July 11, 2018
The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on July 11, 2018, at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Mike Johnson, Bill Matthes and Robyn Oberhauser.
Mehlert made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.
June 13, 2018 minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.
Reviewed the starting wage for a new apprentice lineman.
Financial reports and disbursement were reviewed and approved.
Motion to adjourn by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0
Meeting adjourned at 5:00 p.m.
Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary
JUNE 2018 DISBURSEMENTS
Advanced Sysems Inc $77.04
Advantage Admin Plan Fund $1,037.18
Altorfer generator controls $1,323.10
Answer Plus answer service $109.66
Banker’s Trust
loan 2 gen pymt $178,557.50
CVB&T taxes,fee,state $10,617.33
City Laundry laundry service $689.34
City of La Porte payback $4,450.69
Compressed Air
Compressor repair $34.60
Davis Plumbing
423 main st leak $1,258.65
Delta Dental dental ins $351.28
Ditch Witch Financial
lease payment $3,405.00
East Central Ia Coop
gas expense $535.53
Fletcher Reinhardt Meters $369.63
Ia Dept of Rev sales tax $5,643.93
IA Finance Authority
Loan 1 water tower $190,892.50
IA Workforce Developmnt U/E $48.68
IPERS IPERS $4,511.26
Mike Johnson Mileage $293.31
LPC Connect phone serv $419.92
LPC Post Office postage stamps $615.44
LPC Printing & Design
publications $111.45
LPC Utilities – interdept well #5 $2,049.05
Monkeytown office supplies $222.22
Nancy Olson cleaner $25.68
Office of Auditor State
Billing for udit service $8,534.01
P & K digger truck service $1,698.05
RPGI purchased power $74,640.81
Sandee’s Amanda notary stamp $27.30
Shermco series 2016 $11,770.00
Stuart Irby glove testing $185.30
Thriftway $5.13
Urbs Hardware supplies $312.65
Van Meter power plant $1,319.80
Veridian Visa water testing $924.51
Wellmark health ins $7,147.72
Electric / payroll $147,209.01
Water $20,486.76
Debt Services $331,087.50
electric series $38,362.50
GRAND TOTAL $537,145.77
JUNE 2018 Revenue
Electric $130,667.49
Water $46,178.46
Interest $48.14
GRAND TOTAL $176,894.09