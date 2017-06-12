Each year on Memorial Day, hundreds of flags are placed on the individual graves of local veterans at the Westview Cemetery by the American Legion. If you have ever been out to the cemetery during this time, these flags, combined with the avenue of large flags, make a touching tribute and a visible reminder to all those who have served that we will not forget their sacrifice.

Due to weather and normal wear over time, there is a constant need to replace some of these flags each year. This year, for example, 50 flags will be retired.

At this time, donations are being sought to aid in replacing these flags. If you would like to help honor local veterans in this manner, donations may be sent to American Legion Veteran’s Hall, 302 Cedar Street in La Porte City, with the notation “cemetery flag fund.” The local American Legion post thanks those who help keep the patriotic spirit flying!