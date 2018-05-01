To the Editor:

It’s a funny thing. Try to protect your home, you’re labeled. Expect to breathe clean air, you’re labeled. Want a clean lake to take your kids to, you’re labeled. Fight for your rights, someone calls you names, someone ‘warns’ you about what

you’re doing. Ask your legislator for help, you’re ignored.

Factory farms are pushing the limits. They’re trying to squeeze closer to homes, businesses, and children’s play areas. They’re trying to see how far they can bend the laws and which county’s supervisors will let them get away with it.

Iowa was called number one place to live; they didn’t check the rural areas. Rural areas aren’t so nice anymore.

A few counties are fighting back, taking it to the EPC. One county is going further, to court. Corporate pig people didn’t like that and wanted their rights taken away.

DNR was given a list of nearly 50 items they could put into place to protect our air and water; all of them ignored. Our elected legislature was given 15 bills to protect our homes, air, and water; all ignored. If we did not do our jobs, we would not get paid.

Maybe it’s not so funny, after all.

Donna Juber

Rural Hardin County