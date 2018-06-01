May 30, 2018

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met in a Special Meeting on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Kathy Strubel, Bill Matthes, Becky Tompkins and Robyn Oberhauser. Absent Tami Keune.

Mehlert made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Barz. Motion passed 2-0.

Issued a credit for $500.00 to the account of Becky Tompkins.

Barz declared that the date and time had arrived for the PUBLIC HEARING ON FY18 BUDGET AMENDMENT. Moved by Mehlert, seconded by Barz to OPEN THE PUBLIC HEARING. Moved by Mehlert seconded by Barz to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE PROOF OF PUBLICATION. Barz asked if any written comments had been received. There were none received. No one was in attendance for oral comments. Moved by Mehlert to close the public hearing, seconded by Barz.

Moved by Mehlert, seconded by Barz to approve Resolution No. 18-10 “Amendment of Budget” Roll Call vote was unanimous.

Moved by Mehlert, seconded by Barz to approve the Utilities to go under City of La Porte for Cyber Insurance. Motion passed 2-0.

Moved by Barz, seconded by Mehlert to add Amanda Stocks to all bank accounts. Motion passed 2-0.

Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Mehlert, seconded by Barz. Passed 2-0

Meeting adjourned at 5:15 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary