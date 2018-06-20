June 13, 2018
The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on June 13, 2018, at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Mike Johnson, Bill Matthes and Robyn Oberhauser.
Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0.
May 9th, 2018 minutes approved, motion made by Mehlert to accept, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0.
May 30th, 2018 minutes approved, motion made by Mehlert to accept, seconded by Barz. Passed 2-0. Keune absent.
Wages were discussed. The board approved a staggered wage adjustment instead of a standard across the board adjustment. Operations Manager received 3 extra days per year vacation in lieu of wage increase. Motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.
Motion made by Barz, seconded by Keune to approve an attorney to represent the utilities. Passed 3-0.
Financial reports and disbursement were reviewed and approved.
Motion to adjourn by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0
Meeting adjourned at 5:15 p.m.
Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary
MAY 2018 DISBURSEMENTS
A-tech Energy Corp
Energy Efficiency Program $57.78
Acco Unlimited Corp
Liquid Chlorinating $769.80
Advanced Systems Inc $74.62
Advantage Admin Plan Fund $1,612.56
Altorfer
generation emission testing $9,962.06
Answer Plus answer service $109.66
Black Hill Energy natural gas $419.97
Casey’s General Store
gas expense $169.90
CVB&T taxes,fee,state $10,790.81
City Laundry laundry service $422.29
City of La Porte payback $3,315.60
Compressed Air
Compressor repair $144.97
Dearborn National
Life Insurance $118.50
Delta Dental dental ins $351.28
Ditch Witch Financial
lease payment $3,405.00
East Central Ia Coop
gas expense $366.44
Electronic Engineering
On call Pager $372.92
Larry Fuson Central Air rebate $200.00
GIS Benefits Life Insurance $132.60
Marlon Harris Central Air rebate $200.00
Ia Dept of Rev sales tax $5,719.64
Ia utility Board
3rd Quarter direct assesment $1,995.50
IPERS IPERS $4,645.08
Mike Johnson Mileage $172.66
Kestone Labs Water testing $50.00
La Porte Motor Lawnmower $89.00
Locksperts Inc Keys made $7.68
LPC Connect phone serv $415.02
LPC Post Office customer billing $282.52
LPC Printing & Design
publications $126.46
LPC Utilities – interdept well #5 $1,937.16
Matthes William CDL Renewal $32.00
Metering & technology
water meters $6,998.53
Monkeytown picture frames $328.16
Radio Communications battery $69.83
RPGI purchased power $51,511.43
Restoration Services
power plant $2,522.86
Shermco series 2016 $1,500.00
Spence Farm Fert Salt softner $4,635.06
Thriftway CDL Renewal $3.00
Urbs Hardware supplies $9.87
USA Blue Book Water testing $26.38
Van Meter power plant $198.08
Van Wert Electric Meters $13,289.40
Veridian Visa water testing $153.52
Wellmark health ins $7,848.49 Electric / payroll $129,394.91
Water $28,517.45
Series 2016 $1,500.00
GRAND TOTAL $159,412.36
MAY 2018 Revenue
Electric $154,732.70
Water $50,802.04
Interest $53.87
Debt Services $331,087.50
GRAND TOTAL $536,676.11