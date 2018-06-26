UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Regular Board Meeting

June 18, 2018

(pending board approval)

Call to Order: Board President Kevin Sash called the regular meeting to order at 6:01p.m. The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Kristi Martin, Cathy Niebergall, and Jenna Scott. Absent: Corey Lorenzen and Brandon Paine.

Agenda: The agenda was revised to include the following: add item 11a. to approve bread bid and under item 20 Appointments, add Jared Pospisil as extended year special education summer school teacher and Adrianne Hoppenworth as D-G Elem K-2 special education teacher. On a motion by Niebergall, second by Scott, the agenda was approved as amended. Motion carried 5-0.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) Professional Development: teams meeting to plan for PD days next year. 2) Financial Update: a. Fiscal year closes in two weeks, b. Medicaid reimbursement is up $13,000 over last year. With one student graduating from River Hills this year, next year’s reimbursement will go down. 3) Facility Update: a. D-G Daycare plans are at the fire marshal’s office for approval and continues to be on a very tight timeline to complete, b. Dysart Park Ball Diamond: waiting for the $3,000 invoice to be sent, c. A meeting with the architect is set for next week to go over the facility plan, d. Area beyond the outfield fence at baseball diamond: considering putting the area between the highway and the fence into prairie so it doesn’t need to be mowed. Board consensus was to look into doing that, e. Summer maintenance is underway. 4) Transportation: a. The position of Transportation Coordinator is being advertised, b. New buses are in and will be received after July 1st, c. New lawn mowers are in and will be received after July 1st. 5) Technology: a. The request to purchase additional chromebooks is on the agenda, b. We are seeking design specification options for new wireless networks. The high school and elementary buildings will be the first areas for implementation. 6) Marketing Plan: Supt Fleshner shared some of the analytics for the District website and Facebook page. 7) Staffing Update: a. K-2 Special Education position at D-G Elem is on agenda, b. Head Boys’ Basketball position is on agenda. 8) Daycare: Will be very close on the timeline to have the daycare in place by August 1st. 9) Baccalaureate: HS Principal Cayton set up meeting to talk to pastors about baccalaureate. One pastor showed up. Will be trying to set up another meeting in the future. 10) IASB Convention 2018: The convention will be in November. 11) July Preview: District Employee Handbook will be on agenda.

Superintendent Evaluation (Closed Session): Niebergall made a motion to go into closed session as authorized by section 21.5(1)(a) of the open meetings law to review or discuss records which are required or authorized to be kept confidential, second by DeWinter. Roll call vote: Sash – aye, Scott – aye, DeWinter – aye, Martin – aye, Niebergall – aye. Motion carried 5-0. The board went into closed session at 6:16 pm.

On a motion by Niebergall, second by Scott, the board voted to go out of closed session. Roll call vote: Scott – aye, DeWinter – aye, Martin – aye, Niebergall – aye, Sash – aye. Motion carried 5-0. The board went into open session at 8:20 pm.

Approve High School Handbook: On a motion by Scott, second by DeWinter, the board approved the high school handbook, with one correction regarding silver cord. Motion carried 5-0.

Approve Middle School Handbook: On a motion by DeWinter, second by Martin, the board approved the middle school handbook. Motion carried 5-0.

Approve LPC Elementary Handbook: On a motion by Scott, second by Niebergall, the board approved the LPC Elementary handbook. Motion carried 5-0.

Approve D-G Elementary Handbook: On a motion by DeWinter, second by Martin, the board approved the D-G Elementary handbook. Motion carried 5-0.

Approve 2018-2019 Milk Bids: On a motion by DeWinter, second by Scott, the board accepted the Anderson-Erickson firm milk bid for the 2018-2019 school year. Motion carried 5-0.

Approve 2018-2019 Bread Bids: On a motion by DeWinter, second by Niebergall, the board accepted the Bimbo Bakery bread bid for the 2018-2019 school year. Motion carried 5-0.

Approve Technology Support Services: On a motion by Niebergall, second by DeWinter, the board approved contracting with Encompass of Iowa for 2018-2019 technology services. Motion carried 5-0.

Approve 2018-2019 Chromebook Purchase: On a motion by Scott, second by Martin, the board approved purchasing 300 Chromebook 5190s from Erb’s Technology Solutions at a cost of $84,000. Motion carried 5-0.

Approve Schedule for Monthly Transfers from Capital Projects to Debt Services Sinking Fund for Payment of Principal and Interest in the Amount of $52,000 per month from July 2018 through June 2019: On a motion by Niebergall, second by Scott, the board approved the monthly transfers of $52,000 from Capital Projects to the Debt Service Bond Sinking Fund from July 2018 through June 2019. Motion carried 5-0.

Approve the Following Activity Transfers – Transfer of activity ticket revenue to extra-curricular accounts in activity fund that honored activity tickets; Transfer of portion of balances in HS Volleyball, B Basketball, G Basketball, Football, Baseball, Softball, G Track, B Track, Soccer, and HS Concessions activity fund accounts to cover activity accounts with deficit balances at the end of the current fiscal year; Transfer of portion of balances in MS General Athletics and MS Concessions activity fund accounts to cover activity accounts with deficit balances at the end of the current fiscal year. (High School activity accounts may be used if deficits exceed MS General Athletics and Concessions Balances.); Transfer of portion of balance of Annual-Prior Years to cover Annual 2017 deficit balance; High school annuals to clear elementary annual deficits; Magazine Sales: Transfer 75% of magazine sales profits to MS General Athletics and 25% of magazine sales profits to class funds of grades 6, 7, and 8, according to sales percentages of each class (class funds are used to pay for prom expenses in junior year); Transfer student activity checking interest to activity accounts with gate receipts; Transfer student activity savings interest to activity accounts with balances over $1,000; Transfer from General High School Principal account to clear Silver Cord deficit and also close Silver Cord Account in the Activity Account: On a motion by Niebergall, second by Scott, the board approved the requested transfers for the Activity Fund. Motion carried 5-0.

Salary Adjustment for Hourly Staff: The salary adjustments include a $1.00/hour increase for Cara Glenn and a $0.50/hour increase for Deb Wilson, both in the food service department. On a motion by Niebergall, second by Martin, the board approved the requested salary adjustments. Motion carried 5-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the May 21, 2018 board meeting; Claims to be paid; Financial Reports; Personnel: Resignations – Jane Aswegan as Kindergarten Teacher, LPC Elem, Kyle Kuhlers as Business Education Teacher, HS, Sam Newton as Transportation Coordinator, Brian Zuck as (1st) Asst Girls’ Basketball, HS, Appointments – Jane Aswegan as Summer School Teacher, LPC Elem, Vanessa Arhart as Summer School Teacher, LPC Elem, Miranda Bauer as 1st Grade Teacher, D-G Elem (Voluntary transfer), Chad Bergmeier as Business Education Teacher, HS, Joan Getz as Summer School Assoc, LPC Elem, Tracie Grosse as Summer School Teacher, LPC Elem, Dan Hensing as Head Boys’ Basketball, Adrianne Hoppenworth as K-2 Special Education Teacher, D-G Elem, Marcy Johanningmeier as Summer School Assoc, LPC Elem, Michelle Keegan as Summer School Teacher, D-G Elem, Michelle Keegan as Summer School Teacher, MS, Jodi Keller as Summer School Teacher, LPC Elem, Lisa Kesten as Summer School Teacher, LPC Elem, Dana Neuman as 2nd Grade Teacher, LPC Elem, Sherry Parker as Summer School Teacher, D-G Elem, Amy Paulhus as Summer School Assoc, LPC Elem, Angela Petersen as Summer School Teacher, D-G Elem, Jared Pospisil as Summer School (Extended Year Spec Educ) HS/MS, Sarah Pospisil as Summer School Teacher, LPC Elem, Abbi Rust as Summer School Teacher, LPC Elem, Becky Schmitz as K-2 Special Education Teacher, LPC Elem (Voluntary transfer), Sara Steuk as Summer School Teacher, D-G Elem, Ellen Stwalley as Summer School Assoc, LPC Elem, Ellen Stwalley as Summer School Assoc, (Extended Year Spec Educ), LPC Elem; Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Scott, second by DeWinter, the board approved the consent agenda. Motion carried 5-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by DeWinter, second by Niebergall, the meeting adjourned at 9:15 pm. Motion carried 5-0.

Kevin Sash, President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

INVOICES APPROVED

June 18, 2018

GENERAL FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC, HS COPIER MAINTENANCE, 245.67

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL, HS IND TECH SUPPLIES, 333.30

ALLIANT ENERGY/IPL, NATURAL GAS, 610.64

ARP, AMANDA, 5/24 FINGERPRINT REIMB, 21.65

BAGENSTOS, JIM, 5/21 LETTERING ON #46 GRAY FORD PICKUP, 148.40

BECK, LOUIS, MAY 2018 MLG REIMB, 833.19

BILL DORAN COMPANY, FLOWERS FOR GRADUATION, 246.24

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL, INC, LPC BUS GARAGE – TRASH BIN, 45.00

BMO HARRIS MASTERCARD HOTELS, SUPPLIES, SOFTWARE PROGRAMS, 2,106.30

BP BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, GASOLINE, 454.10

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE, GASOLINE/SUPPLIES, 3,355.79

CAYTON, JAMES, HS – TUBS FOR CHROMEBOOKS, 53.64

CEDAR FALLS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, FY18 TLC STUDENT TUITION, 167.81

CEDAR VALLEY ARBORETUM & BOTANICAL GARDENS, D-G ELEM FIELD TRIP, 216.00

CENTRAL IOWA DIST, INC, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 12,707.00

CENTRAL RIVERS AREA EDUCATION AGENCY, FY18 2ND SEM WORK EXP/TRANSITION SERV, 4,604.75

CENTURY LINK, MAY LONG DISTANCE CHARGES, 100.84

CITY OF DYSART, UTILITIES, 8,015.88

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY CO, LLC, DIESEL FUEL, 1,525.82

CR CONVEYING, INC, HS IND TECH SUPPLIES, 599.04

CRAWFORD, AMY AND KIRK, 6/1 REIM SUMMER DRIV ED FEE, 300.00

D & K PRODUCTS, DYSART – GROUNDS MAINTENANCE, 135.00

DABNEY, DENNIS, 5/24 DOT PHYSICAL REIMB, 70.00

DON SCHMITZ & SONS, INC, ROCK – EAST SIDE OF LPC BUS GARAGE, 2,776.50

DYSART POST OFFICE, PO BOX #159 – BOX RENT, 92.00

DYSART TIRE & SERVICE, INC, VEHICLE REPAIRS, 834.45

EMPLOYEE BENEFIT SYSTEMS PSF INSUR RUN OUT 9/1/18 – 11/30/2018, 2,328.13

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, JUNE TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 5,571.00

EPCO LTD, INC, LPC ELEM – MAP RAILS, 446.00

FAMILIES FIRST COUNSELING SERVICES, MAY 2018 COUNSELING SERVICES, 3,003.00

FAREWAY STORES, INC, HS FCS SUPPLIES, 26.39

FARMERS COOP TELEPHONE CO, LOCAL SVC/INTERNET, 1,315.26

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES, INC #1657, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 361.08

FOSS, LESA, 5/31 FCS MLG REIMB, 5.78

GARY’S THRIFTWAY FOODS, HS FCS SUPPLIES, 104.60

GLADBROOK-REINBECK COMMUNITY SCHOOL, FY18 SHARED MS COUNSELOR- J AALDERKS, 28,823.39

GROUT MUSEUM, D-G ELEM 4TH GRADE FIELD TRIP, 327.60

HATCH GRADING & CONTRACTING, INC, BLACK DIRT – DYSART BUS BARNS, 300.00

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, EMC2 PROGRAM, 600.00

HEINEMANN, D-G/LPC ELEM SINA SUPPLIES, 10,494.00

HENNINGER ELECTRIC, LPC ELEM ELECTRICAL REPAIR – WASH ROOM, 193.71

HERFF JONES, HS DIPLOMA/COVERS, 1,567.35

HUDSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL, FY18 BOYS SOCCER – 11 @ $150/EA, 1,650.00

IOWA ASSOC OF AGRICULTURAL EDUCATORS, JUNE 2018 AG ED CONFERENCE – BECK, 350.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK, HS INTERNET, 1,097.60

IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES, MAY MEDICAID REIMB – NON-FED PORTION, 18,092.02

IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION, BACKGROUND CHECK – AMANDA ARP, 41.00

JENKINS, STEVE, REIMB DRIVERS EDUC FEE, 300.00

JESUP COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, FY18 2ND SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT, 38,648.40

JOHN’S QWIK STOP, GASOLINE, 288.27

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN, INC, BOARD MINUTES/BILLS PUBLISHED, PRINTING, 1,028.43

LA PORTE CITY TELEPHONE CO., 1,302.91

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES, UTILITIES, 10,142.21

LAMPO GROUP, INC, THE, HS BUSINESS EDUC SOFTWARE, 380.00

LAPORTE MOTOR SUPPLY, INC, VEHICLE REPAIR PARTS, 47.46

LOCKSPERTS, INC, HS SERVICE CALL – REKEY, 251.50

MANATT’S, LPC BUS GARAGE – CONCRETE BARRIER, 110.00

MATT MCMANUS IMPACT, LLC., HS HONOR GRADUATE MEDALS, 489.50

MENARD, INC, CLASSROOM/CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 2,104.67

MERCER H&B ADMIN -IOWA FIDUCIARY, JULY INSURANCE PREMIUMS, 154,716.99

MERITAIN HEALTH, JULY FLEX ADMIN FEES, 327.54

ORKIN, LLC, PEST CONTROL, 281.48

P & K MIDWEST INC, MOWER REPAIR PARTS, SUPPLIES, 229.78

PITNEY BOWES EASY PERMIT POSTAGE, HS/MS POSTAGE, 1,200.00

PONT, VALARIE AND BRIAN, REIMB SUMMMER DRIV EDUC FEE, 300.00

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES, HS MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 111.58

PRAIRIE FIRE CHILDREN’S THEATRE, MS DEPOSIT FOR FEB 17-23, 2019 RESIDENCY, 400.00

PROVIDENT LIFE AND ACCIDENT INSURANCE COMPANY, MAY INSURANCE PREMIUMS, 763.76

QUILL, DISTRICT OFFICE SUPPLIES, 11.19

RICOH USA, INC, DISTRICT OFFICE COPIER MAINTENANCE, 28.15

ROBBINS, WHITNEY, MAY 2018 MLG REIMB, 109.82

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO, BUS REPAIRS, PARTS, 1,111.02

SHAMROCK LAWN SERVICE, MS TRACK – VEGETATION CONTROL/ROUND-UP, 60.00

SOCIAL THINKING, LPC ELEM – ZONE OF REGULATION – SINA, 1,719.44

SPENCE FERTILIZER CO., GROUND MAINTENANCE – ROUNDUP, 72.57

STOAKES, CORINDY, MAY 2018 TLC MLG REIMB, 23.12

STOAKES, DAWN, MAY MLG REIMB, 109.82

SWISHER & COHRT, PLC, MAY LEGAL SERVICES, 140.00

SYNCHRONY BANK/AMAZON, CLASSROOM/CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 773.90

TERRY’S FOOD CENTER, MS PROMOTION.ETIQUETTE MEAL SUPPLIES, 201.57

THARP DESIGN & LETTERING, HS FRC ROBOTICS CAPS, 340.00

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, BUS GLASS, 34.02

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC, MEDICAID ADMIN FEE, 2,045.29

TIMMER, MICHEL, 6/11 DOT PHYSICAL REIMB, 70.00

TRUNCK, TERRY, 5/30 DOT PHYSICAL REIMB, 60.00

UNI SCIENCE EDUCATION RESOURCE CENTER, 2018 FOSS SUMMER INSTITUTE, 100.00

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, FY18 REIMB FOR SUPPLIES, 458.36

URB’S DO IT BEST HARDWARE, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 492.45

VAN METER INDUSTRIAL, INC., MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 279.18

WEST MUSIC CO, MS BAND RESALE SUPPLIES, 198.29

YMCA OF GREATER DES MOINES, MS LEADERSHIP TEAM CAMP, 320.00

YOUNG PLUMBING AND HEATING, HS BACK FLOW, 2,331.28

Fund Total: 341,810.87

MANAGEMENT FUND

LA PORTE CITY INSURANCE AGENCY, DELETE 2005 F150/ADD 2012 F150, 24.00

Fund Total: 24.00

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, JUNE TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 2,638.00

FUSION FORWARD LLC, JULY MARKETING, DESIGN, & PR SERVICES, 1,200.00

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, PRINTER/COPIER AGREEMENT, 2,855.40

MIDWEST COMPUTER PRODUCTS, INC, HS AUDITORIUM PROJECTOR, SCREEN, 12,867.47

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO, BUS #4 – REPLACE FUEL TANK, 3,556.16

Fund Total: 23,117.03

CAPITAL PROJECTS

MARTIN GARDNER ARCHITECTURE, CONSTRUCTION DOCUMENTS, 2,754.00

Fund Total: 2,754.00