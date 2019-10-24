Leland Edward Jesse, 86, of La Porte City, died following a short illness on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at MercyOne – Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.

Leland was born December 5, 1932, in Spring Creek Township, rural Black Hawk County, the son of Edward William Jesse and Amanda Elizabeth (Benorden) Jesse. He graduated from La Porte City High School with the class of 1950. He served his country with the United States Army during the Korean War as a secretary to a colonel. On March 2, 1957, he was united in marriage to Betty Lorraine Reimer in La Porte City. They made their home on the family farm between Jesup and La Porte City.

Leland was a lifelong farmer, even as he attended school and held other positions. He worked for Deere, Rath Packing, Wayne Lange as a truck driver, and was the La Porte City Postmaster. He began his teaching career in 1964 as a math teacher at Geneseo in rural Tama County, until 1966 when he started teaching in Waterloo. He became a principal at Janesville, in 1968 until he became the HS/JH principal in Jesup in 1972. He held this position until his retirement in 1995. Leland took a sense of pride in the good relationships he formed with the faculty and students at each of his schools. He knew every student by name and attended every school function as possible. In 1998, he was recognized by the Iowa High School Boys Athletic Association with an award given to principals that are top supporters of student activities.

Leland’s pride and joy were his grandchildren. He always made it a point to be at each one of their events. In his later years, he was an avid Union High School Volleyball fan. He was recognized at the state tournament as Union’s representative receiving the Sportsmanship Award. He was lovingly known by the volleyball teams as “Grandpa Jesse.” He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee, serving many roles including deacon and cemetery board member.

Leland is survived by three sons, Brad (Reneé), Brian (Chris), and Barry, all of La Porte City; daughter, Traci (Felix) Stevens of Ashland, VA; six grandchildren, Mark, Eric (Shawna), Sara, Gabriel, Zachary and Jonah; brother, Willard (Lois) Jesse of La Porte City; sister, Margaret (Richard) Brust of Monmouth, OR; and sister-in-law, Donna Maas-Klug of Blairstown.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; brothers, Raymond, Virden, Melvin, Russell, and Edward; sisters, Florence McDonald, Wilma Marshall, and Winona Fehl.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee, rural La Porte City, with Pastor Michael G. Ashman officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery with military rites conducted by Pump-Sheer American Legion Post 342 of Jesup.

Visitation will be 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, October 27th at White Funeral Home, Jesup. Visitation will continue for an hour before services, Monday, at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be divided between The Black Hawk County Alzheimer’s Association and The Jubilee Zion Lutheran Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund.

