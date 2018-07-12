July 11, 2018

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on July 11, 2018, at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Mike Johnson, Bill Matthes and Robyn Oberhauser.

Mehlert made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.

June 13, 2018 minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Reviewed the starting wage for a new apprentice lineman.

Financial reports and disbursement were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 5:00 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

JUNE 2018 DISBURSEMENTS

Advanced Sysems Inc $77.04

Advantage Admin Plan Fund $1,037.18

Altorfer generator controls $1,323.10

Answer Plus answer service $109.66

Banker’s Trust

loan 2 gen pymt $178,557.50

CVB&T taxes,fee,state $10,617.33

City Laundry laundry service $689.34

City of La Porte payback $4,450.69

Compressed Air

Compressor repair $34.60

Davis Plumbing

423 main st leak $1,258.65

Delta Dental dental ins $351.28

Ditch Witch Financial

lease payment $3,405.00

East Central Ia Coop

gas expense $535.53

Fletcher Reinhardt Meters $369.63

Ia Dept of Rev sales tax $5,643.93

IA Finance Authority

Loan 1 water tower $190,892.50

IA Workforce Developmnt U/E $48.68

IPERS IPERS $4,511.26

Mike Johnson Mileage $293.31

LPC Connect phone serv $419.92

LPC Post Office postage stamps $615.44

LPC Printing & Design

publications $111.45

LPC Utilities – interdept well #5 $2,049.05

Monkeytown office supplies $222.22

Nancy Olson cleaner $25.68

Office of Auditor State

Billing for udit service $8,534.01

P & K digger truck service $1,698.05

RPGI purchased power $74,640.81

Sandee’s Amanda notary stamp $27.30

Shermco series 2016 $11,770.00

Stuart Irby glove testing $185.30

Thriftway $5.13

Urbs Hardware supplies $312.65

Van Meter power plant $1,319.80

Veridian Visa water testing $924.51

Wellmark health ins $7,147.72

Electric / payroll $147,209.01

Water $20,486.76

Debt Services $331,087.50

electric series $38,362.50

GRAND TOTAL $537,145.77

JUNE 2018 Revenue

Electric $130,667.49

Water $46,178.46

Interest $48.14

GRAND TOTAL $176,894.09