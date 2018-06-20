Waterloo, Iowa June 12, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Sue Vogel suggested that the county set up a committee to see how it could keep Country View county-owned. She said privatization is not a good idea because the bottom line for businesses is profit.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IPERS ipers 76,776.89

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 649.63

IRS fed pay 57,064.47

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 29,282.64

SSA fica 97,038.79

BHC SHEIFF oth pay 803.47

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 180.50

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 124.36

BDH TECHNOLOGY svc 250.00

BICKLEY, MARK svc 785.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 9,576.85

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 1,376.97

COURIER publ 989.36

CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 256.94

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS

svc 22,079.83

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC svc 321.60

FASTENAL CO supl 241.23

FULLER, ANGELA svc 770.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 200.00

INQUIREHIRE svc 40.00

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

svc 300.00

JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 114.72

KARENS PRINT RITE svc 350.00

KIRCHNER HANSON KALEEN

rent 300.00

KRUSE DAVID rent 375.00

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 2,192.21

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 225.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 958.91

MEADOW RDG WLOO rent 200.00

MIDWEST AUTOMATED TIME SYSTEMS svc 325.85

ON SITE INFO DESTRUCTION

svc 102.44

P&K MIDWEST eq 146.81

P&M REAL ESTATE rent 400.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,853.78

PHOTO PRO svc 184.40

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC

svc 349.00

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 2.75

RACOM CORP svc 359.84

RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC svc 45.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 752.64

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent 200.00

SHAHRIARI DARIA svc 109.50

STERICYCLE INC svc 297.77

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS supl 104.20

WEX BANK misc 322.85

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61

oth pay 662.67

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 477.85

COMMUNITY HLTH CHARITIES IA

oth pay 8.00

COVENANT MED CTR INC svc 2,932.00

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 608.69

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 207.10

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 83.66

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 5,330.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 1,187.50

PECU oth pay 24,242.08

TRANSWORLD SYSTEMS INC

oth pay 155.52

3 CLOVERS rent 225.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 1,141.66

AMERICAN SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESS svc 2,173.49

AMERIGROUP IOWA INC ref 911.44

AMERIHEALTH CARITAS IA ref 5,896.34

BHC CONSOLIDATED supl 193.10

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

eq rent 56.00

CF UTILITIES util 75.00

CF UTILITIES svc 1,875.72

CEDAR SQ APTS rent 225.00

CENTURYLINK tel 55.73

CINTAS CORP svc 26.77

COMFORT INN & SUITES – DES MOINES room 122.08

CONFERENCE TECHNOLOGIES

eq 774.65

CORINTHIAN SVCS OF IA svc 1,000.00

COVENANT MED CTR INC svc 226.20

COVENANT MED CTR INC svc 416.00

D&C MANAGEMENT rent 250.00

DICKEYS PRINTING supl 126.50

DOLLYS RENTAL eq rent 450.00

ECOLAB CTR supl 1,377.41

ENGINEERING INNOVATION

supl 332.61

EPM IOWA rent 250.00

FAGER JUANITA rent 750.00

FAR MOORE rent 200.00

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC

eq 1,007.72

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 1,200.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 225.00

