December 17, 2018

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on December 17th, 2018 at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Mike Johnson, Bill Matthes, Robyn Oberhauser, Amanda Stocks, Jacob Huck and Abby Mauw.

Mehlert made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.

December 4, 2018, minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Barz announced the public hearing regarding the acceptance for additional action on entering into a loan agreement. Keune made the motion to open the public hearing, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0. No written or oral comments were received. Mehlert made a motion to close the public hearing, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.

Res No. 18-28 “Taking Additional Action with Respect to an Electric Revenue Loan Agreement” Further action with respect to the Loan Agreement is set for January 16, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. at La Porte City Utilities. Motion to accept made by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Jacob Huck and Abby Mauw from MSA were present to discuss the upcoming projects. The Oak Street project will be put on hold until further notice to free up money for the Main Street improvements starting in 2020.

Motion to adjourn by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 5:10 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary