June 13, 2018

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on June 13, 2018, at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Mike Johnson, Bill Matthes and Robyn Oberhauser.

Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0.

May 9th, 2018 minutes approved, motion made by Mehlert to accept, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0.

May 30th, 2018 minutes approved, motion made by Mehlert to accept, seconded by Barz. Passed 2-0. Keune absent.

Wages were discussed. The board approved a staggered wage adjustment instead of a standard across the board adjustment. Operations Manager received 3 extra days per year vacation in lieu of wage increase. Motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Motion made by Barz, seconded by Keune to approve an attorney to represent the utilities. Passed 3-0.

Financial reports and disbursement were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 5:15 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

MAY 2018 DISBURSEMENTS

A-tech Energy Corp

Energy Efficiency Program $57.78

Acco Unlimited Corp

Liquid Chlorinating $769.80

Advanced Systems Inc $74.62

Advantage Admin Plan Fund $1,612.56

Altorfer

generation emission testing $9,962.06

Answer Plus answer service $109.66

Black Hill Energy natural gas $419.97

Casey’s General Store

gas expense $169.90

CVB&T taxes,fee,state $10,790.81

City Laundry laundry service $422.29

City of La Porte payback $3,315.60

Compressed Air

Compressor repair $144.97

Dearborn National

Life Insurance $118.50

Delta Dental dental ins $351.28

Ditch Witch Financial

lease payment $3,405.00

East Central Ia Coop

gas expense $366.44

Electronic Engineering

On call Pager $372.92

Larry Fuson Central Air rebate $200.00

GIS Benefits Life Insurance $132.60

Marlon Harris Central Air rebate $200.00

Ia Dept of Rev sales tax $5,719.64

Ia utility Board

3rd Quarter direct assesment $1,995.50

IPERS IPERS $4,645.08

Mike Johnson Mileage $172.66

Kestone Labs Water testing $50.00

La Porte Motor Lawnmower $89.00

Locksperts Inc Keys made $7.68

LPC Connect phone serv $415.02

LPC Post Office customer billing $282.52

LPC Printing & Design

publications $126.46

LPC Utilities – interdept well #5 $1,937.16

Matthes William CDL Renewal $32.00

Metering & technology

water meters $6,998.53

Monkeytown picture frames $328.16

Radio Communications battery $69.83

RPGI purchased power $51,511.43

Restoration Services

power plant $2,522.86

Shermco series 2016 $1,500.00

Spence Farm Fert Salt softner $4,635.06

Thriftway CDL Renewal $3.00

Urbs Hardware supplies $9.87

USA Blue Book Water testing $26.38

Van Meter power plant $198.08

Van Wert Electric Meters $13,289.40

Veridian Visa water testing $153.52

Wellmark health ins $7,848.49 Electric / payroll $129,394.91

Water $28,517.45

Series 2016 $1,500.00

GRAND TOTAL $159,412.36

MAY 2018 Revenue

Electric $154,732.70

Water $50,802.04

Interest $53.87

Debt Services $331,087.50

GRAND TOTAL $536,676.11