La Porte City’s American Legion Post #207 is conducting a raffle, offering a grand prize of a telescoping flag pole and three foot by five foot American flag as the grand prize. Second prize is a 24 inch 18-speed girls Huffy Trail Runner bicycle. Proceeds from the raffle will be used to help sponsor students who want to attend Boys State.

Simply stated, Boys State is a simulation of the political process that determines how things get done in a democracy. For six days, each participant in the program becomes a resident of one fictitious state that is divided into four counties. Within those counties are 12 cities. Each city then elects public servants to carry out the duties of their respective offices.

Raffle tickest are $5 each and can be purchased from any American Legion Post #207 member. The raffle drawing will be held on Saturday, November 9 as part of the Veterans Day Steak Fry.