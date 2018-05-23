To the Editor:

Union Community Schools is home to one of the finest track and field facilities in Northeast Iowa. While the ability exists to host home track meets, timing methods are done manually. It is the vision of the Union track program to host more meets with the opportunity to host districts numerous times in the future. In order for that to happen, the track and field facility needs to be equipped with a proper fully automated timing system. Currently, a fully automated timing system can range in cost from $13,000 to $23,000 depending on types. The girls track team sold cookies to raise $5,000 towards the purchase of a new system. While those funds are readily available and a great start towards our goal, we are still in need of funds. Our hope is that we can graciously accept generous donations from the Union Community family and local businesses in pursuit of a new timing system. It is our vision to put up a unique design of a track on our concession stand and list donors on it as follows:

Bronze Donor: $25 to $99

Silver Donor: $100 to $499

Gold Donor: $500 or more

Customary to seeding heat times in track events, Gold donors will have a gold medal with their names on it, and that medal will be placed in lane 4 on the display. Silver donors will have a silver medal with their names on it, and that medal will be placed in lanes 3 and 5 on the display. Bronze donors will have a bronze medal with their names on it, and they will be placed in lanes 1,2,6,7, and 8.

Union High School Track and Union Middle School Track would like to say thank you for your consideration of a donation, and we look forward to displaying your name proudly as we pursue funding towards a fully automated timing system.

Mail Checks to:

(Please make checks payable to UCSD)

Union High School c/o Justin Parson

200 Adams St.

La Porte City, IA 50651

Justin Parson

Union High School