UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Public Hearing and Regular Board Meeting

May 21, 2018

(pending board approval)

Public Hearing–2017-2018 School Budget Amendment: The current year’s budget amendment is to cover increased expenses in student services and the additional expenses for the refunding of bonds. There were no comments on the budget amendment.

Call to Order and Take Roll: The regular meeting of the Board was called to order by Board President Sash at 6:01 pm in the Board Room. The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Corey Lorenzen, Kristi Martin, and Brandon Paine. Absent: Cathy Niebergall and Jenna Scott.

Agenda: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by DeWinter, the board amended item 28 on the agenda to include Lisa Mathis as LPC Elem AR coordinator and Lori Flickinger as MS summer help. Motion carried 5-0.

Superintendent Report: 1) Supt Fleshner reported that, since the last board meeting, he has held meetings in each building regarding the proposed insurance changes and urged STAFF to send any questions to him. 2) School Board Recognition Month: Supt Fleshner thanked the board members for their service to our students, staff, and community and presented each board member with a certificate of appreciation. 3) Persuasive Letters from Students at D-G Elementary: These students were working on an assignment to write persuasive letters in their class and Supt Fleshner shared with the board some of the letters that were sent to him. Supt Fleshner did reply to the students’ letters. 4) Congratulations to Lizzie Zondo on being named a Gold Star Teacher. She will be recognized at a ceremony on May 22nd at Gallagher-Bluedorn. 5) STEM Scale-Up Grant – Congratulations to Kyle Kuhlers on receiving a STEM Scale-up grant for Computer Science Principles. 6) Instructional Update: As part of the School Board educational priorities, we are implementing MTSS (Multi-Tier System of Supports) in all buildings for the coming school year. The high school is doing a test run of the program this month. The middle school has two conferences they are sending people to in order to prepare for MTSS. The elementary buildings are finalizing their WIN (What I Need) plan so they are ready for implementation in the next school year. To include the MTSS program in the school day, the school day needs to be extended a little to accommodate the program and this item is on the agenda. 7) Professional Development Update: Plans for next year are being developed. 8) Financial Update: a. The budget amendment is on the agenda. b. Health benefit changes are on the agenda. c. Wage increases are on the agenda. d. School Board Financial Goals Update: i. Financial Solvency Goal was met for FY17 at 10.7%, ii. Increased Unspent Authorized Budget (FY17 $2,132,885), iii. We have developed a transition plan for district health insurance, which is on the agenda. iv. We have developed a 5-year financial projection, this will be updated following the close of the fiscal year. 9) Facility Update: a. Daycare plans at D-G Elem are at the fire marshal’s office for approval. This project has a very tight timeline to get completed. b. Dysart Park Baseball Diamond: There have been many improvements made to the baseball diamond, which is used for middle school baseball. As the school has not paid to use the diamond and has not put any money into maintaining the diamond, we are considering putting $3,000 towards the renovations being made. c. Architect approval is on the agenda. d. Master planning will start once an architect is selected. 10) Transportation Update: a. Spring bus inspections had 32 deficiency notes and Mike and Sam are having the necessary repairs completed. During the bus inspections, the State Inspector held a training session for the bus drivers on required pre- and post-trip inspections. b. After the bus inspections, the decision was made to change which bus we will be trading in on the buses that will be delivered this summer, because of the cost to repair one of the buses that went through the inspection. 11) Technology Update: a. A request to purchase additional chromebooks will be on the June agenda. b. We are seeking design specification options for new wireless networks. The high school and elementary buildings will be the first focus of any implementation. 12) Marketing Update: a. School Board communications goals for the year: i. The new district website has been launched and will continue to be updated throughout the summer. ii. There are new updates on our district Facebook page almost daily. iii. We have maintained contributions to local newspapers and, with the new editor in Dysart, we have expanded our coverage. 13) Daycare Update: a. We will be very close on our timeline to have the daycare in place by August 1st. 14) Legislative Updates: a. SAVE Extension was not passed. b. Operational Sharing was passed. 15) Baccalaureate: Discussion on whether to continue having baccalaureate held at the school.

Cathy Niebergall arrived at 6:24 pm

16) Staffing Plan: a. LPC Elem: i. Add an additional 2nd grade teacher. ii. We are anticipating a lower elementary classroom opening. iii. The current 4th and 5th grades will go to two sections. iv. The appointment of the additional elementary counselor position is on the agenda. Adding the additional position was approved at the April meeting. v. Early Childhood/Special Education will be dropped at LPC Elem and consolidated with the program at D-G Elementary. We have enough students to support one program. vi. Title I: We are not planning to fill the 0.5 FTE position at LPC Elem. The plan is to share the full-time teacher currently at D-G Elem between the two elementary buildings. Enrollment in the two elementary buildings had been declining and being able to share this full-time teacher will reflect the enrollment change, as well as bring the expenses for Title I more in line with the funding we receive. Currently, the Title I funding does not cover all the expenses for the Title I teachers we have on staff. b. D-G Elem: i. Add an additional 1st grade teacher. ii. With projections of 32 kindergarten students at D-G Elem next year, we are planning on having two sections of kindergarten. iii. Current D-G Elem Title I position to be shared between D-G and LPC Elem. iv. Current Elementary Counselor, currently shared between D-G and LPC Elem, will be shared between D-G Elementary and the Middle School for the coming school year. c. Middle School: i. No staffing change, other than the current elementary counselor being shared with D-G Elem. This will be in addition to the current middle school counselor that is shared with Gladbrook-Reinbeck CSD. ii. TLC position will be added to middle school to support professional development and WIN time implementation. d. High School: i. Reduce the School Newspaper Sponsor position from the supplemental schedule. e. Teacher Leadership and Compensation (TLC) Positions: i. A committee has met and positions will reopen for application. ii. TLC funding is based on student enrollment. We are looking at declining enrollment, declining funding, an increase in IPERS contributions, and an increase in salaries for full-time positions. iii. One full-time position will work primarily with Union Middle school on WIN time and professional development with WIN time. iv. The expectation will be that the TLC contracts with extended time will meet outside of the regular school day since they do get paid additional for their TLC positions. f. Transportation: i. With the resignation of a Dysart route bus driver, the bus routes were reviewed and the Dysart routes will be combined into 4 routes, down 1 route from this school year. 17) IASB Conference 2018: a. Supt Fleshner shared the Nov 2018 School Board Convention information with the board. 18) June Preview: a. Supt Evaluation, District Employee Handbook, Building Handbooks.

Approve FY18 Budget Amendment: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Lorenzen, the board approved the FY18 school budget amendment as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Accept Bid on Band Uniforms: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by DeWinter, the board accepted the bid from Dunkerton CSD of $8,500 for the used marching band uniforms. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve $25 Transfer from Activity Fund to General Fund for MS Donation: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by DeWinter, the board approved the $25 transfer from Activity Fund to General Fund for the Middle School donation. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Architect for Future Projects: On a motion by Paine, seconded by DeWinter, the board approved hiring Martin Gardner Architecture to serve as our school architect for upcoming projects. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Dollar Amount District Will Put Towards Employee Insurance for FY19: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Paine, the board set the district’s health insurance contribution for family coverage at $15,212.88 and for single coverage at $6,139.44. This sets the FY19 employee contribution rates at $215/month for family coverage and $30/month for single coverage. Motion carried 5-0-1, with Lorenzen abstaining.

Approve a Shortened Insurance Plan Year for FY19 (Sept 1, 2018-June 30, 2019), with the FY20 Insurance Plan Year Starting July 1, 2019 To Help Coordinate Change in Plan Premiums, Which Begin July 1st: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by DeWinter, the board approved shortening the FY19 insurance plan year to run from Sept 1, 2018-June 30, 2019, with FY20 beginning July 1, 2019 and running through June 30, 2020. Motion carried 5-0-1, with Lorenzen abstaining.

Approve Insurance Plan with 3 Options for Employees Beginning in FY20: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Paine, the board voted to approve offering 3 options of health insurance to employees for FY20, which begins July 1, 2019. The options would include the Classic 500 ($500/$1,000 deductible), the Select 1500 ($1,500/$3,000 deductible), and the HDHP 2500 ($2,500/$5,000 deductible). The district’s contribution to family coverage would be $10,000. Motion carried 5-0-1, with Lorenzen abstaining.

Approve New Vendor for FLEX Program for FY19 (Sept 1, 2018-June 30, 2019) and for FLEX, HSA, and LPFSA plans starting July 1, 2019: On a motion by DeWinter, seconded by Paine, the board approved using PayFlex as the district’s FLEX vendor for FY19 and for FLEX, HSA (Health Savings Accounts), and LPFSA (Limited Purpose Flexible Spending Accounts) beginning July 1, 2019. The agreement is a 3-year agreement. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Master Teacher Agreement for 2018-2019: On a motion by Paine, seconded by Niebergall, the board approved an increase of $820 for each teacher per FTE. The beginning salary on the hiring schedule will be $36,837. Motion carried 5-0-1, with Lorenzen abstaining.

Approve Support Staff Contracts for 2018-2019: Salary increases for FY19 were presented as follows: Associates – $0.15/hr, Bus Drivers – $0.50/trip (regular route), Custodians – $0.40/hr, Food Service – $0.15/hr, Secretaries – $0.45/hr, Business Office Assoc. – $0.40/hr, District Office – $600/annual. The employee insurance contribution is reflective of the teacher increase in insurance contribution. The insurance eligibility for support staff does not change. On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Niebergall, the board approved support staff contracts as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Administrative Contracts for 2018-2019: Salary increases for FY19 were presented as follows: Administrators – $200/annual. The employee insurance contribution remains the same at $75/month. On a motion by Paine, seconded by DeWinter, the board approved the administrator contracts as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Instructional Calendar for 2018-2019: On a motion by DeWinter, seconded by Martin, the board approved the Instructional Calendar for the 2018-2019 school year. Motion carried 6-0. On the FY19 Instructional calendar, the first day for teachers will be August 17th, the first day for students will be August 23rd, spring break will be March 18th-22nd, and commencement will be May 19th.

Approve School Fees for 2018-2019: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by DeWinter, the board approved the FY19 school fees as follows: K-5 6-8 9-12

Instructional Materials Fees 60.00 75.00 110.00

School Action Planner 4.00 3.00 NA

(Elem planners for LPC Elem 4th/5th grades and D-G Elem 5th grade only)

Canvas (HS Learning Management System, required) NA NA 7.00

Towel Fees NA 7.00 15.00

Instrument Rental Fees NA 54.00 54.00

Band Uniform Fees NA NA 15.00

Choir Robe Fees NA NA 15.00

Yearbook Costs 13.00 17.00 48.00

College Course Fee (per course) NA NA 30.00

Student Activity Ticket 35.00 35.00 35.00

(Good for all home high school athletic contests, fall play and concerts except state

association activities)

Adult Activity Ticket $100.00

Drivers Education Fees – Resident Students at $300.00, Non-Resident Students at $500.00

Physical education uniforms are required for the middle school and high school students.

Meal Prices Elementary MS HS Adult

Breakfast 1.65 1.65 1.65 2.65

Lunch 2.70 3.00 3.05 3.65

2nd Meal NA 3.50 3.55 3.55

Milk per carton .50 .50 .50

Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Hiring Additional 1st Grade Teacher (D-G Elementary): On a motion by Paine, seconded by Niebergall, the board approved hiring an additional 1st grade teacher at D-G Elementary. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Hiring Additional 2nd Grade Teacher (LPC Elementary): On a motion by DeWinter, seconded by Paine, the board approved hiring an additional 2nd grade teacher at LPC Elementary. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Change to Length of School Day for 2018-2019: Supt Fleshner recommended extending the instructional day at the high school and middle school to 8:10 am-3:08 pm. Currently the instructional day is 8:19 am-3:03 pm. This change will allow time for the MTSS program to be implemented. On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Paine, the board approved extending the length of the school day for the 2018-2019 school year. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve AEA Purchase Agreement for 2018-2019: On a motion by DeWinter, seconded by Paine, the board approved renewing the AEA Purchase Agreement for 2018-2019. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Removing Newspaper Sponsor from Supplemental Schedule: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Paine, the board approved removing the newspaper sponsor from the Supplemental Schedule. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Bus Rental Agreement with DuPont Pioneer for Use of the Buses from August 9th-11th, 2018: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Niebergall, the board approved the agreement with DuPont Pioneer for them to use the district’s buses from August 9th-11th, 2018. Motion carried 6-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the April 9th, 2018 Board Meeting; Claims to be Paid; Financial Reports; Personnel – Resignations: Sam Edwards as HS Boys Basketball 2nd Assistant, Patrick Eldridge as HS Girls Tennis, Stacy Fleshner as LPC Elem AR Coordinator, Marjorie Halupnick as LPC Elem Special Education Teacher, Brian Jesse as MS Assistant Baseball, Ron Johnson as Dysart Route Bus Driver, Brenda Rottinghaus as Prom Helper, Steve Wagner as LPC Bus Route Driver. Appointments: Amanda Arp as LPC Elem Guidance Counselor, Chris Behrens as MS Assistant Baseball, Jonathan Bronner as Summer Maintenance, Hunter Fleshner as Summer Maintenance, Stacy Fleshner as HS Spec Educ Associate (Voluntary Transfer), Lori Flickinger as MS Summer Maintenance, NeKoda Garbes as MS Softball, Jace Glenn as Summer Maintenance, Wesley Hanson as Summer Maintenance, Daniel Harting as Sub Bus Driver, Bailey Heerkes as HS Head Cook, Tate Hookham as Summer Maintenance, Ryan Kearney as HS Social Studies, Logan Loftus as MS Assistant Football Coach, Lisa Mathis as LPC Elem AR Coordinator, Haley Spragg as LPC Elem 5th Grade (Voluntary Transfer), Steve Wagner as HS Head Maintenance, Elizabeth Zondo as HS Student Council; Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Paine, seconded by Niebergall, the board approved the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Adjournment: On a motion by DeWinter, seconded by Niebergall, the meeting adjourned at 8:08 pm. Motion carried 6-0.

Kevin Sash, Board President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary