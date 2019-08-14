BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MEETING MINUTES FROM JULY 25, 2019.

Commission Members Present: Sam Barrett, Brian Heath, Tom Little, John Mardis, and Randy Bennett. Chairman Heath called meeting to order at 10:00 a.m., in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Motion to approve amended agenda made by Mardis, seconded by Bennett. Motion carried. Heath opened meeting to public comments; none were received. Motion by Berrett, seconded by Mardis, to approve minutes from the June 27, 2019 meeting. Motion carried.

Little proposed a resolution warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list) and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Barrett, Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett. Resolution 20-001 passed.

Heath opened public hearing for the purchase of real estate. Motion to receive and file proof of publication made by Little, seconded by Barrett. Ayes: Barrett, Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett. No written or oral comments received. Public hearing closed. Heath opened public hearing for disposal of real estate. Motion to receive and file proof of publication made by Barrett, seconded by Bennett. Ayes: Barrett, Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett. No written or oral comments received. Public hearing closed. Heath opened public hearing for the purchase of real estate. Motion to receive and file proof of publication by Little, seconded by Mardis. Ayes: Barrett, Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett. No written or oral comments received. Public Hearing was closed. Motion by Mardis to approve the execution of accounting service agreement, seconded by Little. Ayes: Barrett, Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett. Mardis proposed a resolution approving the Real Estate Purchase Agreement with Lael and Patricia Hoskins. Bennett seconded. Roll call vote: Ayes: Barrett, Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett. Resolution 20-002 passed. Little proposed a resolution approving the disposal of property to Lael, Patricia and Dale Hoskins. Barrett seconded. Roll call vote: Ayes: Barrett, Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett. Resolution 20-003 passed. Barrett proposed a resolution approving the Real Estate Purchase Agreement with Larry Hoskins. Mardis seconded. Roll call vote: Ayes: Barrett, Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett. Resolution 20-004 passed.

New Business: Barrett proposed a resolution approving FY2020 Grants to Communities. Bennett seconded. Roll call vote: Ayes: Barrett, Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett. Resolution 20-005 passed. Mardis proposed a resolution approving FY2019 Recycling and Waste Reduction reimbursements to additional Member Counties and Communities. Bennett seconded. Roll call vote: Ayes: Barrett, Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett. Resolution 20-006 passed. Barrett proposed a resolution preliminarily approving the sole source purchase agreement, set a public hearing to consider this action for August 22, 2019 10:00 a.m. in the Waterloo City Council Chambers and ordered the Administrator to publish the Notice for Hearing. Little seconded. Roll call vote: Ayes: Barrett, Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett. Resolution 20-007 passed. Mardis motioned to adjourn, Mardis seconded. Motion carried unanimously. Meeting adjourned at 10:23 a.m.

Schedule of bills:

3E Electrical Engineering 450.00

AECOM 27369.43

Anderson, Lyndsey 9.42

Black Hawk County 527.00

Black Hawk County Auditor 10674.00

Black Hawk County Conservation Bd 35120.92

Bremer County 844.44

Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co. 1295.00

Carolina Software 250.00

Cedar Falls Utilities 65.00

Cedar Falls, City of 137928.00

CenturyLink 333.53

City of Cedar Falls 48.45

City of Waterloo 266.81

Courier Communications 70.68

Denver, City of 522.61

Dike, City of 354.96

Dunkerton, City of 3408.00

Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman 2213.75

Elk Run Heights, City of 4468.00

Evansdale, City of 19004.00

Fairbank, City of 2226.00

Fayette County 7383.86

Fifth Street Tire 138.31

Foster, John 432.80

Frederika, City of 53.73

Gilbertville, City of 1424.00

Grundy Center, City of 794.48

Health Education and Services Center 35.00

Helland Engineering and Surveying, LTD 1886.00

Hudson, City of 9128.00

INRCOG 3388.68

Iowa Recycling Association 175.00

IRA/ISOSWO 810.00

J.A. King & Company LLC 1470.37

Janesville, City of 273.05

Jesup, City of 10080.00

La Porte City 9140.00

La Porte City Printing & Design, Inc.42.04

Menards 51.70

MidAmerican Energy 320.98

Midrange Consulting & Services 130.00

Morrison, City of 27.60

Plainfield, City of 128.01

Raymond, City of 3152.00

Reinbeck, City of 488.55

Rite Environmental 215.25

Stout, City of 65.77

Sumner, City of 885.18

SWANA 745.00

Test America 9910.78

Treasurer – State of Iowa 4082.00

Tripoli-Readlyn Sanitation Agcy 556.28

Turner, Tammy 384.42

University of Northern Iowa 19112.00

Waste Tech, Inc. 250702.68

Waterloo, City of 273624.00

Waverly, City of 3580.29