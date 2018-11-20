Bus Stop Blessings:

In this season of Thanksgiving, we take a step back from our busy lives and reflect with gratitude on those who have and continue to support and bless us. As I make a list of family, friends, and neighbors who have enriched my life, one person comes to mind who rarely gets recognized.

Barb Neuendorf has been a neighbor of mine for as long as I have lived in La Porte City. She has lived here for 39 years and for more than 30 of those years she ran an in-home child care business, retiring about 10 years ago. However, the Locust Street bus stop for Union Elementary School continues to be in front of Barb’s house, as it has been for years.

I have been doing registered in-home child care now for over 10 years and my school-aged children along with three other daycares also use Barb’s bus stop. All of my daycare children, past and present, know Barb affectionately as “The Bus Lady.”

As I watch my daycare children cross the street and walk to the bus stop, most mornings I see Barb watching them from her end of the block keeping an eye on them to ensure things go smoothly and there is no mischief taking place. She gives reminders to those who need them. These reminders are appreciated, since, as a daycare provider, it is impossible to be two places at once. She also will stop over and tell me if there are things which need to be addressed or worked on with anyone at the bus stop to avoid problems in the future. This really helps for accountability since the kids know someone has eyes on them the majority of the time.

Barb invests her time into the lives of the young people at her bus stop even though she certainly does not have to; she could just as easily stay inside and stay warm on a cold morning. However, you will see her outside offering a positive attitude, positive talk, encouragement, a high five, a hug, or offering friendly advice to our kids.

Barb lives by the principle “see the need, meet the need” and does so without hesitation or pause. If the temperatures are very cold or it is raining she will let the kids come into her enclosed porch to shield them from the weather until the bus arrives.Her actions show our youngsters they are important, they are valued, and treasured.

I have heard it said that as adults we should “Be who you needed when you were younger.” I would like to formally thank Barb Neuendorf for being who she is. She is a person who invests in our little people, their lives, and futures every day. Never underestimate the power of a seed you have planted, Barb. You are changing tiny hearts in big ways and for that I say thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are truly appreciated!

Brenda Bonner, Bonner Family Child Care, with Melissa Sauer of Doodle Bug Childcare