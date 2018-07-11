Waterloo, Iowa July 3, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present, Tom Little via phone, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: Linda Laylin

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors acknowledged the following employees for years of service: Susan Schreiber of County Mental Health & Disability Services 30 years of service; Julia D. Metcalf of the Assessor’s Office for 30 years of service; Shelley L. Herbst of the Sheriff’s Office for 25 years of service; Tawnya A. Albertson of Country View for 25 years of service; Julie M. Moyer of Treasurer’s Office for 20 years of service; Carolann Bast of Country View for 20 years of service; and Jennifer R. Reisberg-Timmer of Consolidated Communication for 20 years of service.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

ACES svc 20,804.44

ANGEL CHARLES L svc 120.00

BICKLEY, MARK svc 900.00

CHIEF eq 604.00

COURIER publ 155.66

CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 234.37

DUNCAN, TARA svc 315.00

DWD INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC svc 381.90

FASTENAL CO prts 481.44

FULLER, ANGELA svc 315.00

HERNANDEZ , JASON svc 525.00

IOWA LEGAL AID alloc 5,000.00

KIRCHNER HANSON KALEEN

rent 550.00

KRUSE DAVID rent 550.00

KUCHENBERG, RANDALL rent 250.00

MAIL SVCS svc 4,175.95

MARTIN BROS DIST CO supl 181.92

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 300.00

MENARDS WLOO misc 39.98

MET TRANSIT AUTHORITY

alloc 3,858.00

NAREY KARI svc 332.50

NE IA FOOD BANK alloc 7,500.00

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

svc 1,015.00

OFFICE CONCEPTS LTD svc 4,657.48

P&M REAL ESTATE rent 300.00

PATTERSON DENTAL SUPL INC

supl 1,992.25

PTS OF AMERICA svc 1,383.00

RACOM CORP svc 556.40

RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC svc 35.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 294.74

RIVERSIDE INVESTMENTS rent 255.00

SANDEES LTD supl 835.00

STERICYCLE INC svc 297.77

T&C CLEANING INC svc 19,166.66

TIPTOWN HOMES rent 300.00

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS supl 58.15

WEBER PAPER CO supl 890.99

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 195.00

ANDREWS BRIAN rent 200.00

BLACK HAWK CO CJIS svc 62,506.50

BLUHM ELECTRIC INC eq rpr 640.00

BOHLMANN-KSM RENTALS, SHANE rent 625.00

BROWNELLS INC eq 2,719.84

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 250.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 93.06

CANON FINANCIAL SVCS INC

eq lse 455.58

CARR KAY C svc 58.50

CEDAR VALLEY COMM SUPPORT SVC rent 400.00

CEDAR VALLEY PRIDE FEST INC

fee 25.00

CERRO GORDO CO SHERIFF svc 31.59

CORINTHIAN SVCS OF IA svc 3,000.00

COUNTRY TERRACE rent 475.00

COVENANT MEDICAL CTR INC

svc 20.00

DOLLESLAGER RICK svc 200.00

DRV TECHNOLOGIES INC maint 325.00

DUNNWALD PROPERTIES INC

rent 350.00

EASTSIDE MINISTERIAL ALLIANCE

svc 17,725.00

ECOLAB CTR supl 822.36

FILLENWARTH BEACH educ 4,019.40

FORENSIC & SCIENTIFIC TESTING INC svc 385.00

GASLIGHT VILLA MOBILE HOME PARK rent 275.00

GIBSON SPECIALTY CO supl 42.00

GRAYBILL BRETT rent 275.00

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

HONEYWELL INC svc 28,266.91

IOWA CO ATTORNEYS ASSOC

educ 1,950.00

IA DEPT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

svc 1,200.00

IA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY educ 300.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES eq 2,196.00

ISAC educ 6,360.00

U OF IA educ 2,420.00

JESSE COSBY NEIGHBORHOOD CTR svc 17,725.00

LINN CO svc 1,875.00

MALAISE SUSAN svc 177.00

MCCARTER JOHN L svc 412.87

MERCK & CO INC supl 1,819.46

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 126.78

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 2,767.24

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 608.31

MIDWEST BUILDINGS INC

supl 6,895.09

MOSLEY, DAREE rent 200.00

NELSON LARRY rent 600.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 300.00

NE IA AREA AGENCY ON AGING

alloc 5,000.00

UNI alloc 5,000.00

OPERATION THRESHOLD svc 8,335.00

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS ins 11,902.00

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH

svc 610.00

PITNEY BOWES supl 104.97

PITZENBERGER ANTHONY rent 475.00

POLK CO SHERIFF svc 50.71

POOL TECH, A WGHK INC CO

supl 84.61

POWER AND CONTROL INC eq 60.95

PRATUM INC svc 9,079.16

PRESERVE AT CROSSROADS

rent 250.00

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 200.00

SAILER LAW svc 300.00

SOMMERFELT FAMILY HOUSING

rent 275.00

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc 135.33

STAR EQUIPMENT LTD prts/lbr 1,745.58

STAR REFRIGERATION CO INC

eq rpr 118.00

STRATEGIC IMAGING eq 1,183.66

SUCCESSLINK svc 4,209.47

TITAN PROPERTY INVESTMENT

rent 200.00

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES

maint 75,246.76

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 160.04

VERTICAL IMPACT CUSTOM DESIGN supl 325.00

VISA misc 0.71

WATCHGUARD VIDEO eq 207,773.00

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 56.80

CITY OF WATERLOO misc 1,477.54

WLOO WATER WORKS util 6,191.21

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 755.42

WAVERLY HEALTH CTR svc 81.14

WEST PAYMENT CTR svc 1,894.48

WORLD DATA CORP supl 162.50

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

eq rpr 442.00

COTT SYSTEMS svc 3,300.00

NELSON, JULIE mil 48.34

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA svc 6,344.40

COLLUM , LESA A reimb 13.65

AMERICAN BANKERS INS CO OF FLORIDA ins 6,912.00

CARTER, FELICIA svc 810.00

IA MUNICIPALITIES WORKERS COMP ASSOC wk cmp 66,534.00

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS ins 381,927.00

S WLOO CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN rent 30.00

TRENT LAW FIRM svc 362.08

RURAL BASIC FUND

BHC FIREFIGHTERS ASSOC

alloc 250.00

BH SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DIST alloc 2,000.00

CEDAR FALLS PUBLIC LIBRARY

alloc 14,470.50

DUNKERTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

alloc 6,902.50

EVANSDALE PUBLIC LIBRARY

alloc 1,338.00

HAWKINS MEMORIAL LIBRARY alloc 6,304.50

HUDSON PUBLIC LIBRARY

alloc 5,262.00

JANESVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

alloc 7,851.50

QUAD CO FIREFIGHTERS ASSOC

alloc 350.00

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 11,037.80

WATERLOO PUBLIC LIBRARY

alloc 30,871.00

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

ACES svc 31.50

ASPRO INC supl 17,780.25

BMC AGGREGATES supl 6,647.22

INRCOG svc 1,101.51

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

util 46.56

KARENS PRINT RITE supl 17.00

MENARDS CF prts 14.99

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 413.32

CF UTILITIES util 77.10

IOWA TRANSIT INC eq rent 525.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 33.16

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 12.88

OVERHEAD DOOR CO OF WLOO INC eq 35.00

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 120.03

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 788.99

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

KEEFE SUPL CO food 1,618.68

MCKEE FOODS food 106.90

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND KW ELECTRIC INC svc 54,902.00

RURAL SEWER FUND

CEDAR VALLEY PUMP eq rpr 1,925.89

URBAN SVCS svc 1,150.63

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 21,525.68

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 79,853.90

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

ins 162.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA

ins 25,884.86

US TREASURY misc 2,169.60

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 302.60

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 5,210.22

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND RACOM CORP svc 3,535.32

CF UTILITIES util 297.99

LAACKE & JOYS CO eq 14,021.75

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 616.37

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 6.80

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND CITY OF WATERLOO misc 110.41

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

VISA misc 7.90

AYES: Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Laylin Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

ACCESSIBLE MEDICAL IAsvc 16,376.00

AMERICAN QUALITY FOODS

food 51.66

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 607.46

BLACKHAWK AUTOMATIC SPRINKLERS INC svc 644.98

CBS STAFFING svc 1,031.57

CENTURYLINK svc 51.31

DENNIS SUPL CO supl 1,651.20

DIRECT SUPL INC supl 1,079.94

DIRECTV svc 697.44

DIVISION OF LABOR SVCS svc 160.00

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 96.49

FIX TIRE CO svc 1,084.43

HARRIS CLEANING SVC INC

svc 360.00

HD SUPPLY FACILITIES MAINT LTD supl 744.95

HORIZON HCS INC svc 220.37

MARTIN BROS supl 8,549.85

MAXIMUM SS svc 95.00

MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL

svc 1,445.95

MENARDS CF supl 130.59

MENARDS WLOO supl 15.53

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY CO

util 10,159.00

NETWORK SVCS CO svc 3,713.43

OKEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC svc 548.00

PDCM INSURANCE ins 83,005.00

PROSHIELD FIRE & SECURITY

ins 838.00

PROVIDERS PLUS INC svc 1,824.69

RESIDENT REFUND misc 5,888.70

SALLY BEAUTY CO supl 63.00

STAR REFRIGERATION svc 250.57

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 63.11

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 2,385.95

WITHAM AUTO CTR svc 386.94

AYES: Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Laylin Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS

Assistant County Engineer Ryan Brennan said crews are out doing maintenance on gravel roads, that Cedar Wapsi Road will be closing Monday for approximately four weeks between Hwy. 63 & Burton Avenue for culvert replacement in preparation for the paving project next year and that Finchford Road just north of Winslow Road will close in about 2 weeks through summer into fall for deck removal & replacement on the bridge there. Butler Road bridge repairs are in the works with the hope to get them completed before fall harvest and three road projects will be scheduled for late July and early August all to be completed by the same company. Provisional Country View Administrator Carol Laurie said the facility’s water heater quit functioning over the weekend but they were able to utilize an older one. A part should be arriving today to repair a crack until the replacement can be on the agenda in the near future.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held June 26, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Magsamen moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL BASIC 15,631.00 EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 15,631.00

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

BARSKE, DOUGLAS M BOOKING CLERK 18.15 18.78 6/17/2018 UNIT 5-2 YR STEP

OLMSTEAD, GRACE C MR CONTROL TECH 18.15 18.78 6/17/2018 UNIT 5-2 YR STEP

PAULSEN, STEPHEN G DPTY SHER. SGT HR 32.99 33.63 6/17/2018 ANN STEP INCR

RUSSELL, NICOLE L MR CONTROL TECH 18.15 18.78 6/17/2018 UNIT 5-2 YR STEP

WEISERT, WILLIAM L DEPUTY SHERIFF 24.11 25.79 6/17/2018 ANN STEP INCR

ATTORNEY, Brian Williams MASON, DAVID J ASST CNTY ATTY NON-BARG 38.18 38.18 6/30/2018 TERM PEND

TREINEN, MICHAEL O ASST CNTY ATTY NON-BARG 38.15 38.15 6/18/2018 NEW HIRE

COUNTRY VIEW, Carol Laurie

BROWN, BREIANA J DEVELOP AIDE 13.27 13.27 6/28/2018 TERM PEND

HINTON, MONIQUE N NURSING ASST 14.35 14.35 6/26/2018 TERM PEND

LEE, TASHA N DEVELOP AIDE 14.87 15.47 6/17/2018 ANN STEP INCR

MCINNIS, JULIE K FOOD SERV WRKR 13.35 13.9 6/17/2018 ANN STEP INCR

MURRAY, ROBERTA R LIC PRACT NURSE18.93 19.64 6/17/2018 ANN STEP INCR

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for B & B Lock & Key Inc., D & N Fence Co Inc., Hawkeye Sheet Metal Inc., Kelly Demolition, Peterson Contractors Inc., Restoration Services Inc., Ricoh Americas Holdings Inc., and Serious Sanitation.

4. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Health Department for the following equipment: 2008 Chevrolet Aveo, Asset number 6019-12 and 2008 Chevrolet Aveo, Asset number 6019-13

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The PROTEST ON PROPERTIES assessed for five million dollars are more as submitted by T.J. Koenigsfeld, Black Hawk County Assessor.

AYES: Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: Laylin Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SERVICE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Iowa State Association of Counties to become a participant in the ISAC HIPAA Program with an annual fee of $1,750.00 be approved as recommended by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director.

AYES: Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: Laylin Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments d/b/a Iowa Northland Regional Transit Commission for the purpose of providing transportation service through Country View to the general public effective July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019 be approved and the Chair be directed to sign as recommended by the Country View Provisional Administrator, Carol Laurie.

AYES: Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: Laylin Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed purchase of Tax Administration software by the Information Technology Department. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Magsamen to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:07 a.m. on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Phone System Upgrade Project. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-208 from a request submitted by Damir Dzanic at NW of 7120 La Porte Road to rezone 0.23 acres from “R-S” Residential-Suburban District and 0.71 acres from “C” Commercial District to “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District to allow for the establishment of an automobile dealership business. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Magsamen to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:07 a.m. on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-209 from a request submitted by Edward De Lau at 8521 Kimball Avenue to rezone 2.9 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to allow for an existing home to be split from a 35 acre parcel zoned “A” Agricultural District. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Magsamen to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-210 from a request submitted by David Peters at W of 6519 Leversee Road to rezone 2.89 acres from “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to “Agricultural District and 1.5 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to allow for the construction of one new single-family home. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-211 from a request submitted by Chris Thome at 641 South Raymond Road to rezone 2.9 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District for the purpose of building a new single family home. Motion carried.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MINOR PLAT OF SURVEY submitted by John Reiger to minor plat 3.00 acres into two lots. A 1.5 acres parcel zoned “R-M” Residential-Multiple District and 1.5 acres parcel zoned “A” Agriculture District. The third 7.15 acres parcel is zoned “A” Agricultural District. The property in question is located at 4321 Sage Road and 4343-4345 Sage Road, approximately 1/4 of a mile north of the intersection of Sage Road and East Big Rock Road, and if approved that the County Auditor be directed to certify a copy of this Resolution for the Black Hawk County Recorder.

AYES: Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: Laylin Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the IRS FORM 720 to remit payment of $2,169.60 for the County’s Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute fee for the 2016-17 plan year, as required by the Affordable Care Act, be approved and direct the chair to sign this form, as recommended by Stacy Wanderscheid and Renee McPhee, Perspective Consulting Partners, LLC.

AYES: Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: Laylin Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

RESOLUTION ON THE HUMANITARIAN CRISIS AT OUR BORDER

(Following is a summary of the resolution, which may be read in full at the Black Hawk County Auditor’s Office, 316 E. 5th St., Waterloo IA, weekdays from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. It may also be found on the county website: www.co.black-hawk.ia.us. The resolution is effective immediately.)

Given that the actions of the current presidential administration have created a grave humanitarian crisis, and that the United States has always benefited from diverse immigrants, the Board of Supervisors condemns the actions of the administration for its zero tolerance immigration policy and for separating children from their families, calls on the government to assist in the reunification of affected families, and declares Black Hawk County to be a welcoming community to those making desperate efforts to find safety and a better life.

Schwartz read a comment from former Supervisor John Miller indicating that he is in full support of the current board’s resolution saying that Black Hawk County is and always has been a community known for welcoming people who are fleeing to a better place.

AYES: Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: Laylin Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Power and Control Distributor, White City, OR, for high bay lights at the Jail with a bid of $3,163.60 be approved as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said the original bid back in June from this company was $1,674.40 lower than the rest of the bids so he checked into the lights that were included. They were not the correct lights, but the company said they will honor the original price with the correct lights. Geving said he has some reservations with the company being so far away in Oregon, but we have the support of local representative for the lights. Support from the Oregon company will not be in person. It is a significant upgrade with savings estimated to be $6,000 per year in electricity costs with the payback realized in about three months. 88 lights with a five year warranty will be installed. Magsamen said the company is now meeting the specifications so they should be awarded the bid.

AYES: Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: Laylin Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz said Country View staff presented him with information that is available on Medicare.gov about the ratings of the two companies that presented to us for purchasing the facility. They have one facility with a four-star rating, one with a three star rating with the rest of them being one and two-star ratings while Country View has had a four-star rating for a number of years. He also met with the Washburn Community Association with regards to establishing a park where the school once stood. White invited all police, firefighters and emts to a Superheroes Day event at the Evansdale Amvets starting at noon for free food, fun and games. He also said twenty-five Veterans will be honored at ballpark tomorrow night.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Helen R. Steffen, Systems/Real Estate Tax Mgr.