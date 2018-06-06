BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES

May 24, 2018

The regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission was called to order at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 24, 2018 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Commissioners present: Sam Barrett, Brian Heath, John Mardis, and Ron Welper. Tom Little was absent.

AGENDA: Welper/Barrett motion to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

MINUTES: Mardis/Welper motion to approve the minutes from the April, 26, 2018 regular meeting. Motion carried.

CLAIMS AND PAYMENTS: Resolution by Mardis/Welper that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list); and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Barrett, Heath, Mardis, and Welper. Resolution passed. Welper/Mardis motion to approve the Pay Request No. 2 for Connolly Construction, Inc. in the amount of $158,474.95. Motion carried. Roll call vote: Ayes: Barrett, Heath, Mardis, and Welper. Resolution passed.

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT: Vette asked the Commission to approve the continued Administrator Office Lease with INRCOG. Welper/Mardis motion to approve. Motion carried. Vette asked for approval to accept the Agreement with Terrecon for the Additional Monitoring Wells Project. Mardis/Welper motion to approve. Motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS: Welper/Mardis motion to approve the FY 2019 Contract for Services with INRCOG and the Iowa Waste Exchange. Motion Carried. Mardis/Welper motion to approve the proposal received for the FY 2018 Financial Audit with Hogan and Hansen. Motion Carried. Welper/Barrett motion to approve Change Order No. 1of the Cell W-1, Phase 2 Closure Construction Project. The amount was $41,122.19. Motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT: Welper/Mardis motion to adjourn the meeting at 10:55 a.m. Motion carried. The next meeting of the Commission is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in the Council Chambers, Waterloo City Hall, Waterloo, Iowa.

SCHEDULE OF BILLS:

Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P. accounting 920.00

CenturyLink phone 236.36

City of Waterloo 4,284.04

Courier Communications printing 37.44

Hudson Hardware Plumbing & Heati services 37.69

INRCOG rent 370.00

Iowa Department of Natural Res.

fees 24.00

LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc. printing 29.85

Menards – Waterloo supplies 22.32

Test America testing 9,437.25

Treasurer – State of Iowa

sales tax 5,077.00

Waste Tech, Inc. operations 239,987.69

AECOM engineering 45,554.87

Cedar Falls Utilities services 65.00

City of Cedar Falls fuel 35.82

City of Waterloo fuel 87.14

Connolly Construction, Inc.

pay request no. 2 158,474.95

Creative Impact Company

LLC printing 310.50

Fifth Street Tire repairs 275.29

INRCOG services 2,171.32

Karen’s Print-Rite printing 459.88

Menards – Waterloo supplies 6.05

MidAmerican Energy utilities 90.55

Quality Pump & Control services 1,300.37

Sandee’s supplies 23.10

US Cellular phone 172.22

Vette, Brett reimbursement 220.84