Waterloo, Iowa May 29, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

ABDUR RAHIM svc 1,521.25

ALLEN OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH SVCS svc 86.00

AMANDA KIRCHHOFF svc 26.67

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 379.57

CENTURYLINK tel 51.31

CPI svc 1,758.00

ROBERT S GRITTMANN svc 2,000.00

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 253.80

FIX TIRE CO eq 171.50

GRP & ASSOCIATES svc 275.00

HD SUPPLY FACILITIES MAINT LTD

svc 86.94

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 6,250.00

KCI USA svc 3,968.70

LONG TERM MEDICAL SUPL

supl 1,390.41

MARTIN BROS supl 6,196.76

MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL

supl 2,687.46

MENARDS CF supl 35.45

NETWORK SVCS CO svc 1,088.38

ON-SITE INFO DESTRUCTION

svc 46.80

PERFORMANCE HEALTH SUPL INC supl 117.90

RESIDENT REFUND ref 50.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL supl 660.56

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO svc 176.45

UNITYPOINT AT HOME svc 2,466.99

UNITYPOINT CLINIC PSYCHIATRY

svc 120.00

US CELLULAR svc 456.15

WASHBURN svc 512.43

WLOO COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT

svc 5.87

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said the bridge crew is putting culverts in Marquis Road, that crews are mowing this week, and dust control vendors will be applying their product in the next couple of weeks.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held May 22, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Schwartz moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Magsamen.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 98,845.00 GENERAL FUND -COMM. 98,845.00

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Lodge Construction Inc., Radio Communications of Waterloo, and Wilson Restaurant Supply Inc.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Grassland Pork, LLC Facility ID#64518 located in Jefferson Township, Section Eighteen (18), in Buchanan County with application in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for East Central Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative, Urbana, Iowa for placement of underground electric utility on County right-of-way beginning at driveway to 12514 Buck Creek Road at south county right-of-way bore north across the entire road to a new pole location at the north right-of-way line as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

3. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Qwest Corp. d/b/a CenturyLink QC for placement of underground copper cable utility on County right-of-way beginning at south form the intersection of Indian Creed Road and Gilbertville Road as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

4. The Independent Auditor’s Reports Financial Statement Financial Statement and Schedule of Findings for North Iowa Juvenile Detention Services Commission.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The FIREWORKS PERMIT request by Jim & Billie Bailey for June 1, 2018 through July 8, 2018, to be held at the applicant’s home, 1504 Hearst Road, Cedar Falls, Iowa with Pyrotechnics done by Jim Bailey.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the DATA GRANT AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and UNI Geotree for the use of Geographic Information System Data be approved as recommended by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Truck Country, Cedar Rapids, Iowa (bid opening May 22, 2017 9:07 a.m.) for the purchase of one (1) tandem axel dump truck for FY19 for the Black Hawk County Secondary Roads Department with a bid of $197,446 be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said this was the low bid, and that her department has experience with the make of the truck and the added equipment.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-oh-five o’clock (9:05) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the purchase of one (1) Motor Grader for the Black Hawk County Engineer’s Department.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Motion carried.

At nine-oh-five (9:05) a.m. the Chair announced the time had arrived in accordance with prior action and as advertised, for the receiving and opening of bids for the proposed purchase of one (1) Motor Grader for the Black Hawk County Engineer’s Department.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice to bidders and determined that said notice had been published in the Waterloo Courier on May 18, 2018 in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

The Chair announced the following sealed bids were all received by four o’clock (4:00) p.m. Monday May 25, 2018, as stated in the Notice to Bidders. The time of announcement being nine-oh-five (9:05) a.m., the following bids were opened and read:

NAME CITY AMOUNT

Altorfer Inc.Cedar Rapids, IA$289,900.00

Murphy Tractor Waterloo, IA $285,000.00

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz that the Board of Supervisors receive and place on file the bids for the purchase of one (1) Motor Grader to allow time to review said bids as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

At Nine-oh-eight o’clock (9:08) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by ROTH, DANIEL J. and ROTH, DARLENE J. (as tenants in common) legally described as: That part of original County Road No. 294 established at 66 feet width as recorded in Black Hawk County Auditor’s Road Calendar Book B page 44, described as follows: All that part of the West Thirty-three (33.0) feet of the North One Hundred Twenty-five (125.0) feet of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (N.W.1/4-S.W.1/4) of Section 9, Township 88 North, Range 11 West of the Fifth (5th) Principal Meridian (P.M.) in Black Hawk County, Iowa, containing 0.09 Acres (4,125 SqFt.), more or less. Subject to any utility easements, covenants, conditions, restrictions, ordinances and encumbrances of record and not of record. And, The west side of Oxley Rd. (South of Hwy. #20 / I380) to FARRELL, MICHAEL D. and FARRELL, BARBARA J. (Joint Tenancy) legally described as: That part of the East Half of Section No. 8, Township No. 88 North, Range No. 11 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Black Hawk County, Iowa; and being that part of the same lands depicted in Plat of Survey File 2009-00024467 as recorded June 17th, 2009 at 11:26 a.m.; being described as follows: All that part of the East Thirty-three (33.0) feet of the North One Hundred Twenty-five (125.0) feet of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (N.E.1/4-S.E.1/4) of Section 8, Township 88 North, Range 11 West of the Fifth (5th) Principal Meridian (P.M.) in Black Hawk County, Iowa, containing 0.09 Acres (4,125 SqFt.), more or less; TOGETHER WITH and INCLUDING, All that part of the East Thirty-three (33.0) feet of the South Forty-eight and five tenths (48.5) feet of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (S.E.1/4-N.E.1/4) of said Section 8, containing 0.04 Acres (1,600.5 SqFt.), more or less; and adjoining on the Northerly side thereof to the South right-of-way line of Iowa Primary Road No. 520 as recorded in Land Deed Book 535 p.611 of said County Recorder records; and further adjoining on the Southerly side thereof to the South line of the Southeast Quarter (S.E.1/4) of said Section 8; and being more specifically bounded by monumentation detailed in aforesaid Plat of Survey of record. Parcel herein described is a portion of original County Road No. 294 established at 66 feet width as recorded in Black Hawk County Auditor’s Road Calendar Book B page 44, containing a TOTAL 0.13 Acres (5,725.5 SqFt.), more or less. Subject to any utility easements, covenants, conditions, restrictions, ordinances and encumbrances of record and not of record.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on May 18, 2018 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Magsamen to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Engineer Nicholas said that she was following the procedure in the law for vacating a road: She determined that this is an accessible use, she had a previous discussion with the Board, and sent notice to the neighbors. She said there is no gas line in the area, the electrical is overhead and there was no response from Qwest regarding telephone lines. Magsamen asked about snowplow and school bus turnaround space. Dan Roth said that he has an 80-foot wide driveway onto his farm field that is used, and that he will extend it ten feet south to accommodate the vacation. Michael Farrell said that he wanted to build a two-bay garage next to his house, but it would be too close to the road based on the zoning code, and the Planning and Zoning Commission wouldn’t grant a variance. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to consider any damages to property owners affected by vacating and conveying to the above named individuals the county-owned property described above.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors vacate and convey to the above named individuals the county-owned property described above.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to direct the Chair to sign the FINAL ORDER OF VACATION vacating and conveying to the above named individuals the county-owned property described above.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Chair be directed to sign QUIT CLAIM DEEDS to the adjoining property owners, above named individuals, for the parcels legally described above.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-twenty o’clock (9:20) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed sale of the Country View Care Facility.

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. County Auditor Grant Veeder said the Board had received two emails supporting the sale. Country View employee Melissa Lee said that she had a petition opposing the sale with 2000 signatures. Employee Katherine Harrington said she worried about mentally ill residents having nowhere else to go. Country View Board member Shirley Patchin recalled that the taxpayers used to pay for Country View, then the Board of Supervisors decided it could stand alone, but then found the amount of Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement wasn’t enough. She thought the taxpayers should pay for the residents, understanding that everyone’s family is involved. Employee Debra Vivians said the community completely supports the county retaining Country View and wouldn’t have a problem with increased taxes. She didn’t know why the residents should have to leave their home. Magsamen said that it is incorrect to say that the residents will be moved out if the facility is sold. Vivians specifically criticized Supervisor White, whom she felt didn’t support Country View like he used to. White denied this, and said some employees are spreading false rumors that residents will be thrown out, and other employees exacerbate the problem by improperly taking time off. Vivians said this was the result of bad administrators, and said the current administrative staff was saving money. Jerry Hageman, treasurer of the Communication Workers of America local that represents some Country View employees, said union president Steve Abbott, who was unable to attend, supports Vivians. Motion carried.

At nine-thirty-six (9:36) a.m. the Chair announced the time had arrived in accordance with prior action and as advertised, for the receiving and opening of bids for the proposed sale of the Country View Care Facility.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice to bidders and determined that said notice had been published in the Waterloo Courier on May 18, 2018 in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

The Chair announced the following sealed bids were all received by four o’clock (3:00) p.m. Monday May 25, 2018, as stated in the Notice to Bidders. The time of announcement being nine-thirty-six (9:36) a.m., the following bids were opened and read:

NAME CITY AMOUNT

Pritok Capital Skokie, IL $5,600,000.00

Beacon Health Management Tampa Bay, FL $5,500,000.00

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the Board of Supervisors receive and place on file the bids for the proposed purchase of the Country View Care Facility.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White said that he and a small number of other people were all that were available to put up flags at four cemeteries for Memorial Day, but that there were many more who helped take them down. He thanked the people who put on the day’s ceremony, especially Colonel Stevens, who gave a brief history explaining American freedom.

Magsamen said that he gave a Memorial Day speech at Fredericksburg, which has been a strong financial supporter of Honor Flights, as has Chickasaw County.

Schwartz thanked White for his work in the Memorial Day service. He said he would hold a Country View town hall meeting at the Waterloo Public Library on June 4 at 5:30 pm.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor