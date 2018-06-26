Waterloo, Iowa June 19, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning apologized to applicants for a rezoning of 8902 Dysart Road, because he told them the public hearing was today, but when he sent the information to the Board of Supervisors he did not send a copy to the Administrative Aide, so the hearing was not published in the newspaper and could not be held. He said it is now scheduled for the Board’s July 10 meeting.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 75.53

AHLERS & COONEY svc 477.00

ALEXANDER OPEN SYSTEMS INC

eq 4,167.57

BDI prts 47.70

BICKLEY, MARK svc 645.00

BMC AGGREGATES supl 1,758.80

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 9,603.02

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 261.97

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 67.30

CHIEF supl 105.99

CITY LAUNDERING CO svc 520.00

COURIER publ 8,021.44

FIX TIRE CO eq 75.40

HERNANDEZ , JASON svc 525.00

HILD REAL ESTATE rent 225.00

IWI MOTOR PARTS prts 54.24

JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 594.55

KARENS PRINT RITE svc 63.00

MARTIN BROS DIST CO supl 660.03

MENARDS CF misc 1,094.17

MENARDS WLOO misc 215.59

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 225.00

NEOPOST USA INC supl 140.00

NORTHERN SAFETY CO INC

supl 332.84

ON SITE INFO DESTRUCTION svc 6.24

P&K MIDWEST eq 192.95

PEHL, KRISTIN rent 752.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,853.78

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC

svc 36.00

PTS OF AMERICA svc 2,316.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 740.28

SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 111.58

SHAHNAZ CORP rent 200.00

SLED SHED misc 185.91

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 23.30

TIPTOWN HOMES rent 225.00

US BANK misc 11,779.96

VISITING NURSING ASSOC

reimb 4,618.54

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS svc 33.61

WD INVESTMENTS rent 275.00

WEBER PAPER CO supl 222.00

SWANSON JANIS mil 117.55

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 500.00

ALLIED SYSTEMS INC eq rpr 1,438.00

APPANOOSE CO SHERIFF svc 36.09

BENTON BUILDING CTR supl 27.14

BENTON CO SHERIFF svc 102.06

BHC LANDFILL svc 159.12

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 77.95

BOHLMANN-KSM RENTALS, SHANE rent 225.00

BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA misc 300.00

BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE supl 219.84

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 675.00

CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC alloc 2,229.03

CF UTILITIES util 1,316.29

CERTIFIED POWER INC eq rpr 85.00

COLLEGE SQ VILLAGE APTS II

rent 300.00

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 1,258.15

COOLEY PUMPING eq 185.00

COVENANT MED CTR INC svc 416.00

DEN HERDER VETERINARY HOSP svc 232.55

DICKEYS PRINTING supl 195.00

DYSART TIRE & SVC eq rpr 35.79

E CENTRAL IA COOP supl 833.90

EVANSDALE WATER WORKS

wtr 100.00

EVELAND JOHN rent 200.00

FAYETTE CO SHERIFF svc 91.68

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC

prts 412.22

FLOYD CO SHERIFF svc 106.00

FRICKSON, DONA rent 250.00

GLAXOSMITHKLINE supl 1,467.50

GRAYBILL BRETT rent 345.00

GREENRIDGE APTS rent 225.00

GREENWAY svc 2,868.08

GROSSE STEEL CO prts 1,246.00

GRUNDY CO SHERIFF svc 108.50

HAMILTON CO SHERIFF svc 8.00

HAWTHORNE RENTALS rent 669.96

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 1,300.00

HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS supl 23.58

IDVILLE svc 125.85

INTERNATL ACADEMY OF EMERG DISPATCH svc 150.00

IOWA CO RECORDERS ASSOC

dues 25.00

IOWA NAFTO svc 40.00

IA STATE ASSOC OF CO AUDITORS educ 175.00

JAGUAR SOFTWARE maint 1,050.00

JEFFERSON CO SHERIFF svc 12.00

JENKINS, MARVIN rent 150.00

KH PROPERTIES rent 250.00

KIRSCHENMAN, MARY rent 225.00

KW ELECTRIC INC eq rpr 1,235.26

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES util 125.00

LANE 7 rent 1,275.00

LINN CO svc 435.87

LOWES HOME CTRS INC supl 11.65

M&H RENTALS rent 200.00

MALBEC PROPERTIES rent 275.00

MCDOWELL, ELIZABETH rent 400.00

MEDIACOM svc 136.17

METRO INVESTMENTS rent 250.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 24,012.16

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 488.65

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 18.60

NICHOLS HOME IMPROVEMENT CTR svc 5,273.72

OUTDOOR & MORE prts 29.74

PALMER INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH

meds 30.25

PLUMB SUPL CO supl 117.65

POLK CO SHERIFF svc 16.22

PRESERVE AT CROSSROADS

rent 450.00

SNOOK BRANDON food 21.00

SOMMERFELT FAMILY HOUSING

rent 475.00

STOKES WELDING prts 134.00

THE GYM CROSSFIT KILO svc 300.00

TIMMERMAN GLASS eq rpr 175.00

TREAT AMERICA misc 25.53

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 305.00

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO prts 116.11

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 653.40

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 246.69

VOSHELL PROPERTIES rent 200.00

WATERLOO MILLS CO supl 91.25

WLOO WATER WORKS util 100.00

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 764.52

WITHAM AUTO CTR eq rpr 1,177.13

WRIGHT CO SHERIFF svc 51.35

COST ADVISORY SVCS INC

alloc 8,900.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND COURIER publ 5,825.46

JACKSON , NEIL F mil 46.02

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 524.55

US BANK misc 710.00

WALTERS LARRY mil 76.44

MEHMEN, MAUREEN mil 8.46

NIELSEN , ANN-MARIE mil 17.36

SCHNEBERGER, CORAL mil 21.45

SHOWALTER, KAREN mil 92.04

ABBEN, RICHARD pct off 198.51

ABBEN, SANDRA pct off 199.29

AMERICAN MARTYRS RETREAT HOUSE rent 75.00

ANDERKAY , GLENN pct off 272.94

BAGNALL, PAT pct off 217.62

BECKER, RITA pct off 202.80

BENNETT, CHRISTINE pct off 246.70

BENTLEY , OLGA R pct off 279.57

BEST , DAWN pct off 332.11

BETTS VIVIAN P pct off 269.04

BLEVINS, JANICE pct off 202.80

BORSETH, YVONNE pct off 205.92

BOSLEY HELEN pct off 212.16

BOWES, JAMES pct off 251.38

BOWES, JO pct off 179.68

BOWSER, PATTY L pct off 182.80

BRIMM, KRISTINE pct off 211.77

BRINER , MARILYN K pct off 207.87

BROWN, GERALDINE pct off 197.73

BROWN , PATRICIA pct off 199.68

BRUMM, DARRYL pct off 281.13

BUCHHOLZ , LARRY pct off 283.08

BUESCHER, MELVIN pct off 263.97

BULLERMAN, MARGARETpct off 207.48

BURTON , DONNA J pct off 200.85

CALEY, KATHRYN pct off 44.88

CALHOON, RICK L mil 63.18

CARRIER, NANCY pct off 278.40

CEDAR HEIGHTS PRESBYTERIAN CH rent 30.00

COLLINS , VERA pct off 268.54

CURRAN, JENNA pct off 197.73

DANIEL, LINDA pct off 200.07

DEAN, SUSAN pct off 201.63

DEBORD, GEORGE pct off 220.74

DELAGARDELLE, EILEEN K

pct off 207.09

DEMMER, JANE pct off 276.06

DENNIE , PRISCILLA pct off 201.63

DETTMER , KIM pct off 274.11

DIANI, REBECCA pct off 205.14

DICKEYS PRINTING supl 389.80

DIEHL , ALICE pct off 201.83

DOTZLER, REBECCA S pct off 210.99

DOWNS, PATTI pct off 265.14

DRAKE, MELANIE pct off 203.19

DRURY, MARILYN J pct off 211.77

DUDLEY, BRENDA pct off 180.46

DUGGAN , YVONNE pct off 205.14

DUNLAY, BRENT pct off 125.70

EHMEN , JAMES pct off 352.44

ENGELKES , CLOIS pct off 209.43

ENGSTROM TIMOTHY pct off 203.58

ERNSTER , LINDA pct off 214.50

FINGER , CAROL pct off 284.64

FINGEROOS, NANCY pct off 208.65

FINGEROOS, RICHARD pct off 195.00

FISHER, JAMES L mil 16.77

FLANDERS, PAM pct off 219.96

FLORY, DENISE M pct off 170.60

FOLCHERT , BECKY pct off 255.00

FOLKERS , DELORES M pct off 276.45

FOSTER, JESSICA pct off 200.85

FRIEDLY, TRUDIE pct off 205.53

FROST, WAYNE pct off 311.94

GALER, SANDRA pct off 200.07

GERDES, RITA pct off 202.02

GIBBS, MARSHA pct off 200.46

GLESSNER, BARBARA pct off 200.85

GOERING , GLORIA pct off 268.26

GREEN , DEBRA J pct off 218.40

GREEN, NICHOLAS pct off 195.00

GRIMES , GEOFFREY pct off 209.04

GRIMES , VICKI pct off 205.92

GRUSHA , MELODY pct off 199.29

GRUSHA JR, NICHOLAS pct off 263.58

GUETZLAFF , DEBRA pct off 302.02

GUETZLAFF, JENNIFER pct off 205.14

GUTHRIE-LOVELL, DORIS

pct off 316.53

HAES, CAROL pct off 226.09

HAGEMAN, JERRY pct off 203.97

HALL, JAY pct off 160.46

HANSEN , JANE pct off 203.97

HAPPEL, BONNIE pct off 205.53

HARPER , PAT pct off 27.62

HATHAWAY, PHYLLIS M pct off 203.19

HATTRUP , LAURIE pct off 203.58

HAUGEN , DONALD pct off 285.03

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

eq 766.00

HEIDT-JOHNSON, LORI pct off 201.24

HINES, LINDSEY pct off 209.43

HOBSON , MATTHEW pct off 207.48

HOEPPNER , PATRICIA pct off 202.02

HOLT , GREG pct off 275.28

HONAKER , MARLENE pct off 207.09

HOOVER, DEAN pct off 209.82

HOOVER, JANICE pct off 195.00

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 432.21

HUFFMAN, MARY pct off 198.90

HUNDLEY, WILLIAM pct off 202.02

IMMERZEEL, CHARLES pct off 198.90

IA SEC OF STATE supl 91.20

IA ASSOC OF CO AUDITORS

dues 150.00

JACKSON, PATRICIA ANN pct off 268.65

JARDON, AMY pct off 340.63

JONES , KATHRYN pct off 265.53

JORDAN, DONNA pct off 45.24

KAMP, BETH pct off 241.24

KEHOE , RITA pct off 266.31

KERN, CLAUDIA pct off 209.43

KEVE, ANITA pct off 276.06

KEVE, STEVE pct off 200.46

KINSINGER, PATRICIA pct off 273.33

KOCH SANDRA KATHLEEN

pct off 232.44

KOCH, JOHN E pct off 198.90

KRATOSKA, JERRY pct off 206.70

KRAUS, MAUREEN pct off 212.16

KRUEGER, KALHA pct off 263.17

LEMMON , KAY E pct off 297.03

LEWIS KIM E pct off 183.58

LONG, LOIS pct off 296.34

LOVELL , LYNN RALPH pct off 281.13

LYNCH, MARJORIE pct off 203.19

MARTIN, JERRY pct off 345.76

MARTINEZ, WANDA pct off 201.63

MCCLAIN , GREG pct off 210.60

MCCOLLOUGH , GAIL E pct off 207.48

MCROBERTS, MICHAEL pct off 228.15

MEGGISON , SHARON pct off 202.02

MELICHAR , HELEN J pct off 221.52

MIKESKA , JUDITH pct off 209.04

MILLER, AMY pct off 245.14

MOWERY, THERESA pct off 286.98

MULLNIX , MARTHA pct off 286.20

NEELY , CONNIE J pct off 209.82

NELSON , MARY K pct off 201.24

NELSON , WILLIAM D pct off 196.56

NICHOLS , PAMELA J pct off 202.02

NICHOLS , ROBERTA L pct off 155.00

NICHOLSON, TAMMY pct off 207.87

NICKEL, SHARON pct off 276.06

NIELSON , JOAN pct off 255.00

NOLTENSMEIER , GAIL pct off 273.33

NORRIS , KATHLEEN pct off 161.40

ODONNELL, OLETHA pct off 198.51

OESTERLE , CHRISTINE pct off 292.44

OPPMAN , JILL pct off 291.16

OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH

rent 50.00

OVE , JO ANNE pct off 206.70

OWCZAREK , ESTHER M pct off 199.68

PAYNE , ROD mil 38.61

POLLOCK , CINDY pct off 204.36

POTTER, LEE pct off 212.94

POWER, CAROL pct off 287.37

PRICE , SUSAN pct off 270.60

PRITCHETT , KATHY pct off 274.50

RALSTON, DAVID pct off 201.63

RAVN , DOROTHY SUE pct off 202.80

RAVN , LARRY W pct off 211.77

REAGAN, CAROL pct off 195.00

REAGAN, CRAIG pct off 201.24

REAGAN, NICOLETTA pct off 195.00

REDFEARN , SHERIDAN pct off 262.02

REINHARDT , LAVONNE pct off 201.63

REKERS , MARY pct off 322.30

REWOLDT, TONI pct off 204.75

RICHTER, ANN pct off 265.53

RITCHIE, MARGARET F pct off 80.28

RIVER’S EDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH rent 30.00

ROBINSON , CAROL A pct off 272.94

ROBINSON , HEATHER pct off 24.46

ROLLAND , REBECCA pct off 222.30

RUDEN, RICHARD pct off 219.18

RYDER TRANSPORTATION SVCS

eq rent 538.80

ST MARY OF MT CARMEL rent 50.00

ST PAUL UNITED METHODIST

rent 30.00

ST TIMOTHYS UNITED METH CH

rent 30.00

SALKELD , VIRGINIA pct off 207.48

SCHMIDT SHIRLEY pct off 53.65

SCHMITZ JEROME J mil 8.97

SCHMITZ PATRICIA J pct off 210.21

SCHNEIDER, LINDA pct off 205.92

SCHONS, JOANN pct off 200.85

SCHOO OLIVER pct off 199.68

SCHROEDER, MARSHA pct off 205.14

SEARS GLEN mil 22.23

SEARS PATRICIA pct off 267.09

SERFLING PATRISHA pct off 204.75

SHARP-LINDQUIST, BARB

pct off 202.41

SHAW, LAUREL pct off 208.26

SHEA, JANE pct off 205.53

SHIMPACH , VIRGINIA pct off 202.02

SILVA, SHARON pct off 287.76

SMITH, DIXIE pct off 205.92

SONKSEN FAITH pct off 203.97

SORENSEN, MARGARET pct off 202.80

SORGE PATTI pct off 309.82

SPAKE, DAVID L pct off 287.37

STECH LYNAE pct off 180.07

STEFFEN MARGARET A pct off 221.52

STENSLAND, ANDREW pct off 209.82

STEVENSON BONNIE pct off 213.33

STEWART, JAMES pct off 200.46

STOKES SALENE pct off 201.24

STRACK DAVID C pct off 281.13

TAYLOR JANET pct off 200.85

TEGTMEIER, ALINE J pct off 131.16

THORNTON MARILYN K pct off 267.48

TISDALE ANTHONY pct off 196.17

TISDALE MAXINE pct off 262.80

TOLBERT GAILE M pct off 207.87

TRASK, CONNIE mil 4.68

TRUAX, MARCIA pct off 202.80

TUCKER , JOHN D pct off 77.16

VEEDER RYAN mil 35.10

VOIGTS, DAVID pct off 268.64

VOLLENWEIDER , TOM pct off 210.60

VOSS, SANDRA pct off 216.06

WALKER PATRICIA L pct off 66.52

WALKER RUTH pct off 211.38

WALLACE, SHERYL pct off 209.43

WALTERS, LOLA pct off 218.40

WASENIUS, JUDY pct off 198.90

WEBER, DAVID pct off 206.70

WELCHER, DANIEL pct off 256.56

WELCHER, JANA pct off 198.51

WESTENDORF, MICHELLE

pct off 320.52

WICKERSHAM, TOM pct off 237.34

WITT, RICHARD pct off 202.02

WITT JANET L pct off 207.09

WITZEL , BARBARA pct off 279.18

WOOD BEVERLY pct off 207.87

WOOD PATRICIA A pct off 223.08

WRIGHT, SANDRA pct off 204.36

YAKISH SALLY pct off 206.31

YORDANOFF , DONNA pct off 205.14

ZAHN VIRGINIA pct off 209.43

KIENAST , ABBI mil 15.99

MASSINA JOLENE mil 1.63

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

DEWITT MARTINSON JANET mil 188.76

RURAL BASIC FUND

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 14,724.76

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

ACCESS SYSTEMS supl 140.99

ANTON SALES supl 386.75

ASPRO INC supl 1,673.90

BMC AGGREGATES svc 24,902.87

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 1,315.86

MENARDS WLOO eq 49.30

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 127.96

SLED SHED svc 26.66

US BANK misc 1,549.44

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL eq rent 4.96

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPL supl 49.75

CF UTILITIES util 96.09

CENTURYLINK svc 61.79

CINTAS CORP svc 28.70

E CENTRAL IA COOP supl 130.00

HEFFRON SVCS svc 2,195.90

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS svc 17,206.00

IA DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION svc 9,850.14

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC supl 105.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 1,240.27

MUTUAL WHEEL CO eq 147.30

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 562.09

NETWORKFLEET INC eq 86.34

PAUL NIEMANN CONSTRUCTION

svc 49,434.51

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS

svc 139.40

TERRACON CONSULTANTS INC

svc 2,950.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 254.15

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO eq 667.74

RECORDER’S RECORD MGT

IOWA CO RECORDERS ASSOC

svc 1,394.05

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 78.24

KEEFE SUPL CO food 1,529.48

MCKEE FOODS food 28.72

US BANK supl 1,017.23

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB food 658.88

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

SLED SHED eq 288.96

US BANK misc 529.99

PHEASANTS FOREVER supl 925.00

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND VIETH CONSTRUCTION CORP

svc 349,505.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 34,294.34

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 132,837.85

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 3,399.65

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP tel 668.12

SWISHER & COHRT svc 129.50

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC prts/lbr 65.00

MEHMEN, MAUREEN mil 72.39

HAZARDOUS MAT REG TRAINING CTR

misc 1,406.09

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND COPYWORKS svc 149.27

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

ALLEN MEML HOSP svc 93.29

ALLEN OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH SVCS svc 226.00

AMERICAN BOTTLING CO supl 201.60

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 604.25

BCG DATA SVCS svc 7,430.34

BTX IOWA INC svc 189.91

CENTURY CONTRACTORS svc 625.00 EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 143.24

HD SUPPLY FACILITIES MAINT LTD supl 590.17

HORIZON HCS INC svc 149.99

KCI USA svc 1,557.05

MARTIN BROS food/supl 8,826.53

MENARDS CF supl 60.66

NETWORK SVCS CO svc 449.71

PHOENIX TEXTILE CORP svc 932.00

PURCHASE POWER svc 520.99

US BANK misc 825.73

WITHAM AUTO CTR eq rpr 1,522.31

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

ep rpr 829.50

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. Assistant County Engineer Ryan Brennan said that crews are out touching up gravel roads that sustained storm damage. He said they haven’t found damage yet from last night’s storm. Marquis Road is now open for traffic but will close in mid-August for bridge repairs.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held June 12, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Schwartz moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL FUND – DHS 10,896.98 GENERAL FUND – MAINTEN. 10,896.98

SOCIAL SERVICES 17.94 GENERAL FUND – DHS 17.94

SOCIAL SERVICES 105.75 GENERAL FUND – DHS 105.75

SOCIAL SERVICES 1,006.38 GENERAL FUND – MAINTEN. 1,006.38

ROAD USE 286,108.98 ROAD USE 286,108.98

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for PreferredOne Administrative Services Inc. and Shield Technology Corporation.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Engineer’s Office for the following equipment: FA# 3665 Topcon FC2000 w TopSurve V7.1 in the amount of $237.15, FA# 3254 Trimble GeoXT handheld GPS receiver in the amount of $157.50, FA# 4199 Topcon TRL-35 Digital Radio Modem in the amount of $169.72.

2. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Iowa Regional Utilities Association, Newton, Iowa for placement of underground water pipe utility on county right-of-way crossing east to west under Acker Road generally located in Eagle Township Section Nineteen (19), Township Eight-seven (87) North, Range Thirteen (13) West and in Lincoln Township, Section Twenty-four (24), Township Eighty-seven (87) North, Range Fourteen (14) West as recommended by Ryan Brennan, Assistant County Engineer.

3. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Dunkerton Telephone Cooperative, Dunkerton, Iowa for placement of underground fiber utility at various locations in Sections 14, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 35, 36 Township 90N Range 11W as recommended by Ryan Brennan, Assistant County.

4. The Audit information for General Assistance outsourcing services provided by Eastside Ministerial, Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center, and Operation Threshold as submitted by Bob Lincoln, County Social Services Administrator.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The RETAIL PERMIT APPLICATION for Cigarette/Tobacco/Nicotine/Vapor products submitted by Kathy Brakebill d/b/a Kathy’s Korner, 1830 N Raymond Road, Dewar, Iowa.

2. The RETAIL PERMIT APPLICATION for Cigarette/Tobacco/Nicotine/Vapor products submitted by Chad Hoffman d/b/a Beaver Hills Country Club, 8230 Beaver Hills Drive, Cedar Falls, Iowa.

3. The RETAIL PERMIT APPLICATION for Cigarette/Tobacco/Nicotine/Vapor products submitted by Jerry Fratzke d/b/a Pronto BP, 7305 La Porte Road, Washburn, Iowa.

4. The RETAIL PERMIT APPLICATION for Cigarette/Tobacco/Nicotine/Vapor products submitted by Markham Inc. d/b/a La Porte Golf Club, 9699 Bishop Road, La Porte City, Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the COMMUNITY SERVICE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the Eastside Ministerial Alliance (EMA), Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center and Operation Threshold to establish requirements that each agency shall comply with to be entitled to allocate designated funds to eligible Black Hawk County residents applying for shelter and energy assistant effective July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Bob Lincoln, County Social Services (CSS) Administrator.

Koleen Schipper of CSS said the agreement has a 3% increase for administration costs, which was included in the FY19 budget, but no increase in allotments, which appear to be working well at the current level. She introduced new EMA Executive Director Debra Carr and EMA Board Member Pastor Thomas Flint.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MEDICAL DIRECTOR AGREEMENT between Country View Care Center and UnityPoint Clinic to provide one physician to serve as Medical Director of the facility effective July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Carol Laurie, Country View Provisional Administrator.

Laurie said the previous medical director has retired, and this arrangement has a lower monthly cost.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Grin and Grow Daycare, LLC for the term of July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2021 be approved and for Chair to sign for the same as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said that Grin and Grow pays 6.95% of building expenses, including staff salaries and benefits, based on its share of building floor space, amounting to $1300-$1500 a month.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase 1 laptop and docking station for $1,042.28 from Sterling Computers/CDW-G, to be used at the Health Department. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Wilson Restaurant Supply, Cedar Falls, IA, for the replacement of the condensing units at the Jail for the kitchen walk-in cooler and freezer units with a bid of $15,745.67 be approved and for the chair to sign as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said the three condensing units were original equipment that have been repaired several times and have reached the end of their useful life. He said that they will be purchased from the Jail Commissary Fund.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz that the APPOINTMENT of Sharon Droste to the Black Hawk County Civil Service Board be approved, effective July 1, 2018. Motion carried.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that providing CONSENT to the City of Waterloo for the annexation of 20.22 acres of land along the east side of North Elk Run Road, located northwest of 4455 Remington Road, and providing CONSENT to the City of Waterloo on the Expansion of the Northeast Industrial Area Urban Renewal and Redevelopment Plan and TIF District Amendment No. 5, and authorize the Chair to sign necessary documents.

Waterloo City Planner Aric Schroeder said the city has a purchase agreement to buy 20 acres adjacent to the city contingent on the city annexing the land and including it in the Northeast Industrial Tax Increment Financing District. He said there is no planned use for it at this time, and until there is it will continue to be used for agricultural production.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Laylin said that the county has once again received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Financial Officers Association, and she congratulated Finance Director Susan Deaton.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor