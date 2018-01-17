Waterloo, Iowa January 9, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Craig White, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen and Chris Schwartz.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

Finance Director Susan Deaton said that Country View needed a $500,000 transfer.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: Little.

Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

Deaton said this includes $313,000 in December employee benefits.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Doug Host from CliftonLarsonAllen LLP gave a presentation on his firm’s audit of the county’s financial statements for FY17. He said the firm is were giving the county an unmodified opinion, meaning it’s a clean audit and the county’s statements are fairly stated as reported. He reviewed the county’s financial condition and said it has five months’ worth of unassigned reserves, which is on target for what they recommend. He said that Finance Director Susan Deaton and other county staff were very helpful and good to work with.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that all roads are open and her department is preparing for the next weather event, expected on Thursday.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held January 2, 2018 and January 4, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Schwartz moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Magsamen.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

SOCIAL SERVICES 125.66 GENERAL 125.66

SOCIAL SERVICES 19.20 GENERAL 19.20

GENERAL – CONSERVATION 230.00 SECONDARY ROADS 230.00

2. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of December 31, 2017.

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Electrical Engineering & Equipment Company, Iowa Wall Systems, Inc., Midwest Wheel Companies, Rockford Rigging, Inc.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Engineer’s Office for the following equipment: Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tool (FA#5690) in the amount of $478.95.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa.

2. The allowable/disallowable MILITARY SERVICE TAX EXEMPTION LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa.

3. The allowable/disallowable BUSINESS PROPERTY TAX CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §426C.3(4) of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Courthouse Ceiling Tile Upgrade Project. Motion carried.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the POSITION RECLASSIFICATION of the Secondary Roads Department Parts and Inventory Clerk position be approved as recommended by Cathy Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said that after an employee retired, she worked with Human Resources to change the duties of the position so that there would be someone at the maintenance shop with better computer skills, particularly for keeping a computerized inventory and to help write specifications for requests for proposal for motor graders. She said it would require a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the union since the current contract between the Teamster’s Union and the county has another year to run, upon which the position could be covered in a new contract. White said he was not in favor of the request because it should be addressed when the labor contract is open. Schwartz asked if the union is in favor of the reclassification. Nicholas said it is. White said that if this is approved, unions will keep coming back for more changes outside of the labor agreement. Little said his biggest concern is that the Engineer and the Human Resources Department developed this change and took it to the union, which they have no right to do without involving the Board of Supervisors, which is the body that concludes agreements with the unions. Magsamen said the reclassification would increase efficiency and he thinks it makes sense. Laylin said that this isn’t precedent setting, that a similar MOU was concluded in 2009. She said it would lead to savings because county staff frequently goes to the shop to provide computer assistance.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz.

NAYS: Little, White. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Little that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Fastenal, Cedar Falls, IA for new pod cabinets for the Black Hawk County Jail with a bid of $31,430.00 be approved as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to join the proposed OPIOID LITIGATION led by Crueger Dickinson and Simmons Hanly Conroy to enjoin litigation to hold certain pharmaceutical firms responsible for damages to the public in misrepresenting the safety of using opioids.

County Attorney Brian Williams said that he heard about this litigation some months ago, and wasn’t sure the county should take part, but after learning more about the subject, including the minimal involvement of the county, he favors participation. Little asked if there would be any financial obligation for the county. Williams said no. Schwartz said he appreciated Williams looking into it, because Big Pharma is harming Americans every day and he was glad to take part in challenging them.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the APPOINTMENTS to the Eminent Domain Compensation Commission in Black Hawk County in the categories listed beginning January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018 as submitted be approved and placed on file with the County Auditor.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $150.00 to attend the National Association of Counties Conference in Washington DC scheduled for March 2nd – March 3rd, 2018.

Veeder said that she would be at the conference on vacation time as a spouse, and wished to attend a session on information technology. Motion carried.

Country View Administrator Dennis Coleman presented a PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Assistant Administrator position (replacement, full-time) in Country View effective January 9, 2018. He said his assistant is resigning and it would take a minimum of 30 days to replace her. Magsamen said Coleman should evaluate the position and make such changes as would maximize efficiency in the Country View staff. Schwartz said it is critical to get this right and he wants someone who is fully licensed with a mental health background. He said he wouldn’t support a budget that doesn’t keep Country View open. He moved to table the matter.

Little asked if the current assistant is licensed. Coleman said she is not, and if someone has to step in for him the facility can go for a year with an unlicensed substitute. Laylin asked if there was a position that would be more helpful to him if he was absent. Coleman said if a person was hired to handle financial matters it would allow him to focus on other areas. Laylin said the position could be approved now and the job description could be tweaked before posting.Magsamen seconded Schwartz’s motion to table. White called for a roll call vote.

AYES: Schwartz.

NAYS: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, White. Motion failed.

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen to approve the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Assistant Administrator position (replacement, full-time) in Country View effective January 9, 2018.

Magsamen said this is with the caveat that the position will include financial oversight and administrative duties, and he wanted Coleman’s plan on how he incorporate this position and what he hopes to gain. White called for a roll call vote.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, White.

NAYS: Schwartz. Motion carried..

At Nine-fifty (9:50) a.m. o’clock a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board of Supervisors, Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested parsons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Cathy Nicholas, County Engineering on the proposed vacation of Weiden Road and to the following adjoining property owners; Flyers Airfield LTD, Inc., 4935 Young Road, Waterloo, Parcel #8812-21-326-004; Marilyn E Schaefer a single person, 6242 E Washburn Road, Waterloo, Parcel #8812-21-301-001; John R and Dessie M. Rottinghaus joint tenants, 6145 Rottinghaus Road, Waterloo Parcel #: 8812-21-101-001;8812-21-151-001;8812-21-126-002;8812-21-176-002; and Cody N. Kayser a single person, 5244 Rottinghaus Road, Waterloo, Parcel # 8812-21-126-001 subject to the retention of an easement for utility purposes, over, under and upon all. Conveying County own property legally described as all that part of the West Half of Section Twenty-One (21), Township Eighty-Eight (88) North, Range Twelve (12) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Black Hawk County, Iowa, being a strip of land Three (3) Rods in width (49.5 feet) with the Centerline of which being described as follows: Commencing at a point on the East line of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (N.W.1/4-N.W.1/4) being located 50.0 feet South of the Northeast Corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (N.W.1/4-N.W.1/4) of aforesaid Section 21; Thence Southerly along said East line of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (N.W.1/4-N.W.1/4) to the Center West Sixteenth (C.W.1/16th) Corner of said Section 21; Thence continuing Southerly along the East line of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (S.W.1/4-S.W.1/4) of said Section 21 to a point on the East line of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (S.W.1/4-S.W.1/4) of said Section 21 being located One-Thousand ninety-five (1095.0) feet North of the Southeast Corner of said Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (S.W.1/4-S.W.1/4) of said Section 21, and containing 4.70 Acres (204,715 Sq.Ft.), more or less.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on December 29, 2017 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

County Auditor Grant Veeder summarized messages sent to the Board supporting and opposing the proposed vacation. Individuals attending the hearing spoke in favor and in opposition. A show of hands indicated a fairly even split among those attending. Both sides cited safety as the main reason it should remain open or be closed. Those opposing vacation say that it is a vital escape route if other avenues are flooded, and that those concerned about property damage by “mudders,” especially the airport, should fence their property. Those favoring vacation say that reckless drivers on the road endanger residents and pets, and that Weiden Road is either flooded or is not a safe road if other area roads are flooded. White allowed several speakers for both sides.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors vacate and convey to the above named individuals the county-owned property described above.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen,

NAYS: Little, Schwartz, White.

Resolution failed.

WORK SESSION

The Board of Supervisors considered various aspects of the FY19 Black Hawk County Budget. Finance Director Susan Deaton and Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson presented the Conservation Department budget request.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Magsamen said that some spare parts for the public safety radio system take ten weeks for delivery, and should be ordered in time to be on hand for the March 4 implementation date.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor