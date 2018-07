Waterloo, Iowa June 26, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IPERS ipers 104,110.30

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 649.63

IRS fed pay 56,760.30

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 29,104.87

IPERS ipers 102,755.97

SSA fica 96,356.41

BHC SHERIFF oth pay 374.71

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 180.50

A TECH/FREEMAN ALARM svc 72.00

ACES svc 446.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 458.78

BAUER BUILT TIRE svc 756.19

BICKLEY, MARK svc 620.00

BMC AGGREGATES supl 1,278.99

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 19,744.58

CDW GOVERNMENT INC svc 6,345.64

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 94.27

CONTROL INSTALLATIONS OF IA

eq rpr 974.70

COURIER publ 688.32

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

prts/lbr 5,581.58

DWD INVESTMENTS rent 300.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC

util 2,355.07

FASTENAL CO prts 38.90

FULLER, ANGELA svc 1,050.00

JOHNSTONE SUPL prts 30.55

KARENS PRINT RITE svc 145.00

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 12.50

KUCHENBERG, RANDALL rent 200.00

MANATTS supl 2,820.00

MARCO INC svc 396.64

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 300.00

MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL

supl 607.51

MEADOW RIDGE WLOO rent 250.00

MENARDS CF misc 185.51

MENARDS WLOO supl 52.79

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 200.00

NAPHCARE INC svc 98,957.52

NEOPOST USA INC eq rent 117.00

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

maint 130.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 3,601.52

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 32.26

RACOM CORP svc 250.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 2,792.57

SANDEES LTD supl 349.60

SCOTT, TRAVIS reimb 120.00

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS svc 83.04

BROWN HEATH reimb 120.00

BUCK BRENDA mil 53.04

FINKE ALAN reimb 120.00

GRUENWALD EDWARD reimb 120.00

KOELLING NICHOLE reimb 120.00

MORGAN MICHELLE mil 97.11

NELSON ELOISE A mil 70.59

NIELSEN , ANN-MARIE mil 154.71

NORTHRUP CHERRIE reimb 120.00

PETERSEN TROY reimb 245.00

RUTLEDGE, JODI reimb 120.00

SWINGEN STANLEY JR reimb 120.00

VAN MEETEREN BRIAN reimb 120.00

WOOD , MARIANNE S mil 135.79

AFLAC ins 2,104.57

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61

oth pay 662.94

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 8.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 2,281.15

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 608.30

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 486.95

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 5,297.34

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 1,187.13

POTTAWATTAMIE CO SHERIFF

oth pay 400.08

PECU oth pay 24,159.04

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oh 2,526.48

TRANSWORLD SYSTEMS INC

oth pay 155.93

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 875.00

ALLAMAKEE CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 4,756.91

BHC EMS ASSOC reimb 4,301.54

BHC LANDFILL svc 227.98

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 775.75

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 470.00

BRANNON, RYAN rent 200.00

BREITBACH, TRUDY rent 200.00

BREMER COUNTY reimb 5,254.38

BUCHANAN CO HEALTH CTR

reimb 2,910.91

BUCHANAN CO PUBLIC HEALTH DEPT reimb 663.29

C&C WELDING & SAND BLASTING

eq 32.00

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 200.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 9.89

