January 10, 2018

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on January 10, 2018, at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Mike Johnson, Kathy Strubel and Robyn Oberhauser.

Mehlert made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.

December minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Office utility clerk replacement, Kathy Strubel announced she is planning to retire as of June 1, 2018. Robyn Oberhauser will step up to Kathy’s position as office manager, discussed and approved to contract out part time office utility clerk, with a 6 month trial. Keune made a motion, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Job Descriptions for Operations Manager, Electric Line worker/ Power Plant Operator and Water Plant Operator/Technician was presented to the board.

Mehlert made a motion to adjourn meeting, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.

Meeting adjourned at 5:00 pm.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

DECEMBER 2017 DISBURSEMENTS

ACCO, chemicals $4.75

Advanced Systems, maint agreement $90.00

Answer Plus, answer service (2) $112.46

Bankers Trust, Series 2013 LN2 $126.68

Bankers Trust, Series 2016 $164.30

BerganKdv, contract hours $200.02

Black Hills Energy, gas $206.25

BMC Agregates, main break $208.00

CVB&T, taxes,fee,state $259.23

City Laundry, laundry service $340.75

City of La Porte, payback $359.36

Consolidated Energy, gen #6 $375.00

Dawn Hendershot, rebate $615.00

Delta Dental, dental ins (2) $664.00

Ditch Witch Financial, lease pmt $781.79

East Central Coop, gas $888.40

Fidelity Security, vision ins $902.28

Fletcher Reinhardt, safety equipment

$1,015.32

GIS Benefits, health ins $1,020.51

Hawkeye Alarm, annual check $1,090.68

Hygienic Lab, wt testing $1,101.64

IAMU, hiss dues $4,158.04

Ia Dept of Rev, sales tax $7,030.11

Iowa Finance Authority, loan #1 wt-0179r

$7,248.37

Iowa Finance Authority,

loan #2 wt-0245R $7,712.49

Ia One, locates $10,423.25

Ia Workforce , u/e tax $11,957.67

IPERS, IPERS $35,262.36

Johnson, Mike, reimburse-class $202.96

La Porte Motor, trencher $99.81

LPC Connect, phone serv $418.36

LPC Post Office, billing $462.97

LPC Printing & Design, supplies $82.60

LPC Utilities – interdept, well #5

$1,440.36

Matthes, William, reimburse $20.00

Monkeytown, supplies $785.61

P & K Midwest, main break $31.75

RPGI, purchased power $64,201.51

Shermco, series 2016 $28,000.00

Spence Fertilizer, salt $4,545.84

Stuart Irby CO, safety gloves $245.85

T & R Service, supplies $2,286.00

Thriftway, supplies $2.97

Urbs Hardware, supplies $101.80

Utility Equipment, main break $418.52

Wellmark, health ins $7,007.82

Electric / payroll $113,535.73

Water $21,769.36

Debt Service $85,722.50

Series 2016 $28,000.00

GRAND TOTAL $249,027.59

DECEMBER REVENUE 2017

Electric $161,673.72

Water $46,639.25

Interest $60.39

GRAND TOTAL $208,373.36