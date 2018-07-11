BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES

June 28, 2018

The regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission was called to order at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 28, 2018 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Commissioners present: Sam Barrett, Tom Little (via phone), John Mardis, and Ron Welper. Brian Heath was absent.

AGENDA: Mardis/Barrett motion to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

MINUTES: Mardis/Barrett motion to approve the minutes from the May 24, 2018 regular meeting. Motion carried.

CLAIMS AND PAYMENTS: Mardis/Little resolution that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list); and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Barrett, Little, Mardis, and Welper. Resolution passed. Mardis/Barrett resolution to approve the Pay Request No. 3 for Connolly Construction, Inc. in the amount of $278,209.47, Roll call vote: Ayes: Barrett, Little, Mardis, and Welper. Resolution passed.

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT: Vette asked the Commission to approve the Agreement with Clean Harbors for HHW Disposal for the next 3 HHW Events. Little/Barrett motion to approve. Motion carried. Vette informed the Commission of the history of the firewood quarantine in the state due to the Emerald Ash Borer infestation and how it relates to Waste Tech allowing wood to leave the landfill for the intended use of firewood. Mardis/Barrett motion to allow Waste Tech to release the firewood from the landfill at their discretion, with Waste Tech accepting full liability and responsibility. Motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT: Mardis/Barrett motion to adjourn the meeting at 10:21 a.m. Motion carried. The next meeting of the Commission is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 26, 2018, in the Council Chambers, Waterloo City Hall, Waterloo, Iowa.

Schedule of bills:

Anderson, Lyndsey reimbursement 110.64

BMC Aggregates L.C. rock 1,952.31

Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co. accounting 920.00

CenturyLink phone 152.44

City of Cedar Falls rent 3,000.00

City of Waterloo services 3,740.70

Hudson Hardware Plumbing & Heati service 79.00

INRCOG rent 370.00

Iowa Department of Natural Resour.

ton tax 77,116.89

Iowa DNR – Air Quality Bureau

fees 1,283.10

J.A. King & Company LLC

service 5,041.74

KW Electric Inc. supplies 65.00

LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc. printing 46.55

Menards – Waterloo supplies 55.77

Quality Pump & Control supplies 151.20

Treasurer – State of Iowa

sales tax 5,789.00

Turner, Tammy reimbursement 96.49

Vette, Brett reimbursement 299.98

Waste Tech, Inc. operations 308,709.90

Waterloo Water Works water 33.70

AECOM engineering 34,172.30

Carolina Software supplies 1,373.03

Cedar Falls Utilities services 65.00

CenturyLink phone 83.63

City of Cedar Falls fuel 64.15

City of Waterloo fuel 111.38

Connolly Construction, Inc.

pay request 3 278,209.47

Courier Communications printing 38.40

Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman

services 1,373.75

Friends of Hartman Reserve

services 222.42

INRCOG services 811.70

Menards – Waterloo supplies 47.57

MidAmerican Energy utilities 142.93

Stokes Welding supplies 140.00

Test America testing 6,737.46

US Cellular phone 157.22