CF UTILITIES util 917.50

CEDAR VALLEY COMM SUPPORT SVC rent 200.00

CENTURYLINK tel 1,139.78

CENTURYLINK tel 446.40

CENTURYLINK tel 501.76

CENTURYLINK tel 83.60

CITY OF GRUNDY CENTER AMBULANCE DEPT reimb 3,739.81

CONFERENCE TECHNOLOGIES

svc 4,145.92

COOLEY PUMPING svc 135.00

COUNTRY VIEW ipers 2,433.61

COVENANT MED CTR INC svc 832.00

DEWBERRY ARCHITECTS INC

svc 1,250.00

E CENTRAL IA COOP supl 206.64

ECOLAB CTR eq rent 355.12

EDGE MGMT GROUP rent 250.00

EQUITY VESTORS rent 200.00

EVELAND JOHN rent 200.00

FARM & HOME PUBLISHERS

supl 580.00

FEDEX svc 194.64

FIT svc 300.00

GASLIGHT VILLA MOBILE HOME PARK rent 200.00

GRUNDY CO reimb 1,027.75

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 730.60

HIGHLAND PARK rent 475.00

HOWARD CO reimb 3,976.93

HY VEE ACCTS RECEIVABLE

supl 58.90

IMAGE SOLUTIONS supl 1,633.95

IN THE LOOP PROPERTIES rent 200.00

INTERNATL ACADEMY OF EMERG DISPATCH educ 250.00

IOWA COUNTIES INFORMATION TECH svc 50.00

IA DEPT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

svc 150.00

IOWA SHOW PRODUCTIONS util 50.00

JAMES PAULSON rent 500.00

KEARNS FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

KEARNS, KELSEY svc 1,500.00

KOZAK, KARL reimb 120.00

KRAMER SAUSAGE CO food 111.36

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 26.04

LAIDIG, DANA mil 173.32

LANE 7 rent 650.00

LINDA HALL LAW FIRM & MEDIATION SVCS svc 102.00

LPC VETERINARY CLINIC svc 108.99

MASS ENTERPRISE INC rent 200.00

MEDIACOM svc 199.95

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 335.98

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 666.94

MIDWEST SPECIAL INSTRUMENTS

svc 380.00

MYERS, WADE reimb 120.00

MYERS POLARIS INC eq 4,544.00

NELSON LARRY rent 300.00

NORTHWEST SHUTTLE educ 500.00

OPERATION THRESHOLD rent 250.00

OREILLY AUTO STORES prts 25.61

PALMER LUTHERAN HEALTH CTR INC reimb 4,304.06

PRESERVE AT CROSSROADS

rent 250.00

PUSNIK, ADRIJANA food 15.00

QUALITY CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION rent 325.00

QUILL CORP supl 175.08

REGIONAL HEALTH SVCS OF HOWARD CO reimb 5,805.13

REGIONAL HEALTH SVCS OF HOWARD CO reimb 13,281.13

RESERVE ACCOUNT svc 3,000.00

REUTER, JULIE svc 1,000.00

RICOH USA INC supl 1,645.15

ROTTINGHAUS KAREN A & JAMES J misc 431.58

S&S RENTALS rent 225.00

SACRED HEART CHURCH rent 150.00

SCHOO, LEON J rent 275.00

SHRED MASTER INC svc 112.56

SNYDER & ASSOCIATES svc 17,495.00

SPAHN AND ROSE LUMBER CO

supl 2,131.75

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc 926.55

STANARD & ASSOCIATES INC

supl 45.00

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 53.49

STOKES WELDING supl 49.40

STS RENTALS rent 200.00

SVS INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

US POST OFFICE svc 188.67

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP

reimb 7,977.37

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP

svc 1,028.50

URBS DO IT BEST HDWR supl 65.12

US CELLULAR svc 1,631.62

US CELLULAR svc 234.19

US CELLULAR svc 1,295.78

VERICOR MEDICAL SYSTEMS

supl 387.00

VETERANS MEML HOSP reimb 1,885.98

VETERANS MEML HOSP-ALLAMAKEE EMS ASSOC reimb 1,228.00

WASESKUK, ANGELA svc 750.00

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 10,107.05

WATERLOO MILLS CO supl 24.60

WATERLOO OIL CO fuel 5,641.29

WLOO WATER WORKS util 167.98

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 1,018.85

WAVERLY HEALTH CTR reimb 3,671.85

WELLS FARGO BANK rent 250.00

WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 541.11

WIEMERSLAGE, ROBERT A svc 400.38

WILLIAMS, LAUREN svc 1,500.00

WINDSTREAM

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS tel 3,197.18

WINNESHIEK CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 9,700.96

WINNESHIEK CO EMS ASSOC

reimb 2,615.85

WINNESHIEK MED CTR reimb 7,200.00

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

eq rpr 168.93

ANDERSON LYNDSEY reimb 120.00

BAUCH, KYLE reimb 120.00

GRIFFITH KIMBERLY educ 219.45

HAHN KATHLEEN educ 169.45

JONES SCOTT reimb 120.00

RIESBURG TIMMER JENNIFER

reimb 300.00

STEINER DELORES mil 27.42

SVOBODA, CONNIE reimb 120.00

TURNER TAMARA M reimb 120.00

WAGNER MICHELLE educ 134.60

WEIMER JAMES reimb 120.00

WESTENDORF JEREMY educ 202.01

WILLIAMS JANET R mil 54.29

SHELTON , KATHERINE reimb 120.00

HOWARD, KIMBERLY food 15.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND IPERS ipers 1,735.07

IRS fed pay 549.16

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 371.36

IPERS ipers 1,526.01

SSA fica 1,513.52

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 0.02

DOWELL KAREN mil 5.85

GERHOLDT , PENNY mil 16.07

LAMB , LISA mil 10.14

WEBER, MAUREEN mil 8.39

AFLAC ins 6.85

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61

oth pay 0.98

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 2.09

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 0.39

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 0.65

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 32.66

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 300.61

PECU oth pay 65.93

AMERICAN LEGION rent 75.00

ANTIQUE ACRES rent 75.00

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

svc 1,828.36

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH rent 30.00

RYDER TRANSPORTATION SVCS

svc 773.34

ST ANSGARS LUTHERAN CHURCH rent 50.00

ST JOHNS LUTHERAN CHURCH

rent 30.00

TRINITY AMERICAN LUTHERAN CHURCH rent 30.00

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS tel 16.40

REEL, TONIA mil 12.40

WINTER, AIMEE mil 10.14

COUNTY SERVICE FUND

IPERS ipers 3,398.14

IRS fed pay 1,718.08

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 960.72

IPERS ipers 3,064.61

SSA fica 3,010.05

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 18.00

LEISTIKOW, ASHLEY mil 60.06

BATES, FELICIA mil 721.50

DOWELL KAREN mil 431.73

KIEFER, APRIL mil 401.31

ROBY, HEATHER mil 57.72

THOME DEBRA J mil 28.99

AFLAC ins 6.16

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 116.53

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 26.32

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 22.90

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 165.00

PECU oth pay 25.00

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS tel 75.50

RURAL BASIC FUND

IPERS ipers 9,165.31

IRS fed pay 4,695.09

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,301.45

IPERS ipers 9,446.09

SSA fica 7,410.37

AFLAC ins 181.86

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 153.84

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 16.25

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 125.00

PECU oth pay 3,431.53

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 559.00

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IPERS ipers 12,536.44

IRS fed pay 7,118.31

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,813.92

IPERS ipers 12,651.31

SSA fica 12,507.56

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 25.00

BMC AGGREGATES svc 23,423.11

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 36.01

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 20.93

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIP eq 7,618.07

MENARDS CF misc 414.22

P&K MIDWEST prts 12.66

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 216.00

AFLAC ins 65.70

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 461.52

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 68.70

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 630.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 25.00

PECU oth pay 1,897.00

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 1,395.00

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL supl 310.08

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC eq rpr 155.00

CENTURYLINK tel 226.10

CINTAS CORP svc 28.70

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 904.58

FORTERRA PIPE & PRECAST

svc 12,177.24

CITY OF GILBERTVILLE util 68.54

HOTSY EQUIP CO INC supl 499.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES eq 1,767.50

