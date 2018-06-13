City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

June 11, 2018

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on June 11, 2018. Mayor Pro Tem Brent Sadler called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Mike Johnson and Tim Smith present. Absent was Mayor David Neil.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to approve the agenda.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of May 29, 2018, disbursements totaling $475,922.84, administrative report, parade permit and fireworks permit for Festival of Trails celebration.

Jan Erdahl updated the Council on HISTORIC PRESERVATION STORYBOARDS. The Historic Preservation Commission is applying for a grant for four additional storyboards in August. The newest storyboards will be placed at the corner of Main Street and Highway 218, 212 Main Street, 217 Main Street, and the corner of Main Street and Chestnut Street. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to approve placement of the storyboard on the sidewalk in front of 212 Main Street and to have City staff install the stand at 212 Main Street and replace the temporary stands near the fire station museum.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Smith to approve PROPOSAL FOR ENGINEERING – WOLF CREEK TRAIL. The proposal includes plans and permitting for the Iowa Department of Transportation, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Army Corps of Engineers for a recreational trail under the Highway 218 bridge on the east side of Wolf Creek.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 18-35 APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM THE MUSEUM TRUST TO GENERAL FUND. The transfer for $250.00 is for museum scholarships.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 18-36 ADOPTING HOUSING NEEDS ASSESSMENT. The needs assessment establishes goals for improving the quality and quantity of housing in La Porte City

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to adopt RESOLUTION 18-37 FINDING CONDITIONS NECESSARY FOR URBAN REVITALIZATION AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE PROPOSED URBAN REVITALIZATION PLAN AND ORDINANCE. The public hearing will take place on July 23, 2018.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to adjourn at 7:22 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk Brent Sadler, Mayor Pro Tem

