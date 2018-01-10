City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS January 8, 2018

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on January 8, 2018. Mayor David Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Mike Johnson Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to amend the agenda to move Item 8.h FORWARD TO PLANNING & ZONING REQUEST TO VACATE ALLEY to the beginning of new business. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Smith to approve the agenda as amended.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to approve the CONSENT AGENDA including the following: Minutes of December 13, 2017, Clerk’s Report, and Police Report for December 2017 and disbursements, totaling $237,913.60.

Mayor Neil announced the appointment of Brent Sadler as MAYOR PRO TEM.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to appoint JANE WHITTLESEY CITY CLERK/TREASURER for a two-year term beginning January 1, 2018.

Moved by Harrill seconded by Sadler to appoint the law firm Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman, PLC as the City’s attorney for all matters and to approve AGREEMENT WITH CITY ATTORNEY. The agreement sets forth the terms for City attorney Laura Folkerts of the firm Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman.

The City Council reviewed a letter issued to Galen and Roberta Pettengill regarding a fence in the City right of way behind their property located at 1107 Jackson Street in violation of Chapter 135.02 of the City’s Code of Ordinances. The Pettengill’s have been given 90 days to remove the fence. Pettengill provided photos to the Council of the fence in question. Pettengill admitted that the fence had been constructed in the alley but maintained that the alley has not been used for years and that the fence is not permanent and can be moved at any time. He also indicated that there was another fence located in another part of the alley. Pettengill asked what he needed to do to remedy the situation. Mayor Neil indicated that Pettengill needed to move the fence. Johnson also suggested that Pettengill could request that the alley be vacated and sold to the abutting property owners.

The Council reviewed a request by the owners of the property located at 403 Locust to vacate the alley adjacent to their property and offered to purchase the vacated alley from the City for the costs of survey and attorney fees. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Smith to FORWARD TO PLANNING & ZONING REQUEST TO VACATE ALLEY. The Planning & Zoning Commission will meet to review and make recommendation on the request.

The City Council reviewed a proposal from MSA Professional Services for a WATERSHED ASSESSMENT AND PLAN. The plan is recommended by the DNR bas part of the City’s application for funding for a sponsored project through the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. If approved, the City would be allowed to use approximately $120,000 to 150,000 toward a water quality project that would otherwise be paid in interest on a State Revolving Fund loan for improvements to the sewer treatment plant. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Sadler to approve the AGREEMENT FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FOR A WATERSHED ASSESSMENT AND PLAN. Estimated cost for the plan is $9,000.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to ADOPT RESOLUTION 18-01 NAMING DEPOSITORY INSTITUTIONS. The resolution designates the financial institutions and the depository maximums that City may use for deposit of public funds.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to ADOPT RESOLUTION 18-02 AUTHORIZING THE CITY CLERK TO PAY CERTAIN CLAIMS PRIOR TO COUNCIL APPROVAL. The resolution authorizes payment of claims that because of their nature must be paid before the City Council can meet to specifically authorize payment. All such claims must be reported to the Council for review and approval with and in the same manner as other claims at the next meeting following payment.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to approve the CITY INVESTMENT POLICY. The policy sets for the scope, authority, objectives and requirements for investment of City funds in accordance with State law.

Moved by Harrill seconded by Smith to approve the CITY COUNCIL PROCEDURAL RULES. The rule sets forth the manner in which the City Council will conduct business for the City.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to ADOPT RESOLUTION 18-03 AMENDING CITY CREDIT CARD POLICY. The resolution adds language that allows for rewards points earned on City issued credit cards to be redeemed for merchandise or gift cards to be used for public purposes.

Moved by Harrill seconded by Gaston to ADOPT RESOLUTION 18-04 RESCHEDULING THE REGULAR DATE OF THE SECOND COUNCIL MEETINGS IN MAY AND DECEMBER 2018. The resolution changes the date for the second Council meeting in May from Monday, May 28th (Memorial Day) to Tuesday, May 29th and changes the date for the second Council meeting in December from Monday, December 24th (Christmas Eve) to Wednesday, December 26th.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to APPROVE FOR USE OF MUSEUM FEES FOR PRMOTIONAL PURPOSES (NOT TO EXCEED $500) AND ADMISSION FREE EVENTS.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Sadler to SET TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON FY19 BUDGET. The public hearing will take place in February 26, 2018 at 7:00PM.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Johnson to adjourn at 7:55PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