ISU educ 150.00

LINDGREN GLASS PRODUCTS INC

svc 77.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 43.40

MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES

eq 235.75

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 2,572.76

MUTUAL WHEEL CO eq 92.44

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 102.08

OREILLY AUTO STORES prts 119.83

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 166.85

STAR EQUIPMENT LTD prts 78.46

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 427.06

WAVERLY TIRE CO supl 12.00

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS tel 29.12

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND HALL, ZACHARY svc 1,500.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IPERS ipers 148.52

IRS fed pay 75.32

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 25.33

IPERS ipers 163.47

SSA fica 168.08

BOB BARKER CO INC misc 2,722.87

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

mtr veh 15,573.00

KEEFE SUPL CO food 3,776.58

MCKEE FOODS food 114.88

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND SPENCE FARM FERTILIZER supl 448.45

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 745.44

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 321.26

RURAL SEWER FUND

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 281.37

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 85.59

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 3,351.60

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 25,744.80

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 239,231.65

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 63.54

SELF-INSUR/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND WITHAM AUTO CTR eq rpr 520.36

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 2,798.68

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IPERS ipers 618.09

IRS fed pay 421.58

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 239.07

IPERS ipers 618.09

SSA fica 635.52

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 143.01

CENTURYLINK tel 38.76

CENTURYLINK tel 1,255.56

CENTURYLINK tel 29.07

CENTURYLINK tel 89.22

CENTURYLINK tel 165.76

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc 1,586.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 259.98

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND IPERS ipers 547.58

IRS fed pay 331.65

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 172.81

IPERS ipers 547.58

SSA fica 555.70

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 2.98

INRCOG svc 7,629.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.21

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 50.00

CENTURYLINK tel 58.69

CENTURYLINK tel 400.32

MEDIACOM svc 135.90

US CELLULAR svc 181.78

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IPERS ipers 4,056.50

IRS fed pay 2,038.16

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,189.41

IPERS ipers 4,056.53

SSA fica 4,074.09

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 1.00

MARCO INC maint 185.23

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 74.31

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 51.55

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 1,295.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 144.76

PECU oth pay 2,441.00

KW ELECTRIC INC svc 3,600.00

RICOH USA INC svc 16,500.30

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 531.26

WELLMARK ins 9,005.93

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS tel 52.48

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

ABDUR RAHIM svc 1,521.25

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 678.16

BHC TREASURER misc 90,000.00

CITY OF WATERLOO misc 896.70

COLLEEN IRVINE mil 62.40

DEPT OF INSPECTIONS & APPEALS svc 80.00

DEPT OF INSPECTIONS & APPEALS svc 40.00

DEPT OF INSPECTIONS & APPEALS svc 60.00

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 222.26

GRP & ASSOCIATES svc 275.00

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 17,885.00

KOCH BROTHERS INC svc 362.23

MARTIN BROS food/supl 7,954.20

MARY LEONARD mil 31.20

NUCARA HOME MEDICAL supl 132.68

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC

svc 90.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL supl 662.28

STAPLES ADVANTAGE supl 147.88

UNITYPOINT AT HOME svc 2,653.49

UNITYPOINT CLINIC PSYCHIATRY

svc 120.00

US CELLULAR util 456.15

WLOO COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT

misc 43.28

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Little that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held June 19, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Laylin moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted:

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 98,845.00 GEN. FUND -COMMUN. 98,845.00

E911 – GO BONDS 17,017.57 CAPITAL IMPROVE. PLAN 17,017.57

GEN. SUPPLEMENTAL 1,303,997.75 GENERAL FUND 1,303,997.75

GENERAL 226,899.25 SECONDARY ROADS 226,899.25

RURAL BASIC 585,624.00 SECONDARY ROADS 585,624.00

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT., NAME POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

MAINS, JUSTIN M CIV DETENT OFF 18.15 18.15 6/4/2018 NEW HIRE

MORRISSEY, NICHOLE A OFFICE SPECIAL 15.42 16.09 6/3/2018 ANN STEP INCR

NELSON, NICHOLAS D CIV DETENT OFF 18.15 18.15 6/4/2018 NEW HIRE

OSMANCEVIC, ESMIRA DEPUTY SHERIFF 26.56 27.63 6/3/2018 ANN STEP INCR

REES, KIRSTEN L CIV DETENT OFF 18.78 19.44 6/3/2018 ANN STEP INCR

RECORDER, Sandie Smith

TRASK, CONSTANCE M OFFICE SPECIAL 15.42 16.09 6/3/2018 ANN STEP INCR

ATTORNEY, Brian Williams

EDWARDS, MOLLY K ASST CTY ATTY 33.26 34.86 6/3/2018 ANN STEP INCR

CONS COMM, Judy Flores

WINNINGER, LAURA A CIV DISPATCH 20.12 20.83 6/3/2018 ANN STEP INCR

COUNTRY VIEW, Carol Laurie

LIPPOLD, DANETTE D LIC PRACT NURSE 18.93 18.93 6/15/2018 TERM PEND

TODD, SHARNISHA S DEVELOP AIDE 15.47 16.1 6/3/2018 ANN STEP INCR

WILLIAMS, CHERIE A DEVELOP AIDE 16.10 16.76 6/3/2018 ANN STEP INCR

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

CLARK, ADAM J LABOR/EQUIP OP I 18.96 18.96 6/11/2018 NEW HIRE

VANDEEST, KENNETH D LABOR/EQUIP OP III 20.72 22.13 6/3/2018 ANN STEP INCR

VETERANS AFFAIRS, Kevin Dill

LOVELESS, YOLANDO L OFFICE SPECIAL 15.42 15.42 6/4/2018 NEW HIRE

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Anderson Erickson Dairy Company, Cintas Corporation and its Subsidiaries, Cramer & Associates Inc., Grin and Grow, INRCOG, Iowa State Agricultural Ext. Districts, and O’Neal Steel.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1 The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Rick Phillips Facility ID# 64788 located in Fox Township, Section Six-teen (16) at 10334 Indian Creek Road, Jesup, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Cedar Falls Utilities, Cedar Falls, Iowa for an underground electric fiber utility crossing on North Union Road as recommended by Ryan Brennan, Assistant County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the RECORDER’S REPORT OF FEES COLLECTED from Sandie L. Smith, County Recorder, for the period from May 1, 2018 through May 31, 2018 be received and placed on file with the County Auditor. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-207 from a request submitted by Phillip Shirk at 8902 Dysart Road to rezone 7.08 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to construct three new single family homes. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the ENGAGEMENT LETTER between Black Hawk County and Clifton Larson Allen, LLP, Cedar Rapids, Iowa for Auditing services for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018 in the amount of $58,700 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Susan Deaton, Finance Director.

Deaton said this is the second year of a three year agreement, with the cost increasing 3% a year.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin to approve the PERSONNEL TITLE CHANGE for Lesa Collum from Court Debt Recover Officer to Lead Worker effective June 26, 2018 as recommended by Brian Williams, County Attorney. Motion carried.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Century Roofing Co., Iowa City, IA, for roof repairs at the Country View Care Facility with a bid of $10,400.00 be approved as recommended by Carol Laurie, Provisional Administrator.

Superintendent of Maintenance Rory Geving said the membrane on the 1000 square foot flat roof, held down by rock ballast, is showing signs of wear and tear, causing a leak into the electrical room. He said once the rock and membrane are removed, they may find that some insulation has deteriorated, which can then be repaired.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Magsamen said that the Urban County Coalition lobbyists reported on the issues in the late legislature affecting the coalition’s members. He said that the Iowa State Association of Counties may bring suit against the state for passing Senate File 481, which forbids counties over 180,000 in population from altering their representation plan if they use the plan that has supervisors elected from districts, considering this contrary to the home rule provisions in Iowa law. He said the coalition may consider joining such a lawsuit. White said that this diminution of county home rule is an example of why this country isn’t the country he and other veterans fought for. He said that companies that lure workers from Mexico with signs placed at the border should be prosecuted.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor