City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

July 9, 2018

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on July 9, 2018. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present. Absent was Council Member Mike Johnson.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to approve the agenda.

Stuart Grote inquired about Agenda item 8a – Fire Billing Policy. He questioned how the fire department determines how many vehicles and personnel to send out on a particular call.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of June 25, 2018, disbursements totaling $87,410.51, and Police Report for June 2018.

Emily Nelson presented the MUSEUM REPORT. The report included events and programs that have taken place as well as a list of upcoming events. Nelson also discussed goals for the future, including improvements to the website, a newsletter, and improvements to the volunteer program including development of a volunteer handbook.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Smith to adopt RESOLUTION 18-40 SETTING TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING TO SELL CITY PROPERTY. The Council will hold a public hearing on July 23, 2018 to consider the sale of 1013 E Main Street.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 18-41 APPROVING STREET CLOSURE FOR FARMERS MARKET. The La Porte City Chamber of Commerce requested the closing of the 200 Block of Main Street from 3:00 PM – 7:00PM on Friday, August 3rd for a Farmers Market event.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to approve FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 534 SETTING SPEED LIMIT ON GATES STREET. The ordinance sets the speed limit on Gates Street between Fillmore and Schull Avenue at 20 miles per hour. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to suspend the rules requiring three readings and moving to adoption. Roll call vote passed 4-0 and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 534 adopted and effective upon publication.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE FIRE BILLING POLICY FOR LA PORTE CITY FIRE RESCUE SERVICE.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to adjourn at 7:28PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 7/9/2018

General Fund

Advanced Systems, Cont 161.91

Advanced Systems, Cont 58.96

AFLAC, Ins 196.67

Auditor of IA, FY17 Audit 13,624.72

Bader B, Rec Director 421.99

Barz S, 5/6 Softball Coach 162.50

Bergankdv, 25 Service Hrs 3,000.00

Bistline M, 5/6 BB Asst Coach 137.50

BH Abstract, Title Report 140.00

BH Co Treas, Fy19 Hazmat 1,142.50

BHEMA, FY19 Ops Budget 2,683.04

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 561.39

Camenzind Masonry, Pavers 18.00

Carey A, 3/4 BB Asst Coach 137.50

The Courier, Legals 9.12

Devries K, 5/6 Baseball Coach 162.50

Deitrick H, 5/6 SB Asst Coach 137.50

Dunkerton Rec, Tourney Fee 100.00

EFTPA, PR Taxes 8,778.84

Gall’s Inc, Nameplate 33.95

Heiman Fire, Gloves 2,046.20

IAWD, Q2-18 Unemployment 146.22

IPERS, Pension 1,903.53

Kiefer, Lifeguard Swim Suits 179.96

LPC Ins, Cyber Ins Policy 1,745.90

LPC Printing, Pubs 258.38

Lambe C, 3/4 Baseball Coach 162.50

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 68.82

Mid Iowa Solid Waste, Garb Totes 780.00

Monkeytown, Supplies 172.22

Motorhead Mayhem, Svc 757.16

Mutual Of Omaha, Std Ins 92.78

Palmer B, Rec Concessions 550.00

Petty Cash, Recording Fees 66.10

Pospisil J, 3/4 SB Asst Coach 137.50

Pospisil S, 3/4 Softball Coach 162.50

US Postmaster, Stamps 49.00

Racom Corp, EDACS Access 26.77

Schumacher Elevator, Maint 273.78

Simmering-Cory Code Update 2,200.00

Stanard & Assoc, Post Test 26.00

Teamsters, Union Dues 85.50

Thomsen J, Rec Concessions 550.00

IA Treas, Q1-19 Credit (219.00)

Varsity Cleaners, Laundry 18.00

Wex Bank, Fuel 789.06

Whittlesey J, Mileage 31.35

Total General 44,728.82

Economic Development Fund

Ahlers & Cooney, Urban Revit 696.00

Total Economic Development 696.00

Road Use Tax Fund

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 17.98

Star Equipment, Screed 50.00

Total Road Use Tax 67.98

Sewer Fund

EFTPA, PR Taxes 346.17

IAWD, Q2-18 Unemployment 9.16

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies (11.22)

MSA Prof Svc, Watershed Plan 1,126.00

Mutual Of Omaha, Std Ins 21.75

Total Sewer 1,491.86

Ambulance Fund

BHEMA, 2019 EMA Ops Budget 670.76

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 11.90

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies 194.89

Covenant, Mutual Aid 264.00

EFTPS, PR Taxes 74.44

Hutton J, 2018 Trauma Conf 160.00

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 551.43

Mutual Of Omaha, Std Ins 2.87

US Postmaster, Stamps 49.00

Racom Corp, Edacs Access 26.77

Varsity Cleaners, Laundry 153.00

Waterloo Fire/Rescue, Mutual Aid 300.00

Wex Bank, Fuel 101.43

Total Ambulance 2,560.49

Total Accounts Payable 49,545.15

Total Payroll Checks 37,865.36

Report Total 87,410.51

Fund Recap

General Fund 81,065.60

Economic Development Fund 696.00

Road Use Tax Fund 67.98

Sewer Fund 2,748.90

Ambulance Fund 2,832.03

Grand Total 87,410.51