HELLMAN ASSOCIATES INC

supl 1,262.00

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 1,371.50

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 1,870.24

IA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY educ 6,240.00

IA MEDICAID ENTERPRISE ref 9.26

IA MEDICAID ENTERPRISE ref 52.78

IA MEDICAID ENTERPRISE ref 52.78

IA MEDICAID ENTERPRISE ref 23.09

IA MEDICAID ENTERPRISE ref 9.26

IA MEDICAID ENTERPRISE ref 23.09

IA MEDICAID ENTERPRISE ref 9.26

IA MEDICAID ENTERPRISE ref 9.26

IA MEDICAID ENTERPRISE ref 9.26

IA SEC OF STATE svc 30.00

IA STATE MED EXAMINERsvc 15,541.56

U OF IA svc 1,140.00

JACKSON CO SHERIFF svc 63.00

KOBLISKA VINCE M rent 200.00

LEE, AMANDA svc 864.50

LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER

svc 486.51

LPC CONNECT data 705.43

M&H RENTALS rent 250.00

M&K REED PROPERTIES rent 350.00

MAHIDA, KAUSHIK svc 207.87

MCCARTER JOHN L svc 129.15

MCDONALD SUPL prts 108.21

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 6,190.01

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 679.37

MPH INDUSTRIES INC eq 5,000.00

NELSON LARRY rent 250.00

NORTH IOWA REPORTING svc 47.25

OFFICE DEPOT eq 15.17

OPERATION THRESHOLD rent 699.00

OWENS KING CO supl 1,785.00

PACIFIC UNION FINANCIAL pymt 358.50

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS svc 917.50

PITZENBERGER ANTHONY rent 250.00

POLK CO SHERIFF svc 71.99

POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC wtr 333.50

PREGLER PROPERTIES rent 142.40

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC svc 1,400.00

SILVER EAGLE HARLEY DAVIDSON

eq lse 4,506.13

SOUTHGATE MANOR rent 225.00

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc 89.07

STAPLES ADVANTAGE supl 54.21

STS RENTALS rent 225.00

SUCCESSLINK svc 3,290.86

TEDS HOME AND HARDWARE

eq 145.79

TROUPE, BRUCE svc 297.50

TURN KEY PROPERTY SVCS

rent 225.00

UNITED HEALTH GROUP ref 119.38

UNITED HEALTH GROUP ref 119.38

UNITED HEALTH GROUP ref 128.00

UNITED HEALTH GROUP ref 33.50

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE svc 180.73

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 2,106.56

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 17.95

CITY OF WATERLOO misc 1,311.63

WLOO WATER WORKS util 200.00

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 332.09

WAVERLY HLTH CTR svc 133.64

WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 250.98

XEROX CORP svc 92.10

FAT DOG 18 rent 200.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS fed pay 624.31

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 426.63

SSA fica 1,738.62

VEEDER GRANT reimb 48.36

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 300.00

N IA JUV DETENTION SVCS

svc 16,630.81

SUCCESSLINK svc 3,688.47

WARRICK CO HEALTH DEPT svc 15.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS fed pay 2,105.59

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,113.00

SSA fica 3,473.92

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 18.00

ON SITE INFO DESTRUCTION

svc 30.16

ROBY, HEATHER mil 74.10

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 26.32

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 165.00

PECU oth pay 25.00

RURAL BASIC FUND

IRS fed pay 4,469.08

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,223.76

SSA fica 7,201.49

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 97.15

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 125.00

PECU oth pay 3,419.42

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 176.10

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IRS fed pay 7,089.34

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,812.66

SSA fica 12,386.26

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 25.00

ANTON SALES supl 27.28

B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq rpr 12.76

BHC TREASURER svc 50.46

BMC AGGREGATES svc 5,422.33

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 69.17

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc 88.58

FIX TIRE CO fuel 457.79

HARMS OIL CO fuel 17,255.90

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIP prts 226.46

CITY OF HUDSON util 31.75

KWIK TRIP INC fuel 554.44

MENARDS CF supl 170.81

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 247.35

RACOM CORP svc 95.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 57.01

SLED SHED eq 49.20

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 174.24

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 28.21

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 630.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 25.00

PECU oth pay 1,897.00

A1 SEPTIC & PUMPING SVCS

svc 176.55

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 49.22

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 108.00

CF UTILTIES util 6.98

CENTRAL IA DUST CONTROL

svc 622.50

CENTURYLINK tel 43.88

CENTURYLINK tel 44.88

CINTAS CORP svc 57.40

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 1,660.30

CROSS DILLON TIRE svc 3,353.34

DUMONT IMPLEMENT CO INC

eq 594.23

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR

fuel 3,474.63

E CENTRAL IA COOP fuel 9,409.86

FERTILIZER DEALER SUPL supl 68.25

FORCE AMERICA INC prts 98.70

HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL util 90.21

LISTER CONCRETE PRODUCTS INC eq 211.90

LPC CONNECT tel 38.25

MID COUNTRY MACHINERY INC

prts 209.29

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

prts 1,672.32

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 188.14

NORTHERN IOWA CONSTRUCTION svc 4,280.00

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC eq 55.32

STOKES WELDING eq 27.23

THOMPSON TRUCK & TRAILER

prts 121.97

UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD CO

svc 3,052.29

WAVERLY TIRE CO prts 22.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND IRS fed pay 65.88

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 21.50

SSA fica 152.68

KEEFE SUPL CO food 2,756.30

MCKEE FOODS food 65.24

LABSOURCE INC supl 1,992.00

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 730.80

EMA RADIO SYSTEMS-CAP FUND DELTAWRX svc 40,716.00

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND

FASTENAL CO supl 2,797.34

ARTISAN CEILING SYSTEMS

svc 85,000.00

CLAPSADDLE-GARBER ASSOCIATES INC svc 3,130.80

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 2,322.54

RURAL SEWER FUND

CEDAR VALLEY PUMP eq rpr 1,146.74

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 118.50

URBAN SVCS svc 2,677.50

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 24,425.07

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 201,563.22

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 68,368.19

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1,139.77

SELF-INSURED/LIAB,PROB ETC FUND

JOHNS AUTO BODY eq rpr 1,038.40

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 2,129.63

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS fed pay 421.58

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 239.07

SSA fica 635.54

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 26.10

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

FARMERS MUTUAL TELE CO tel 120.76

GRAINCOMM III eq rent 5,304.50

AMERICAN TOWER CORP

eq rent 2,043.41

BERGEN PLBG HEATING & COOLING INC eq rpr 200.72

CF UTILITIES util 311.67

CENTURYLINK tel 63.81

COLOFF MEDIA eq rent 1,854.00

LPC CONNECT tel 246.78

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IRS fed pay 332.10

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 172.85

SSA fica 556.84

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 3.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC maint 27.40

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 50.00

US BANK fuel 566.64

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS fed pay 2,077.29

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,214.91

SSA fica 4,328.62

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 1.00

BHC TREASURER svc 10,876.55

COMMERCIAL APPRAISERS OF IA

svc 675.00

MCNAMEE, LORI mil 42.80

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 57.20

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 25.09

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 1,295.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 145.00

PECU oth pay 2,441.00

COPYWORKS supl 124.32

ELIASON KAREN mil 55.64

HOLDIMAN CRAIG A mil 25.68

ISAC educ 210.00

REISINGER , ROBERT mil 25.68

RUNYAN, SAM mil 82.39

WELTZIN DONNA JEAN mil 145.52

JASPER VICTORIA reimb 26.17

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

Magsamen asked how close the county was to needing to provide additional funds for Country View. Finance Director Susan Deaton thought Country View could get through the end of the fiscal year (June 30) without transferring further funds. Little wished to emphasize that the $500,000 expected in unpaid Medicaid reimbursement is already spent, and shouldn’t be considered a windfall.

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND ACCESSIBLE MED IOWA svc 8,720.00

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 520.70

BHC TREASURER misc 275,429.00 BLACKHAWK AUTOMATIC SPRINKLERS INC eqp rpr 159.00

CBS STAFFING INC svc 547.76

CF UTILITIES util 67.50

CHERYL DAVIS SAUERBREI

mile 1,805.50

CINDY (KRAMER) RECKER svc 998.50

CITY OF WATERLOO misc 1,636.20

CPI svc 150.00

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 261.52 FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS supl 304.86

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

edu 625.00

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 13,410.00

HOCKENBERGS food 126.65

HORIZON HCS INC svc 28.50

HPSI PURCHASING SVCS svc 50.00

IA HEALTH CARE ASSOC svc 200.00

MARTIN BROS food/sup 8,967.80

MARTIN HEALTH SVCS svc 7,902.04

MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL

supl 1,667.71

MENARDS CF supl 307.24

NETWORK SVCS CO svc 664.85

NORTHERN IA THERAPY svc 26,823.98

PROVIDERS PLUS INC svc 1,258.40

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL supl 99.19

ROBYN GEDUSKY mile 113.95

SALLY BEAUTY CO supl 29.39

UNITY HEALTH HOSPITALS svc 44.92

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN util 950.26

WLOO COMM SCHOOL DIST svc 70.80

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

eqp rpr 130.50

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. Assistant County Engineer Ryan Brennan said that crews are mowing roadsides and installing culverts on Marquis Road. White asked if roads were damaged by flooding. Brennan said roads are closed but no damage is expected.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Magsamen that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held June 5, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Little moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

1. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Artisan Ceiling Systems and Acoustical Specialties LLC., Tony French, General Parts Inc., Iowa Health System d/b/a UnityPoint Health, Polk’s Lock Service Inc., PreferredOne, Ricoh Americas Holdings Inc., and Youngblut Contracting Inc.

2. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of May 31, 2018.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Nolan DeWall Facility ID# 65919 located at 417 S. Butler Road, Cedar Falls, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa.

2. The allowable/disallowable MILITARY SERVICE TAX EXEMPTION LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa.

3. The FIREWORKS PERMIT request by Flashing Thunder Fireworks for July 21, 2018, to be held at the Cedar Falls Motorsports Park, 7227 Waverly Road, Cedar Falls, Iowa with Pyrotechnics done by Donald Breon.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the ROAD MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Washburn Wind Energy, LLC for maintenance, construction and repair of public infrastructure affected by the construction, maintenance or operation of the wind energy facility in Black Hawk County be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Assistant Engineer Brennan said that this agreement goes beyond the requirements of the county ordinance, that Washburn Wind Energy will provide dust control and replace gravel if necessary, and will hire a third party to monitor for any damage during construction, which will be the responsibility of Washburn Wind Energy. Magsamen asked if Brennan’s department has worked with other counties that have dealt with wind turbine construction. Brennan said they were mainly relying on their own experience with other utilities.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and Cramer and Associates, Inc. Grimes, Iowa (letting held May 15, 2018 10:00 a.m.) for Project BHS-C007(147)–63-07 for Finchford Road Bridge rehabilitation on C55 Finchford Road over west fork of the Cedar River from West Cedar Wapsi Road north 1 mile (IDOT Contract I.D.: 07-C007-147-A) with a total bid of $887,663.38 (Approximate Start Date: July 16, 2018; Working Days: 80; liquidated Damages: $1,000 per day) be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and to receive and place on file the Contractor’s Bond and Certificate of Insurance as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Assistant Engineer Brennan said that the estimated cost was $939,000. He said the project will be paid with 80% federal funds and 20% county match, and is expected to start in July.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Magsamen that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase 3 tablets, 2 laptops, office software, and docking stations for $7,108.89 from CDW-G, to be used at the Health Department. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the APPOINTMENT of Heidi Warrington to the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Commission be approved, effective July 1, 2018.

County Veterans Service Officer Kevin Dill introduced Warrington and Glen Keith (see below), and said they were officers who have direct access to Iowa’s governor and U.S. senators. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz to that the APPOINTMENT of Glen Keith to the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Commission be approved, effective July 1, 2018. Motion carried.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER $125,000 from the General Fund to the Self-Insurance Property/Liability fund for FY18 as recommended by the Insurance Committee.

Finance Director Deaton said with this transfer there would be about $940,000 in the fund, and the strategy for increasing it is so the county can assume more risk, carrying higher deductibles in return for lower premiums. Laylin said the Board will address whether the fund should continue to increase during FY20 budget discussions.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Dons Truck Sales, Fairbank, Iowa (bid opening June 5, 2018 9:05 a.m.) for the purchase of one (1) truck for FY19 to be used by the bridge crew in the Secondary Roads Department with a bid of $66,700 be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Assistant Engineer Brennan said that the two lowest bids did not meet specifications because they called for aluminum truck boxes, while steel was specified because of its durability, and because the truck beds were too long, which doesn’t fit their needs. The preferred bid from Don’s Truck Sales is lower than the bid read at the opening, because the Engineer is taking advantage of an optional reduction based on the color of the truck bed. He said the estimate was $65,000.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin that the TEMPORARY CLOSURE of the bridge over Beaver Creek (FWHA #76860) on Butler Road between West Brook and Beaver Valley Roads due to increased overweight traffic be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Motion carried.

Assistant Engineer Brennan said the timber piles are deteriorating, and overweight loads are still crossing the bridge despite a seven-ton posting. He said repairs are planned for this summer, there will be a five-mile detour, and the costs will be shared with Butler County.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Crescent Electric Supply, Waterloo, IA, for flood lights at the Jail with a bid of $8,194.34 be approved and for the chair to sign as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said there were two lower bids that didn’t meet the lamp specifications or didn’t have good supporting information. He preferred to stay with the fixtures already in use at the jail.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

DISCUSSION/POSSIBLE BOARD ACTION: The internal movement for departments within the Pinecrest facility, as recommended by the Space Utilization Committee.

Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said that with Case Management leaving Pinecrest, a rearrangement of offices has been worked out that would include County Social Services (CSS) moving to vacated space on 4th Floor West from 2nd Floor East and elsewhere, and the Department of Human Services (DHS) moving into the former CSS offices on 2nd Floor West from offices on 1st Floor North. This would keep CSS clients from having to go through DHS space on second floor to reach CSS offices. He said that the move wouldn’t take place until after the new internet protocol (IP) phone system is installed. He said that these changes also open up the possibility of Veterans Services taking over the DHS space on 1st Floor for a drop-in center that Director Kevin Dill would like, but a structural engineer would have to see if this is feasible.

Little said he supported making the CSS and DHS moves, but he didn’t want to allocate any funding for it. Schwartz asked about the process of getting a structural engineer involved. Geving said that he could get proposals for that to the Board quickly.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to authorize the internal movement of County Social Services and Iowa Department of Human Services offices in Pinecrest. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the Courthouse will be closed to the public on June 21, 2018 from 11:00 am to 4:30 pm for staff training. Motion carried.

At nine-thirty-three o’clock (9:33) a.m., the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, Iowa, sitting as a Board of Canvassers proceeded to CANVASS the returns of the Primary Election held June 5, 2018, pursuant to the provisions of §43.49 of the Code of Iowa.

In accordance with §50.21 of the Code of Iowa, the Commissioner announced there were 10 provisional ballots rejected and not counted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

WHEREAS, the PRIMARY ELECTION was held as prescribed by law on June 5, 2018, now

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that we, the undersigned members of the Board of Supervisors and ex-officio Board of Canvassers of Black Hawk County, Iowa do hereby certify the outcome, in accordance with Iowa Code §43.49, of the votes cast in the PRIMARY ELECTION held June 5, 2018.

Seven thousand three hundred and seventy (7,370) people voted at the polls on Election Day.

One thousand two hundred and three (1,203) absentee ballots were accepted for counting.

One provisional ballot was accepted for counting.

Eight thousand five hundred and seventy-four (8,574) people total voted.

CANDIDATES NOMINATED TO COUNTY OFFICES:

SUPERVISORS: Yeshimebet Abebe, Craig White, Democrats; Dan Trelka, Republican; no Libertarians.

TREASURER: No Democrats; Rita M. Schmidt, Republican; no Libertarian.

RECORDER: Sandie L. Smith, Democrat; no Republican; no Libertarian.

ATTORNEY: Brian J. Williams, Democrat; no Republican; no Libertarian.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White.

Resolution adopted.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor