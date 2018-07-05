Waterloo, Iowa June 26, 2018 (pm)

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at one-thirty o’clock (1:30) p.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors interviewed representatives of the two companies that bid on the purchase of the Country View Care Facility. The interview was primarily conducted by Mark Myers of Marcus and Millichap, which firm has been retained by the county to assist in the possible sale. He was assisted by Ryan Fleming of Marcus and Millichap, and questions were also asked by the supervisors, and by Attorney Eric Johnson, outside counsel engaged by the county for the possible sale.

The first company to be interviewed was Beacon Health Management, based in Tampa, Florida, whose representatives, Shane Gaukel and Andy Borzumato, participated by telephone. Gaukel and Borzumato gave an overview of their company, which was followed by numerous questions.

The second company to be interviewed was Pritok Capital, LLC, based in Chicago, Illinois, which was represented by Dan Feinstein. He gave a brief overview, which was followed by numerous questions.

After the completion of the interviews, Myers said he liked the fact that Pritok, which has four facilities in Minnesota and three in Wisconsin and several elsewhere, appears to be building a regional platform, whereas Beacon, which has facilities in Florida and Ohio only, appears to be attempting something new. He recommended visiting facilities of both companies over the next seven days with principal clinical and financial staff to get fuller impressions, and that the county should negotiate a letter of intent with one of them by the second week of July.

He also suggested that if the supervisors felt Pritok was a clear front-runner due to its higher offer, its closer proximity of facilities, and other considerations, they may wish to focus solely on visiting its facilities unless and until considerations arise that convince them to further engage with Beacon.

The supervisors discussed visiting the Pritok facility in Rochester, Minnesota. Little said that it is most important that key staff make the visit. Magsamen said that a majority of the Board could tour the facility if they visited in shifts of two or fewer.

Myers emphasized that Marcus and Millichap didn’t care which company the county chooses as long as it is a quality buyer, but that a company having other facilities in the area is a huge thing for him.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned at 4:06 pm.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor