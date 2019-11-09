Waterloo, Iowa November 5, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors acknowledged the following employees for years of service: Kim M. Hewitt of the Auditor’s Office for 40 years of service.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as GENERAL BASIC FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC, svc $256.36

B&B LOCK & KEY INC, eq $15.42

BICKLEY, MARK, svc $745.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC, eq $92.86

COTT SYSTEMS, svc $3,200.00

COURIER, publ $294.44

DWD INVESTMENTS , rent $200.00

FULLER, ANGELA, svc $630.00

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC, wtr

$169.89

KRUSE DAVID, rent $350.00

LAIDIG, DANA, mil $102.18

MAIL SVCS, svc $3,457.53

MARCO INC, svc $57.21

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $462.18

MENARDS WLOO, misc $16.97

MHP WATERLOO , rent $300.00

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC, svc

$1,015.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS, svc

$1,778.22

PTS OF AMERICA, svc $1,542.00

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE, rent

$650.00

SANDEES LTD, supl $14.25

SHAHNAZ CORP, rent $300.00

SLED SHED, prts $8.03

SMITH, TRACI, mil $35.10

T&C CLEANING INC, svc $19,166.66

WEBER PAPER CO, supl $1,964.57

EGBUONYE, NAFISSA, misc $216.49

KURTENBACH, MARIANNE S, mil

$81.12

RIESBERG TIMMER, JENNIFER, misc

$124.81

ABD PROPERTY MGMT, rent $500.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, supl

$10.99

ARROWHEAD SCIENTIFIC, svc $101.00

AT&T, svc $211.88

BEECHER LAW FIRM, svc $78.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO, supl $217.22

CF UTILITIES, util $326.11

CORINTHIAN SVCS OF IA, svc

$2,000.00

CUREMD.COM INC, svc $9,117.00

DICKEYS PRINTING, supl $120.00

EASTGATE ESTATES, rent $200.00

ECHO GROUP INC, eq $673.50

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO, eq

$26.75

EPM IOWA, rent $200.00

EVELAND JOHN, rent $250.00

FITXPRESS, eq $425.00

GALLS INC, supl $55.00

GOLDEN PROVISIONS, rent $250.00

GRAYBILL BRETT, rent $225.00

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC, svc $1,200.00

INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF EMERG DISPATCH, educ $150.00

IOWA IAI, educ $215.00

IA STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER, svc

$6,085.00

U OF IA, educ $200.00

JAYTECH INC, svc $4,039.09

JOHNSON CONTROLS FIRE PROTECTION LP, svc $831.00

JUSTICE BENEFITS, svc $2,173.16

KnM SVCS, eq rpr $742.50

KOBLISKA VINCE M, rent $200.00

LIBERTY TIRE RECYCLING , svc

$1,022.73

LONG, ROBERT, misc $200.00

LUVERT, CAROL, svc $150.00

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL, supl

$377.99

MHP 2216 LINCOLN ST, rent $200.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT,

util $593.00

NELSON LARRY, rent $225.00

UNI, misc $2,686.96

OFFICE DEPOT, supl $5.54

PATHWAYS BEHAVIORAL SVCS, misc

$2,374.39

PILLAR PROPERTIES , rent $225.00

QUILL CORP, supl $150.98

REITER MARIANNE, ref $148.05

RIVERA, ALBERT, rent $225.00

STARBECK’S SMOKEHOUSE, food

$2,668.00

SUMMIT FOOD SVC, food $9,995.86

T&S PROPERTY MGMT, rent $275.00

SHRED MASTER, svc $107.96

TWIN DATA CORP, maint $275.00

US CREMATION SOCIETY, svc

$1,000.00

CITY OF WATERLOO, svc $450.00

WLOO WATER WORKS, util $100.00

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $219.59

FLORES JUDY, reimb $14.39

CONVERGE ONE INC, eq $11,858.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

COURIER, publ $773.34

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $412.33

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS, supl $550.70

DICKEYS PRINTING, supl $410.00

IA ASSOC OF CO AUDITORS, educ

$25.00

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS, ins $679.15

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

DOWELL KAREN, mil $359.19

BUTLER CO AUDITOR, svc

$2,000,000.00

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

ASPRO INC, supl $161.32

BLACK HILLS ENERGY, fuel $46.14

FIX TIRE CO, svc $255.45

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC, wtr

$38.03

MANATTS, svc $400.63

MENARDS CF, misc $55.60

SCOTS SUPL CO INC, supl $157.61

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL, supl

$45.41

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, supl

$156.46

BDS EQUIP, eq $979.00

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC,

supl $759.00

CINTAS CORP, svc $32.64

DONS TRUCK SALES INC, eq $74.68

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR, supl

$208.00

IA DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION, dep

$700,000.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES, eq $827.00

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES, util $281.69

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC, supl

$70.77

LIBERTY TIRE RECYCLING , svc

$522.58

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $18.69

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $29.78

MITCHELL1, svc $220.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS, prts $946.37

ROAD MACHINERY & SUPPLIES CO,

supl $3,121.09

RYAN’S ELECTRICAL SVCS, svc

$15,981.85

RYDELL CHEV INC, prts $330.52

STOKES WELDING, supl $34.00

THOMAS JAMES , svc $17.50

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

KEEFE SUPL CO, food $3,848.62

MCKEE FOODS, food $33.86

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO,

prts/lbr $10,616.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

PREFERRED ONE INS CO, ins

$129,493.50

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$50.00

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$8,642.53

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, ins

$99.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA, ins

$22,231.22

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP , flx sp

$1,991.23

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP , flx sp

$306.00

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

US CELLULAR, eq rent $2,699.67

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

tel $154.07

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC, svc $15.00

US BANK, misc $9.99

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

PRESENTATION – The Water Trails Master Plan and proposed improvements to the Cedar River and Black Hawk Creek were presented by Codie Leseman from the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG). Leseman gave a slide show explaining the process, which involves the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, County Conservation, the cities along the Cedar River and Black Hawk Creek within the county, and other entities. He reviewed the proposed improvements for seven river entry areas maintained by County Conservation. He reviewed the next steps in the process, and said a state designation event is planned for next year.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that motor graders are making their final rounds on gravel roads, as the roads are now freezing and firming up. She reminded the Board of the November 19 public meeting in Dunkerton to talk about the fate of the E. Bennington Road bridge, which has been closed for two years. In answer to a previous question about landowners’ legal responsibility for mowing adjacent ditches, she said the only Iowa Code citations on the topic say that there may be no mowing of roadside ditches prior to July 15 each year (with specified exceptions), and it is prohibited to plant row crops in a road right-of-way.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held October 29, 2019 and October 31, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

BROOME, SAMUEL H BOOKING CLERK 20.11 20.11 10/30/2019 TERMINATION PENDING

HOFFMAN, RICHARD A JR DEPUTY SHERIFF 32.24 32.24 10/31/2019 TERMINATION PENDING

OPPERMAN, COLTON B DEPUTY SHERIFF 27.56 28.66 10/20/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

ROLLINS, BENJAMIN D DEPUTY SHERIFF 27.56 28.66 10/20/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

SAPP, LARRY E JR DEPUTY SHERIFF 32.24 32.24 10/31/2019 TERMINATION PENDING

STAFFORD, JOE D DEPUTY SHERIFF 32.24 32.24 10/31/2019 TERMINATION PENDING HUMAN RESOURCES, Debra Bunger

FESENMEYER, AMANDA L HR SPECIALIST 26.98 26.98 10/9/2019 RETURN FROM LEAVE

CONS. COMM., Judy Flores

BRADFORD, LISA L CIVILIAN DISPATCHER 19.34 19.34 10/21/2019 TERMINATION PENDING

MAU, TYLER W CIVILIAN DISPATCHER 19.34 19.34 10/25/2019 SCHEDULE/SHIFT CHANGE

ENGINEER, Catherine Nicolas

ACKERSON, JAMES D LABORER / EQUIP OPERATOR I B 23.36 24.00 10/20/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Controlled Installations of Iowa d/b/a CI3.

4. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Engineer’s Office for the following equipment: #39 1985 Ford L800 Fixed Asset # 8007090047, #48 2004 Sterling LT9500 Fixed Asset # 6050-20, #65 Case 450 Dozer Fixed Asset # 8007090184, and #99 Stone Cement mixer Fixed Asset # 8007090192.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase a firewall for $295.00 per month for the remaining duration of the current contract from ACES to be used at the Courthouse.

Veeder said that the current contract with ACES calls for replacing a defective firewall within a couple of hours, but this proved not to be the case recently when a replacement was needed. The new agreement would keep a backup firewall on site. She said that since the time the original agreement was concluded, county offices have become more reliant on the internet.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka.

NAYS: White, Little. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the APPOINTMENT of Jerry Hageman as a representative for County Recorder Sandie Smith on the Black Hawk County Compensation Board be approved, effective November 5, 2019 with term ending on June 30, 2023.

Smith thanked Steve Abbott for his many years working as the Recorder’s representative. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for Maintenance Mechanic, (full time, replacement) in the Building Maintenance Office effective January 1, 2020 be approved, as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors authorize and direct the County Auditor to make TRANSFERS within the various FY20 operating funds set out as submitted, made in accordance with the operating budgets.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to direct the ADVERTISEMENT FOR SALE of $9,090,000 (subject to the terms of offering) General Obligation Bonds, Series 2019, and approving electronic bidding procedures and official statement.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White offered condolences on the passing of Dana Smith’s mother. Schwartz said the Middle Cedar River Watershed Management Authority will meet on November 21 to vote on their plan, and he hoped that a quorum of elected officials on the authority will attend. Laylin said the Urban County Coalition’s weekly phone calls have begun again, and asked the supervisors to review their first draft of legislative priorities.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor