carey A, 3/4 BB Asst Coach 137.50

Center Point Large Print, Books 91.08

Davison D, Mileage 14.17

Devries K, 5/6 BB Coach 162.50

Deitrick H, 5/6 SB Asst Coach 137.50

C Tech, Computer Maint 35.00

EBS, Health Ins Admin 155.08

Ecolab, Pest Control 60.84

EFTPS, PR Taxes 4,072.44

Farmers State Bank, VISA 2,995.71

GIS Benefits, Met Life 382.98

IPERS, Pension 7,334.73

Kiefer, Sizing Kit-Swim Suits 459.30

Kronschnabel J, Chamber Mtgs 14.00

LPC Printing, Museum Brochures 50.00

LPC Telephone, Communications 670.06

LPC Utilities, Utilities 2,622.47

Lambe C, 3/4 BB Coach 162.50

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 9.92

Magazine Sub Svc, Renewlas 245.27

Storey Kenworthy, Receipts 343.54

Monkeytown, Labels, Tape 48.13

Palmer B, Concessions 171.98

Personified Inc, Painting Pool 2,990.00

Pospisil J, 3/4 SB Asst Coach 137.50

Pospisil S, 3/4 SB Coach 162.50

Racom Corp, Radios & Acc 2,617.84

Spence Fertilizer, Chemicals 475.48

St Clair, Thermostat (2) 268.89

Teamsters, Union Dues 105.56

Tharp Designs, WCL Shirts 937.00

Thriftway, Supplies 20.85

IA Treas, PR Taxes 1,523.94

Urb’s DIB, Supplies 351.59

US Cellular, Cell Phone 150.78

Wellmark, Health Ins 13,134.96

Wex Bank, Fuel 849.84

Whittlesey J, Reimb 97.50

Total General 45,247.63

Economic Development Fund

INRCOG, Urban Revit Plan 210.00

Total Economic Development 210.00

Road Use Tax Fund

Aspro Inc, Upm Cold Mix 1,080.80

ECIC, Grass Seed 56.25

EFTPS, PR Taxes 704.58

IPERS, Pension 881.21

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 215.36

IA Treas, PR Taxes 255.47

Urb’s DIB Supplies 5.59

Wellmark, Health Ins 26.06

Total Road Use Tax 3,225.32

Permanent Fund

HCC, Museum Scholarship 250.00

Total Permanent Fund 250.00

Sewer Fund

EBS, Health Ins Admin 26.80

EFTPS, PR Taxes 360.99

GIS Benefits, Met Life 88.32

IPERS, Pension 506.38

LPC Telephone, Communications 93.47

LPC Utilities, Utilities 3,541.88

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 102.74

MSA Prof Svc, Watershed Plan 1,800.00

Teamsters, Union Dues 1.44

Test America Inc, Testing 808.50

IA Treas, PR Taxes 148.19

Urb’s DIB, Supplies 20.76

US Cellular, Cell Phone 37.74

Wellmark, Health Ins 1,202.06

Total Sewer 8,739.27

Ambulance Fund

Black Hawk EMS, 2018 Dues 50.00

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies 327.72

Covenant, Supplies 45.59

Davison T, BLS, Inst Training 30.00

EFTPS, PR Taxes 99.42

Feuerbach Z, BLS Instructor Class 30.00

GIS Benefits, Met Life 14.10

Hutton J, BLS Instructor Class 918.50

IPERS, Pension 146.76

LPC Telephone, Communications 123.57

LPC Utilities, Utilities 124.31

Racom Corp, Radios 26.77

IA Treas, PR Taxes 38.40

US Cellular, Cell Phone 59.38

Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 324.74

Wex Bank, Fuel 304.81

Total Ambulance 2,664.07

Total Accounts Payable 60,336.29

Total Payroll Checks 17,039.63

Report Total 77,375.92

Fund Recap

General Fund 58,799.40

Economic Development Fund 210.00

Road Use Tax Fund 5,060.27

Permanent Funds Fund 250.00

Sewer Fund 10,029.02

Ambulance Fund 3,027.23

Grand Total 77,375.92